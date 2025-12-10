This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Four killed in road accident in Almaty region
relevant news
Earthquake felt in Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: Bozumbayev provides update
The Ministry of Transport is in the final stage of its investigation. We are currently awaiting the final conclusions from licensors, technology owners, air navigation equipment specialists, and others. Essentially, the ministry’s part is ready to be finalized - possibly later this year or early next year. Regarding the General Prosecutor’s Office’s investigation, progress is also being made. You’ve seen the various statements from leaders of neighboring countries, so we hope that part will be completed next year as well," the Deputy Prime Minister said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Seven killed in road accident on Almaty-Bishkek highway
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Quake jolts 160 km northeast of Almaty
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Six killed in road accident in Almaty region
As a result of the accident, both drivers and three passengers were killed at the scene from their injuries. Another passenger was taken to the hospital, but despite doctors’ efforts, later died there," the police press service reported.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Governmental commission set up to investigate causes of fire in Turkistan region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Mass die-off of seals prompts water quality testing in Mangistau region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12 killed in road accident in Aktobe region
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
09.12.2025, 11:11Kazakhstan and the Сanadian Province of Quebec Expand Economic and Humanitarian Cooperation 09.12.2025, 12:1421606A Presentation Dedicated to the Independence Day of Kazakhstan was Held in Skopje 09.12.2025, 18:0621321Turkish Investors Reaffirm Their Commitment to Expanding Their Investments in Kazakhstan 09.12.2025, 17:1020221Kassym-Jomart Tokayev hosts Russian ambassador, hails talks with President Putin 09.12.2025, 21:0116136Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Montenegro 05.12.2025, 17:32119996Kazakhstan Among Madrid’s Key Priorities on the Asian Track 05.12.2025, 17:49119286Kazakhstan and Oman Strengthening Intergovernmental Cooperation 05.12.2025, 21:20118866Kazakh President extends National Day greetings to King of Thailand 05.12.2025, 19:20118786US experts characterized Kazakhstan as a leading economy in Central Asia 04.12.2025, 20:311147212 billion trees to be planted in Kazakhstan by 2027 10.11.2025, 09:11301431Paper Cups and Tea Bags Found to Contain Microplastics - Study 12.11.2025, 20:14291236Earth hit by biggest solar storm of 2025 13.11.2025, 07:11277141Kazakhstan to form national agency to manage radioactive waste 18.11.2025, 21:40216861Kazakhstan joins the World’s TOP-500 most powerful supercomputers 13.11.2025, 16:56177366Kazakhstan Strengthens Regional Cooperation on Afghanistan