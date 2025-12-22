Actor and film director Assanali Ashimov passed away at the age of 88

Tell a friend

As part of the celebrations marking the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the official opening of "Kazakhstan’s Scientific and Literary Corner" took place for the first time at the Rami Library, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





The initiative was implemented at the proposal of the Republican State Enterprise "Gylym Ordasy", under the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, with the support of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul.





The main objective of the project is to further develop cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, to widely promote the literary and scientific heritage of the Kazakh people at the international level, and to establish a permanent informational and educational space dedicated to Kazakh literature and science at the Rami Library.





The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the Turkic History and Culture Foundation (TURKTAV), the management and specialists of "Gylym Ordasy", as well as representatives of Türkiye’s cultural and educational intelligentsia and Kazakh students studying in Türkiye.





As part of the event, "Gylym Ordasy" donated 500 books to enrich the Rami Library’s collection. The newly opened corner features books and informational materials from the holdings of the Central Scientific Library, covering Kazakh literature, history, culture, science, and fiction. It is worth noting that the Central Scientific Library’s collection currently comprises nearly 6 million rare manuscripts, as well as scientific and literary publications, making it one of the largest library collections in Kazakhstan.





The implementation of this project specifically at the Rami Library carries special significance. Built in the 18th century, the historical complex has been transformed, following comprehensive restoration, into one of Türkiye’s largest and most modern educational centers. Today, the Rami Library is recognized as an international platform that organizes innovative-format events in the fields of science, culture, and art based on the concept of a "living library."





The opening of a special corner dedicated to Kazakh science and literature in such a historically, culturally, and scientifically significant environment represents an important step toward strengthening spiritual ties between Kazakhstan and Türkiye and elevating bilateral scientific and cultural cooperation to a new level.