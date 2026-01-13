This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani skiers win 2 medals at Azerbaijan Open
relevant news
Yerbol Khamitov hauls bronze at Paralympic Biathlon World Cup stage
This World Cup stage serves as a qualifier for the Paralympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026. The Kazakh national team still faces several upcoming qualifying events, including the Para Cross-Country World Cup from January 14-18 in Finsterau, Germany, and the Para Biathlon and Para Cross-Country World Cup from January 22 to February 1 in Jakuszyce, Poland. Our main goal at these competitions is to deliver strong performances, improve our rankings, and secure licenses for the Winter Paralympics," said Vasily Kolomiets, head coach of Kazakhstan’s national Para Cross-Country and Para Biathlon team.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani tennis star Bublik triumphs in Hong Kong, enters ATP top 10
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh mountaineer makes history with Seven Summits achievement
This has been a two-year journey - the Seven Summits project. I am the first woman from Kazakhstan and Central Asia to achieve this. At the moment, I can’t put all my emotions into words - there are simply too many," Anar Burasheva wrote.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan's Skatov reaches final of Bengaluru Open 2026
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani athlete wins Greco-Roman Wrestling gold in Türkiye
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olympic icon Olga Rypakova steps down as Athletics Federation President
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani fencers pocket 2 medals at Fencing World Cup stage in UAE
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Sofiya Aktayeva claims silver at FIE Junior Foil World Cup in UAE
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
12.01.2026, 10:45The University of Mons in Belgium is Interested in Expanding Cooperation with Kazakh Universities 12.01.2026, 10:3216186Kazakhstan expands support for children with special educational needs 12.01.2026, 18:3215506Kazakhstan's first crematorium to open in Almaty 12.01.2026, 20:2515181Astana residents urged to take precautions due to adverse weather conditions 12.01.2026, 14:109496Yerbol Khamitov hauls bronze at Paralympic Biathlon World Cup stage 06.01.2026, 20:54155781Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services 06.01.2026, 19:21139501Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Croatian Ambassador 07.01.2026, 12:201358561,787 driving licenses cancelled on medical grounds in Kazakhstan 07.01.2026, 16:50135406North Kazakhstan modernizes health infrastructure using returned assets 06.01.2026, 17:06128976World Insight: Expanding "Donroe Doctrine" triggers alert across LatAm countries 17.12.2025, 19:58192776Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna 17.12.2025, 13:50185181Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels 14.12.2025, 08:20177011Kazakhstan claims back-to-back gold medals at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in UAE 28.12.2025, 18:12174406Scientists talked about the geomagnetic situation on Earth until the end of the year 14.12.2025, 07:48173871Kazakhstani skater clinches silver at World Cup in Norway