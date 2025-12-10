Four killed in road accident in Almaty region

Tell a friend

Four people have been confirmed dead following a road accident on a highway in Almaty region, Qazinform News Agency reports.





The police have initiated a pre-trial investigation.





According to the police department of the Almaty region, the accident occurred on the 80th km of the Almaty–Kokpek–Koktal–Shonzhy highway on December 5.





Preliminary information indicates that the driver of an Audi A6 lost control of the vehicle and veered into the oncoming lane, where it collided with a Nissan Cefiro.





As a result of the accident, both drivers and two passengers died at the scene. Three other passengers, who sustained various injuries, were taken to the hospital.