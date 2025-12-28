27.12.2025, 15:15 3176
Kazakh athlete claims badminton gold in Bangladesh
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Panarin captured the gold medal at the YONEX SUNRISE Bangladesh International Series 2025 Badminton Tournament in Dhaka, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
The athlete proved to be the best in the men’s singles event.
In the final, Panarin defeated Mohamad Rushdan of Malaysia. The match ended in a 2–1 victory for the Kazakhstani athlete, with scores of 21-17, 14-21, 21-10.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
20.12.2025, 17:49 41021
Kazakhstan claims 12 additional quotas for 2026 Winter Olympics
Tell a friend
Following the speed skating World Cup stages held from November 14 till December 14 in the U.S., Canada, the Netherlands, and Norway, Kazakhstan has secured 12 quotas in the sport, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
The names of the athletes and the number of participants will be determined by the decision of the national team’s head coach. It is expected that approximately five athletes will represent Kazakhstan in speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Previously, two Kazakh figure skaters - Mikhail Shaidorov and Sofia Samodelkina - met the Olympic standard at the World Championships, securing two individual quotas in figure skating for the country. In addition, nine quotas were earned by domestic short track athletes, with the names selected by the coaching staff based on ranking results: Denis Nikisha, Abzal Azhgaliyev, Olga Tikhonova, and Yana Khan.
The final number of Olympic quotas will be confirmed by the end of January 2026.
The XXV Winter Olympic Games will be held from February 6 to 22, 2026, in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, with over 3,500 athletes from 93 countries participating.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.12.2025, 08:20 98711
Kazakhstan claims back-to-back gold medals at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in UAE
Images | kfb.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Saken Bibossinov and Orazbek Assylkulov brought their team two gold medals at the 2025 IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in Dubai, the UAE, Qazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
Bibossinov claimed the men’s 54 kg gold after defeating Russia’s Vyacheslav Rogozin by a split decision in the final. Vyacheslav suffered a knockdown in the second round.
Orazbek Assylkulov won over Tajikistan’s Khusravkhon Rakhimov by a unanimous decision 5-0 in the men’s 57 kg final.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
14.12.2025, 07:48 98391
Kazakhstani skater clinches silver at World Cup in Norway
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan’s Nadezhda Morozova grabbed a silver medal in the final leg of the 2025 ISU Speed Skating World Cup in Hamar, Norway, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Morozova completed the women’s 1,500-meter race in 1 minute 54.98 seconds, securing the silver medal.
Morozova finished just 0.03 seconds behind the winner, Japan’s Miho Takagi. Norwegian skater Ragne Wiklund rounded out the podium, finishing third with a time of 1 minute 55.18 seconds.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
12.12.2025, 12:10 109426
Kazakhstan secures 4 spots in short track for 2026 Olympics
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
The International Skating Union (ISU) has officially released the quota list for short track speed skating at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026 in Italy, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Following the World Tour qualifying stages, Team Kazakhstan secured four spots for the Games.
In the men’s events, Kazakhstan secured the right to field two athletes in the 500-meter distance and one athlete in the 1000-meter distance.
The women’s team qualified to enter two athletes in the 500 meters, one in the 1000 meters, and two in the 1500 meters.
In addition, Kazakhstan will compete in the mixed relay.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
11.12.2025, 15:20 114346
Kazakhstan hauls 9 medals at WTT Youth Contender Dammam 2025
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
The WTT Youth Contender Dammam 2025 wrapped up in Saudi Arabia, Qazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
The Kazakhstan team claimed a total of nine medals at the event.
In the U11 singles category, Adelya Alzhanova took 2nd place, while Shokhina Mirkodirova finished 3rd. In U13 singles, Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova claimed 1st place. In the U15 singles, Alexey Markin earned 2nd place.
In U15 mixed doubles, the top spot went to Alexey Markin and Ainaz Adilgereyeva, while Kirill Bernikov and Arailym Sapabek took 2nd place, and Dagir Daniyarov with Zhaniya Bekmukhambetova finished 3rd.
In the U19 mixed doubles category, Abdulla Mamay and Alissa Tsvigun won 1st place, and Nurbol Toktamys paired with Yelizaveta Lavrova secured 3rd place.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.12.2025, 15:20 146691
Samodelkina claims bronze at Golden Spin of Zagreb
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Kazakhstani figure skater Sofia Samodelkina clinched the bronze medal at the Challenger Series Golden Spin of Zagreb, Croatia, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the final results, Bradie Tennell of the U.S. took first place with 194.97 points, Finland's Iida Karhunen finished second with 187.05 points, and Sofia Samodelkina secured third place with 182.63 points.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.12.2025, 21:55 151531
Kazakhstan's Toleugali bags gold at U21 Taekwondo World Championships
Tell a friend
Kazakh taekwondo athlete Batyrkhan Toleugali has become the U21 World Champion, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the press service of the Kazakhstan Taekwondo Federation (WT), Toleugali delivered an outstanding performance at the ongoing U21 World Championships in Nairobi, Kenya, winning gold in the men's -87 kg division.
In the final, he confidently defeated Iran’s Mohammad Alizadeh.
On the road to the title, Toleugali beat Stuart Jobe of Australia in the quarterfinal and Vladislav Budin (AIN) in the semifinal.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
05.12.2025, 12:01 155621
Gennadiy Golovkin Inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame
Images | olympic.kz
Tell a friend
Gennadiy Golovkin has been officially inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame, becoming the first Kazakhstani athlete in history to receive this honour. Notably, Golovkin entered the Hall of Fame in his first year of eligibility, olympic.kz reports.
Golovkin’s amateur career ranks among the most accomplished in middleweight boxing. He recorded 345 wins in 350 bouts, establishing himself as a long-time leader of Kazakhstan’s national team and a major force in the international amateur scene.
Transitioning into the professional ranks, Golovkin became one of the most dominant middleweights of the 21st century. Over the course of 45 professional fights, he earned 37 knockout victories, held the WBA, WBC, IBF, and IBO world titles, and secured The Ring championship belt. For years, he remained among the elite in the pound-for-pound world rankings.
Following his signing with HBO, Golovkin’s explosive power and fan-friendly style turned him into one of the network’s premier stars. His global popularity grew rapidly as he showcased a remarkable combination of precision, pressure and durability.
Golovkin holds several historic achievements, including 23 consecutive knockout wins over nine years - the longest streak ever in the middleweight division - and 21 successful title defenses, a record that cemented his legacy. His career knockout ratio of over 90% has been recognised by the Guinness World Records as one of the highest among world champions, underscoring his status as one of the most feared finishers of the era.
Behind the statistics stands years of discipline and relentless dedication - the qualities that helped shape Golovkin into a global icon and one of the defining champions of his generation.
Today, Golovkin represents Kazakhstan on a new stage - as a sports leader. He serves as President of the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan and World Boxing, becoming the first Kazakhstani to lead an international sports federation.
His induction into the International Boxing Hall of Fame is not only a recognition of his incredible achievements in the ring - it is also an acknowledgment of his lasting influence on the sport and his continued work to shape boxing’s future.
Golovkin’s name now stands alongside legends such as Muhammad Ali, Mike Tyson, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Manny Pacquiao - a permanent part of boxing history.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
27.12.2025, 08:20Kazakhstan to launch first Soyuz-5/Sunkar from Baiterek in Q1 2026 27.12.2025, 20:205166Two drivers killed in road accident in Pavlodar region 27.12.2025, 12:403381Rare tornado warning issued amid powerful California storm 27.12.2025, 17:593101Mount Etna emits light ash, sporadic explosions in Sicily 27.12.2025, 15:153031Kazakh athlete claims badminton gold in Bangladesh 21.12.2025, 20:08115461Actor and film director Assanali Ashimov passed away at the age of 88 21.12.2025, 08:18114901Snow and blizzards to batter Kazakhstan Dec 21 22.12.2025, 16:45Slovenian Port "Luka Koper" is a Potential Partner of the Middle Corridor and Transit Between Asia and Europe93166Slovenian Port "Luka Koper" is a Potential Partner of the Middle Corridor and Transit Between Asia and Europe 22.12.2025, 19:1992476Government Debt Management Council set up in Kazakhstan 24.12.2025, 20:0791331Kazakhstan and European Union Continue Cooperation in Visa Sphere 17.12.2025, 19:58191486Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna 17.12.2025, 13:50183866Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels 03.12.2025, 12:30180346Azerbaijan Airlines plane crash: Bozumbayev provides update 04.12.2025, 13:15178856Earthquake felt in Almaty 02.12.2025, 10:00170466Seven killed in road accident on Almaty-Bishkek highway