Kazakhstan expands support for children with special educational needs

Kazakhstan is intensifying efforts to develop inclusive education, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Enlightenment.





At the ministry’s initiative, a working group meeting was held to improve the effectiveness of the inclusive education system. Inclusive education is recognized as a vital part of state policy aimed at developing human potential. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has emphasized that supporting every child, regardless of their needs, is essential for building a just and sustainable society. Ensuring equal access to quality education remains a priority of ongoing reforms





To strengthen support for children with special educational needs, Kazakhstan continues to expand its infrastructure. Currently, there are 537 specialized organizations nationwide, including 48 kindergartens, 99 schools, 126 psychological-medical-pedagogical consultation rooms, 238 psychological and pedagogical correction rooms, 12 autism centers and 14 rehabilitation centers. The number of support rooms has grown to 1,095.





By the end of 2025, 95.2% of schools had created conditions for the education of children with special needs. 94,527 children are studying in an inclusive environment, while 7,775 children with disabilities are receiving psychological and pedagogical support under a government order.