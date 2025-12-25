24.12.2025, 20:07 26746
Kazakhstan and European Union Continue Cooperation in Visa Sphere
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alibek Bakayev held a meeting with the Ambassador of the European Union Aleška Simkič, following the official launch of negotiations between Kazakhstan and the EU on the conclusion of agreements on visa facilitation and readmission, which took place on 2 December 2025 in Brussels, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties noted that the launch of the negotiations reflects growing mutual trust and the shared commitment of Kazakhstan and the EU to enhancing mobility, expanding opportunities for citizens, and strengthening humanitarian and people-to-people ties. It was emphasized that this process is the first of its kind between the European Union and a Central Asian state, giving this step particular historical significance.
The continuation of the negotiation process is scheduled for February 2026 in Astana.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
25.12.2025, 12:45 286
Annual Results of Kazakh-Indian Relations Discussed in New Delhi
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of India Azamat Yeskarayev held a final working meeting with the Deputy Minister of External Affairs of the Republic of India Sibi George to review the outcomes of the Kazakh-Indian bilateral cooperation in 2025, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador A.Yeskarayev noted the positive momentum in political, economic, cultural, humanitarian, and educational cooperation, highlighting in particular the results of the 4th Meeting of Foreign Ministers held in June this year within the framework of the "Central Asia-India" Dialogue.
The Kazakh diplomat placed special emphasis on the need to further intensify cooperation in the economic sphere. In this context, the parties discussed expanding imports and exports, as well as opportunities to diversify the bilateral trade portfolio.
With regard to strengthening cultural and humanitarian ties, increasing tourist exchanges, developing educational programs, and creating favorable conditions for business travel, both sides underscored the importance of expanding the geography of direct air connectivity with Indian cities such as Hyderabad and Ahmedabad.
In the context of preparations for upcoming bilateral events at various levels, particular attention was given to organizing the anticipated 2nd Summit of Heads of State of the "Central Asia-India" Dialogue, which will serve as an important platform for advancing initiatives and further strengthening ties between India and Kazakhstan. In this connection, S.George expressed India’s readiness to accelerate preparations for the next round of foreign ministry consultations in the near future, with the aim of developing concrete practical steps to deepen high-level dialogue.
As a result of the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain regular contacts and continue advancing joint initiatives in areas of mutual interest.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
25.12.2025, 09:20 541
Dialogue of Trust and Development between Kazakhstan and Slovenia
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Slovenia Altaу Abibullayev met with the State Secretary (First Deputy Minister) of the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Slovenia Melita Gabrič, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, the parties reviewed the political and diplomatic outcomes of 2025, discussed current issues of bilateral cooperation, aligned their positions on key areas of cooperation, and reaffirmed agreements previously reached at the highest and senior levels. Both sides emphasized their commitment to further deepening political dialogue and expanding cooperation in the trade, economic, investment, innovation, transport and logistics, and cultural spheres.
Special attention was devoted to the substantive preparation of the 5th session of the Intergovernmental Commission in 2026, to be co‑chaired by the Deputy Prime Ministers of the two countries, the establishment of a Business Council with the participation of interested business circles, and the holding of political consultations between the foreign ministries. Practical visa issues were also addressed.
Both sides highlighted the priority of advancing cooperation in digital transformation and artificial intelligence, transport and logistics within the framework of the Middle Corridor, energy partnership, industrial cooperation, as well as in education, science, and culture.
The Kazakh diplomat congratulated Slovenia on its successful presidency of the UN Security Council in December 2025, highly appreciating its contribution to the protection of human rights and freedoms, conflict prevention, and the promotion of gender equality.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the counterparts confirmed their readiness to further strengthen bilateral relations and to develop constructive, mutually beneficial cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.12.2025, 17:08 25841
Kazakh, Azerbaijani presidents discuss deeper trade-economic cooperation in phone talk
Images | Akorda
Tell a friend
The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev, spoke on phone on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
During the talks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended birthday greetings to Ilham Aliyev, wishing him continued success in the responsible state activity for the benefit of the fraternal Azerbaijani people.
The Kazakh leader highlighted the key role of the Azerbaijani president in strengthening statehood and sovereignty, ensuring economic growth and increasing the country’s authority on the global stage.
The presidents hailed the strong momentum of Kazakh-Azerbaijani relations, discussed prospects for further deepening the strategic partnership and alliance, including enhancing cooperation in the trade-economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.12.2025, 16:57 27001
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Ambassador of South Korea
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev met with Ambassador of the Republic of Korea Cho Tae Ick on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister highly appreciated the dynamic of relations between Kazakhstan and the South Korea within the framework of enhanced strategic partnership, noting Astana’s commitment to further comprehensively develop the entire spectrum of mutually beneficial cooperation with Seoul.
In turn, the Ambassador conveyed deep gratitude for the comprehensive support and hospitality provided during his tenure in our country and expressed confidence in the steady and dynamic development of Kazakh-Korean relations based on mutual respect and trust.
The interlocutors also exchanged views on the further development of joint efforts within the framework of the "Central Asia - Republic of Korea" dialogue and agreed to continue close coordination to ensure the successful organization of high- and top-level events.
At the end of the meeting, Minister Kosherbayev presented Ambassador Cho Tae Ick with a Letter of Appreciation on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and a label pin for his significant contribution to strengthening and developing bilateral relations and wished him continued success in his professional endeavors.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
24.12.2025, 09:10 27286
Development Priorities and Outcomes of Kazakhstan - Oman Cooperation Presented in Muscat
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
A roundtable discussion on "The Socio-Economic Development of Kazakhstan and the Results of Kazakhstan - Oman Cooperation in 2025" was held at the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Sultanate of Oman. The event was attended by representatives of expert and analytical circles as well as government authorities, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his opening remarks, the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Sultanate of Oman, Aidarbek Tumatov, briefed Omani experts on the key provisions of the Address of the Head of State of Kazakhstan to the Nation, entitled "Kazakhstan in the Era of Artificial Intelligence: Current Challenges and Solutions through Digital Transformation".
The Ambassador highlighted Kazakhstan’s strategic course toward building a "Fair, Strong, and Digital Kazakhstan". He outlined the key results of the country’s socio-economic development over the first ten months of the current year and presented Kazakhstan’s tourism potential, as well as opportunities for expanding bilateral cooperation in this sector.
Ambassador А.Tumatov emphasized that the core priorities of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s 2025 Address include accelerated digital transformation, the establishment of a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, the adoption of a new banking law, the development of the manufacturing and agro-industrial sectors with a strong focus on technological innovation, the modernization of housing and public utilities, the protection of investors’ rights, the expansion of transport and logistics infrastructure, and the implementation of socially oriented reforms. These measures aim to ensure sustainable development and enhance Kazakhstan’s competitiveness amid global challenges through a pragmatic approach.
Additionally, the Kazakh diplomat presented an overview of the key outcomes of Kazakhstan - Oman bilateral relations in 2025, noting the intensification of political dialogue and the strengthening of economic, investment, cultural, and humanitarian ties between the two countries.
The event concluded with a substantive discussion on the issues raised and the prospects for further development of Kazakhstan - Oman cooperation.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.12.2025, 21:40 57941
Kazakhstan Reaffirms its Commitment to the UN Convention Against Corruption
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The delegation of Kazakhstan took part in the 11th session of the Conference of the States Parties to the United Nations Convention against Corruption (UNCAC), Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Held biennially, the Conference this year brought together more than 2,500 participants from 170 countries in Doha, including representatives of government authorities, international and regional organizations, civil society institutions, and the expert community.
The Kazakh delegation comprised representatives of the Anti-Corruption Service of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as the Prosecutor General’s Office and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
At the General Debates, the head of the delegation - Deputy Director of the Anti-Corruption Service of the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan, Daniyar Akzhanov - reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s firm commitment to the goals and principles of the UN Convention against Corruption. He noted that the country is consistently aligning its national legislation and law enforcement practice with international standards, including through active cooperation with the UN Office on Drugs and Crime and other international partners.
Information was also presented on ongoing institutional reforms within the national anti-corruption system, with particular emphasis on maintaining all previously assumed international and interagency commitments.
Special attention was given to the introduction of modern anti-corruption tools aimed at preventing offenses, enhancing transparency, and ensuring the inevitability of accountability.
The Kazakh delegation expressed its readiness to further expand international cooperation, exchange best practices, and implement joint projects at both interagency and interstate levels, emphasizing that effective anti-corruption efforts are possible only through sustained dialogue, partnership, and the adoption of innovative approaches.
On the sidelines of the Conference, a number of bilateral meetings were also held with delegations of foreign states. During the discussions, the parties addressed current issues of anti-corruption cooperation and reached agreements on further exchange of experience, best practices, and expert knowledge in the field of detection, prevention, and investigation of corruption-related offenses.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.12.2025, 20:50 57661
Tokayev Held an Extended Telephone Conversation with the President of the United States
Images | akorda.kz
Tell a friend
The discussion featured a substantive exchange of views on the bilateral agenda and key international issues, including the situation in Ukraine, akorda.kz reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed his commitment to the full and timely implementation of the agreements reached during his visit to Washington, D.C., in November this year.
He noted the complexity of resolving the Ukrainian conflict, emphasizing that territorial issue remain central and requires compromises from all sides, taking into account the real situation on the ground.
Therefore, Kazakhstan calls on all parties involved to demonstrate patience, flexibility, and professionalism, and to continue pursuing a peace formula. At the same time, Kazakhstan does not seek to act as a mediator but remains ready, if necessary, to offer a venue for negotiations in a spirit of goodwill.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev highlighted the outstanding leadership skills of the American President, which allowed him to resolve a number of international military conflicts and achieve positive results in strengthening the domestic potential of the United States.
Concluding the conversation, President Tokayev invited Donald Trump to visit Kazakhstan at his convenience and expressed confidence that such a visit would be of historic significance.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
23.12.2025, 19:05 58526
Kazakhstan and Montenegro Discuss the Development of Legal Cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
The Consul General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Montenegro, Gabiden Temirbek, met with the Minister of Justice of Montenegro, Bojan Božović, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed the current state and future prospects of bilateral cooperation in legal matters. Particular attention was given to expanding the legal framework, as well as cooperation in the areas of extradition and mutual legal assistance.
Following the meeting, both sides expressed their mutual interest in further strengthening practical cooperation between the relevant authorities of the two countries and agreed to review draft bilateral agreements.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
25.12.2025, 11:12TOP-10 Cities to Celebrate Christmas in Europe in 2026 25.12.2025, 16:211181Catholics around the world celebrate Christmas 18.12.2025, 15:40160931"Kazakhstan’s Scientific and Literary Corner" Opens in Istanbul 18.12.2025, 19:20158211Kazakhstan introduces official insurance and registration for e-scooters 19.12.2025, 21:54128351Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Receives President of Hitachi Construction Machinery 19.12.2025, 21:25126476International Conference on Countering Online Scams Held in Bangkok 19.12.2025, 21:40125011Kazakhstan to establish six new forest nurseries in 2026 17.12.2025, 19:58191121Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna 26.11.2025, 08:00190756Quake jolts 160 km northeast of Almaty 17.12.2025, 13:50183771Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels 25.11.2025, 10:25173101Six killed in road accident in Almaty region 03.12.2025, 12:30171406Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: Bozumbayev provides update