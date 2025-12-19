Almaty-Bangkok flight makes emergency landing in Delhi

Tell a friend

A tragic incident in Kazakhstan’s Karaganda region has claimed two lives and left 11 people hospitalized, as emergency services continue working at the scene, Qazinform News Agency reports.





The preliminary data indicated the incident was caused by serious violations in the operation of gas equipment.





The fire that burned an area of 300 square meters has been fully put out. Investigators suggest that a household gas cylinder exploded inside the single-story building, leading to the floor collapse. Debris removal operations are currently underway.





Updated reports confirm that two people were killed in the explosion. 11 injured people were admitted to a district hospital for medical care.





The preliminary cause of the explosion has been identified as violations of safety requirements for the use of gas supply systems, including household gas cylinders. Rescue teams are inspecting damaged structures and taking measures to prevent a re-ignition.