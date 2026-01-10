This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olympic icon Olga Rypakova steps down as Athletics Federation President
relevant news
Kazakhstan's Skatov reaches final of Bengaluru Open 2026
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani athlete wins Greco-Roman Wrestling gold in Türkiye
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani fencers pocket 2 medals at Fencing World Cup stage in UAE
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Sofiya Aktayeva claims silver at FIE Junior Foil World Cup in UAE
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh athlete claims badminton gold in Bangladesh
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan claims 12 additional quotas for 2026 Winter Olympics
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan claims back-to-back gold medals at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in UAE
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani skater clinches silver at World Cup in Norway
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
10.01.2026, 09:00Snow, rain and ice to sweep across Kazakhstan in coming days 10.01.2026, 19:36981Wildfires have destroyed over 130 buildings in southeastern Australia 10.01.2026, 12:20941Kazakhstani athlete wins Greco-Roman Wrestling gold in Türkiye 10.01.2026, 16:10671An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 was recorded in Kamchatka 10.01.2026, 20:12636Kazakhstan's Skatov reaches final of Bengaluru Open 2026 06.01.2026, 20:54102361Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services 04.01.2026, 13:2094681Winter weather in Astana leads to flight delays 04.01.2026, 19:0493591Vehicle production in Kazakhstan rises by 25.5% 06.01.2026, 17:0691881World Insight: Expanding "Donroe Doctrine" triggers alert across LatAm countries 06.01.2026, 17:1289456Askar Mustabekov named new Deputy Defense Minister 17.12.2025, 19:58192591Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna 17.12.2025, 13:50185016Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels 11.12.2025, 15:20182356Kazakhstan hauls 9 medals at WTT Youth Contender Dammam 2025 13.12.2025, 12:01182276Two people dead after explosion at roadside cafe in Karaganda region 12.12.2025, 12:10180346Kazakhstan secures 4 spots in short track for 2026 Olympics