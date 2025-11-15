Trade Turnover Between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Rises to $1.4 Billion

Images | Depositphotos

Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov and Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Chief of Staff of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliev, who arrived in Astana on a working visit, discussed issues of developing trade and economic cooperation during the 13th meeting of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council, primeminister.kz reports.





The parties discussed the potential for expanding trade and economic ties. Attention was given to cooperation in trade, industrial cooperation, investment, energy, water management, the agricultural sector, transport and logistics, tourism, and other areas. Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan grew by 21% over the first eight months of this year and reached 1.4 billion USD.





Thanks to the personal support and political will of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov, the Kazakh-Kyrgyz strategic partnership has gained new momentum. Our common goal is to comprehensively implement the tasks set by the heads of state and further expand multilateral integration. For us, Kyrgyzstan is not only a friendly neighbour and brotherly country but also an important trade and economic partner. The Government of Kazakhstan is ready to work jointly to achieve objectives that serve our shared interests," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





The joint efforts of our heads of state have brought the strategic partnership between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan to a qualitatively new level. The development of bilateral relations has been facilitated by important agreements reached during the official visits of President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov to Astana and President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Bishkek. The Government will make every effort to achieve the goals set," the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers - Chief of Staff of the President of the Kyrgyz Republic Adylbek Kasymaliyev noted.





Participants of the meeting reviewed the progress of implementing joint measures adopted at the previous session of the Intergovernmental Council. Attention was given to mutually beneficial cooperation in the energy and water sectors, as well as investment collaboration.





Growth opportunities were highlighted in the agricultural sector. Trade in agricultural products increased by 42% over the first eight months of this year and amounted to 326 million USD, of which more than 80% was Kazakh agricultural exports. Mountain tourism was identified as a promising area for cooperation. The parties discussed reviving mountain tourist routes to Khan Tengri Peak, located on the territories of both countries.





Within the framework of cultural and humanitarian cooperation, several events were held in Bishkek this year, including the Days of Kazakh Cinema and a concert dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the birth of the People’s Artist of Kazakhstan, composer and conductor Nurgisa Tlendiev. A symbol of intercultural dialogue is the monument "Golden Bridge of Kazakh-Kyrgyz Friendship," dedicated to the prominent writers Mukhtar Auezov and Chingiz Aitmatov.





The Governments of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan reaffirmed their commitment to further deepening bilateral relations across all key areas of cooperation. Following the meeting, the Protocol of the 13th session of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz Intergovernmental Council was signed.