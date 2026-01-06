05.01.2026, 18:25 1546
Kazakhstani fencers pocket 2 medals at Fencing World Cup stage in UAE
Images | olympic.kz
The junior stage of the FIE Junior & Cadet Foil World Cup wrapped up in Fujairah, the UAE, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstan team made a strong showing at the major international event, winning two medals.
In the women’s competition, Sofiya Aktaeva claimed the silver medal.
In the men’s event, Timofey Semyonov claimed bronze for Kazakhstan in foil.
