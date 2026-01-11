This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan's Skatov reaches final of Bengaluru Open 2026
relevant news
Kazakhstani athlete wins Greco-Roman Wrestling gold in Türkiye
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Olympic icon Olga Rypakova steps down as Athletics Federation President
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani fencers pocket 2 medals at Fencing World Cup stage in UAE
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Sofiya Aktayeva claims silver at FIE Junior Foil World Cup in UAE
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh athlete claims badminton gold in Bangladesh
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan claims 12 additional quotas for 2026 Winter Olympics
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan claims back-to-back gold medals at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in UAE
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstani skater clinches silver at World Cup in Norway
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
06.01.2026, 20:54Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services 06.01.2026, 17:06107606World Insight: Expanding "Donroe Doctrine" triggers alert across LatAm countries 04.01.2026, 13:20105971Winter weather in Astana leads to flight delays 06.01.2026, 19:21104846Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Croatian Ambassador 04.01.2026, 19:04100311Vehicle production in Kazakhstan rises by 25.5% 17.12.2025, 19:58192626Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna 17.12.2025, 13:50185066Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels 13.12.2025, 12:01182331Two people dead after explosion at roadside cafe in Karaganda region 12.12.2025, 12:10180381Kazakhstan secures 4 spots in short track for 2026 Olympics 14.12.2025, 08:20176111Kazakhstan claims back-to-back gold medals at IBA Men's World Boxing Championships in UAE