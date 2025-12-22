21.12.2025, 20:08 13291
Actor and film director Assanali Ashimov passed away at the age of 88
Images | instagram/madeniet__aqparat__ministrligi
Kazakh theater and film actor Assanali Ashimov died on December 21 at the age of 88, Qazinform News Agency learned from the press service of the Auezov Drama Theater.
Assanali Ashimov was born on May 8, 1937, in the Zhambyl Region. After graduating from a theater institute, he started his career at the Auezov Kazakh Drama Theater and starred in numerous landmark films, including The End of the Ataman and Trans-Siberian Express. In 2017, he was awarded the title of Labor Hero of Kazakhstan
Ashimov left an indelible mark on Kazakh theater and cinema. He made his film debut as a student in Botagoz (1958), based on a novel by Sabit Mukanov, playing the role of Kenzhetai. His screen partner was Gulfairus Ismailova, who later became a renowned theater actress.
21.12.2025, 08:18 12861
Snow and blizzards to batter Kazakhstan Dec 21
Images | Depositphotos
A northwestern cyclone and its associated atmospheric frontal systems will continue to affect most of Kazakhstan’s territory on December 21, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.
Snow with blizzards is forecast across much of the country, with heavy snowfall expected in the east as well as in the mountainous areas of the south and southeast.
In the southwest and southeast, rain and snow are expected in the daytime.
Fog, icy road conditions, and strong winds are forecast nationwide.
19.12.2025, 21:40 60081
Kazakhstan to establish six new forest nurseries in 2026
Images | Depositphotos
Kazakhstan will establish six new forest nurseries in five regions at the beginning of 2026, Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources Yerlan Nyssanbayev announced at a year‑end briefing, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Head of State's directive to plant 15 million trees in populated areas has been fully implemented.
Nyssanbayev said the work will continue in cooperation with regional akimats, with priority given to greening district centres, rural settlements, and creating green belts around major towns.
According to him, the implementation of the President's initiative to plant 2 billion seedlings is also underway. Between 2021 and 2025, 1.5 billion seedlings were planted, and more than 208 million seedlings are scheduled for planting next year.
19.12.2025, 21:25 61546
International Conference on Countering Online Scams Held in Bangkok
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand, Margulan Baimukhan, took part in the International Conference on the Global Partnership against Online Scams, held on 17–18 December 2025 in Bangkok, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The conference was jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Thailand and the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC).
The event brought together ministers, deputy ministers, ambassadors, and senior representatives of governments, international organizations, law enforcement agencies, as well as the private sector and civil society, to discuss coordinated international measures to combat online scams, cybercrime, and related transnational threats.
During the high-level segment, keynote addresses were delivered by the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Thailand, India, and Indonesia, along with representatives of other states and international organizations. Participants exchanged national experiences and approaches to countering online scams, strengthening international cooperation, protecting the rights of victims, and disrupting financial flows used by transnational criminal groups.
The thematic sessions focused on effective investigation and prosecution of online scam-related crimes, enhancing inter-agency cooperation, applying advanced digital technologies, and developing public–private partnerships in the field of cybersecurity.
As a result of the conference, a Joint Statement of the Global Partnership against Online Scams was adopted, containing recommendations on further strengthening international coordination and developing coordinated responses to emerging cyber threats. The co-sponsors of the statement included the Republic of Peru, the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, and the company TikTok.
18.12.2025, 19:20 93281
Kazakhstan introduces official insurance and registration for e-scooters
Senate deputies have approved in two readings the law on the prevention of offenses and related amendments to Kazakhstan’s Administrative Offenses Code, Qazinform News Agency reports.
One of the law’s key provisions is stricter requirements for the operation of electric scooters offered for rent.
To ensure the safety of road users, electric scooters are now classified as vehicles requiring mandatory civil liability insurance for owners of rental scooters, including both legal entities and individual entrepreneurs.
In addition, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs renting out electric scooters must comply with several obligations.
18.12.2025, 15:40 96001
"Kazakhstan’s Scientific and Literary Corner" Opens in Istanbul
As part of the celebrations marking the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the official opening of "Kazakhstan’s Scientific and Literary Corner" took place for the first time at the Rami Library, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The initiative was implemented at the proposal of the Republican State Enterprise "Gylym Ordasy", under the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, with the support of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul.
The main objective of the project is to further develop cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, to widely promote the literary and scientific heritage of the Kazakh people at the international level, and to establish a permanent informational and educational space dedicated to Kazakh literature and science at the Rami Library.
The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the Turkic History and Culture Foundation (TURKTAV), the management and specialists of "Gylym Ordasy", as well as representatives of Türkiye’s cultural and educational intelligentsia and Kazakh students studying in Türkiye.
As part of the event, "Gylym Ordasy" donated 500 books to enrich the Rami Library’s collection. The newly opened corner features books and informational materials from the holdings of the Central Scientific Library, covering Kazakh literature, history, culture, science, and fiction. It is worth noting that the Central Scientific Library’s collection currently comprises nearly 6 million rare manuscripts, as well as scientific and literary publications, making it one of the largest library collections in Kazakhstan.
The implementation of this project specifically at the Rami Library carries special significance. Built in the 18th century, the historical complex has been transformed, following comprehensive restoration, into one of Türkiye’s largest and most modern educational centers. Today, the Rami Library is recognized as an international platform that organizes innovative-format events in the fields of science, culture, and art based on the concept of a "living library."
The opening of a special corner dedicated to Kazakh science and literature in such a historically, culturally, and scientifically significant environment represents an important step toward strengthening spiritual ties between Kazakhstan and Türkiye and elevating bilateral scientific and cultural cooperation to a new level.
17.12.2025, 19:58 134901
Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna
Images | gov.kz
A unique concert by the Kazakh State Symphony Orchestra "Qazaq concert" and a solo of the People's Artist of Kazakhstan, outstanding violinist Aiman Mussakhajayeva, who played works of world and Kazakh classical music on the legendary Antonio Stradivari violin, took place in the historic Minorite Church, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Accompanied by a chamber ensemble in one of Austria's most iconic churches, works by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Camille Saint-Saëns, and Almas Serkebayev filled the space with lively emotional power and deep artistic expression. The lyrical and dramatic fragments of Tchaikovsky, Saint-Saëns, and the compositions of Almas Serkebayev revealed the unique mastery of the soloist and the rich timbre of the rare instrument, combining the purity of sound and the special expressiveness of Stradivari's style.
The concert attracted great interest from representatives of the diplomatic corps, the media, business and cultural circles in Austria, as well as members of the Kazakh diaspora living in Vienna.
The audience warmly welcomed each piece, and Vivaldi's final piece received a thunderous and prolonged applause. A.Mussakhajayeva's performance at the Minoritenkirche was a true cultural event, giving the audience an evening of inspiration, high artistry, and authentic musical beauty.
17.12.2025, 13:50 135551
Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Belgium, in cooperation with the Kazakhfilm film studio and the French Association of Kazakh Cinema, organized the Days of Kazakh Cinema in Brussels, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Belgian audiences were presented with the films "Baqyt Qushağynda" (In the Embrace of Happiness) and "Myn Bala: Warriors of the Steppe", which reflect important pages of history, spiritual values, and the rich cultural heritage of the Kazakh people.
The screenings brought together representatives of Belgian society, students, and members of the Kazakh diaspora, serving as a platform for cultural dialogue and an introduction to contemporary Kazakh cinema.
A special place in the programme was given to the film "Baqyt Qushağynda", directed by Sanat Shapashov and inspired by the works of the outstanding Kazakh composer Shamshi Kaldayakov, whose 95th anniversary is being celebrated this year. Kaldayakov’s musical legacy, imbued with themes of love, human sincerity, and national identity, formed the emotional core of the film, lending it particular depth and lyricism and making its story accessible and resonant for an international audience.
A highlight of the event was the participation of the lead actress Alia Anuarbek, who met with the audience, answered questions, and generated lively interest and a warm response from Belgian viewers.
The event received high praise from Frank Depayfv, Secretary General of the Belgian Association of Independent Authors, Directors and Producers, who noted the emotional expressiveness of the films presented and their ability to communicate with the audience through the universal language of cinema. He also expressed interest in further introducing contemporary Kazakh cinema to Belgian audiences.
The Days of Kazakh Cinema, held as part of the Week of Kazakh Culture in Belgium, demonstrated strong interest in the history and culture of Kazakhstan and highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy as an effective tool for strengthening mutual understanding and intercultural dialogue.
The event made a notable contribution to the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium and further strengthened bilateral cultural ties.
17.12.2025, 11:01 130031
The Dombra and Sazsyrnai Join the Collection of the Royal Museum of Musical Instruments of Belgium
A ceremony was held at the Musical Instruments Museum (MIM) to mark the donation of two traditional Kazakh musical instruments - the dombra and the sazsyrnai. The instruments were presented by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Belgium in cooperation with the concert organization Alatau Auenleri, representing an important step in strengthening cultural dialogue between Kazakhstan and Belgium, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the ceremony, musicians of the Qulansaz ensemble from the Almaty region performed traditional Kazakh kyui and melodies, allowing guests to experience the live sound of the instruments before they were placed on display. The dombra and sazsyrnai will become part of the museum’s permanent collection and will also be available in digital format through the online catalogue and audio guide, enabling visitors to hear each instrument and learn about its origins and cultural significance.
Saskia Willaert, representative of the Musical Instruments Museum of Belgium, highlighted the importance of the donation: "These instruments will enrich our museum and allow visitors to discover another vibrant musical tradition of the world. We are grateful to Kazakhstan for this contribution and are delighted to present the dombra and sazsyrnai to a wide audience".
