The University of Mons in Belgium is Interested in Expanding Cooperation with Kazakh Universities

Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the Rector of the University of Mons, Professor Philippe Dubois. The parties discussed the expansion of cooperation in higher education, academic mobility, and applied scientific research, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





Ambassador Vassilenko noted that Kazakhstan is shaping an open academic environment and increasingly attracting foreign universities. Today, the country hosts around 40 foreign and joint universities, as well as double-degree programmes, creating broad opportunities for international mobility of students and researchers.





Kazakhstan is interested in practical forms of cooperation - from academic mobility to applied research and technological interaction. We see interest from Belgian students and professors, and view this dynamic as promising," the Ambassador stressed.





UMONS already cooperates with Kazakhstani universities in the field of academic mobility. Starting in February 2026, five UMONS students will spend a semester at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, studying languages, culture and participating in inter-university academic programmes. Kazakhstani students, in turn, are currently studying at UMONS at the Faculty of Languages.





Professor Dubois highlighted the university’s interest in broadening cooperation: "We are interested in developing partnerships with Kazakhstani universities not only in exchanges, but also in science. UMONS has international experience in research projects, and we see potential for expanding such cooperation with Kazakhstan."





Following the talks, the Kazakh delegation visited Materia Nova, an applied research and technology transfer centre established within UMONS. The centre specialises in the development of innovative materials, coatings and polymers, as well as in transferring technologies to industry. Materia Nova brings together nearly 100 researchers and cooperates with over 300 external experts, making it one of Europe’s significant research players in the field of materials science.





The parties expressed interest in expanding cooperation in academic mobility and applied research, and discussed the possibility of a visit by UMONS leadership to Kazakhstan to hold focused meetings with universities and scientific institutions.