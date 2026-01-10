Olympic icon Olga Rypakova steps down as Athletics Federation President

Tell a friend

The Kazakhstan Athletics Federation has announced leadership changes, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the organization’s press service.





Olga Rypakova, an Olympic champion and one of the nation’s most celebrated athletes, has stepped down as head of the Federation and was elected Honorary President.





The decision was driven by the significant and vital nature of her current responsibilities. As a member of World Athletics (formerly the International Association of Athletics Federations), Rypakova will dedicate her efforts to strengthening ties with global sports organizations and fostering collaboration with international specialists.





Askhat Khasenov, the Chairman of the Management Board at JSC NC KazMunayGas, has been appointed as the new President of the Federation.