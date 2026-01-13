12.01.2026, 18:32 14876
Kazakhstan's first crematorium to open in Almaty
Kazakhstan's first crematorium, located in Almaty, is set to begin operations in the coming days, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Almaty City Public Health Department.
On January 9, the Ministry of Justice registered an order from the Ministry of National Economy. The document updates standard burial rules and grave maintenance regulations. The adopted changes establish the legal framework for crematorium operations. This move allows conducting cremation procedures on the territory of the Republic of Kazakhstan at the legislative level for the first time," the statement reads.
Officials clarified that the Almaty crematorium will commence operations once the order officially comes into effect. The facility will operate in strict compliance with sanitary and legal requirements.
12.01.2026, 20:25 15356
Astana residents urged to take precautions due to adverse weather conditions
Astana Emergencies Department warns that adverse weather conditions will persist in the city in the coming days and urges residents to take precautions, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Rescuers advise monitoring the storm warnings and refraining from long-distance travel, if possible.
Drivers are urged to observe speed limits and keep a safe distance. Pedestrians should be extremely careful and call 112 immediately in case of an emergency.
On Monday, January 12, the met service issued a storm warning for Astana, due to heavy snowfall and wind gusts reaching 15-20 m/s. Bad weather affected road conditions and the operation of the Astana Airport.
Heavy snow, which had battered the city for several hours, caused traffic jams on major streets.
12.01.2026, 10:45 15891
The University of Mons in Belgium is Interested in Expanding Cooperation with Kazakh Universities
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Belgium Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the Rector of the University of Mons, Professor Philippe Dubois. The parties discussed the expansion of cooperation in higher education, academic mobility, and applied scientific research, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Ambassador Vassilenko noted that Kazakhstan is shaping an open academic environment and increasingly attracting foreign universities. Today, the country hosts around 40 foreign and joint universities, as well as double-degree programmes, creating broad opportunities for international mobility of students and researchers.
Kazakhstan is interested in practical forms of cooperation - from academic mobility to applied research and technological interaction. We see interest from Belgian students and professors, and view this dynamic as promising," the Ambassador stressed.
UMONS already cooperates with Kazakhstani universities in the field of academic mobility. Starting in February 2026, five UMONS students will spend a semester at Al-Farabi Kazakh National University, studying languages, culture and participating in inter-university academic programmes. Kazakhstani students, in turn, are currently studying at UMONS at the Faculty of Languages.
Professor Dubois highlighted the university’s interest in broadening cooperation: "We are interested in developing partnerships with Kazakhstani universities not only in exchanges, but also in science. UMONS has international experience in research projects, and we see potential for expanding such cooperation with Kazakhstan."
Following the talks, the Kazakh delegation visited Materia Nova, an applied research and technology transfer centre established within UMONS. The centre specialises in the development of innovative materials, coatings and polymers, as well as in transferring technologies to industry. Materia Nova brings together nearly 100 researchers and cooperates with over 300 external experts, making it one of Europe’s significant research players in the field of materials science.
The parties expressed interest in expanding cooperation in academic mobility and applied research, and discussed the possibility of a visit by UMONS leadership to Kazakhstan to hold focused meetings with universities and scientific institutions.
12.01.2026, 10:32 15556
Kazakhstan expands support for children with special educational needs
Kazakhstan is intensifying efforts to develop inclusive education, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Enlightenment.
At the ministry’s initiative, a working group meeting was held to improve the effectiveness of the inclusive education system. Inclusive education is recognized as a vital part of state policy aimed at developing human potential. President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has emphasized that supporting every child, regardless of their needs, is essential for building a just and sustainable society. Ensuring equal access to quality education remains a priority of ongoing reforms
To strengthen support for children with special educational needs, Kazakhstan continues to expand its infrastructure. Currently, there are 537 specialized organizations nationwide, including 48 kindergartens, 99 schools, 126 psychological-medical-pedagogical consultation rooms, 238 psychological and pedagogical correction rooms, 12 autism centers and 14 rehabilitation centers. The number of support rooms has grown to 1,095.
By the end of 2025, 95.2% of schools had created conditions for the education of children with special needs. 94,527 children are studying in an inclusive environment, while 7,775 children with disabilities are receiving psychological and pedagogical support under a government order.
11.01.2026, 19:20 33506
Kazakh students showcase robotics innovations for archaeology
The Daryn FIRST Qualifier 2026 robotics festival has concluded, with around 200 teams and more than 1,500 students from Almaty, the Almaty and Zhetysu regions, as well as specialized educational institutions, taking part in the event, Qazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Education.
Over the course of two days, participants aged 4 to 18 demonstrated the results of their training in engineering, programming, and robotics, showcasing both practical skills and applied solutions.
Competitions were held across four categories of the international FIRST program, including FIRST LEGO League Discover, FIRST LEGO League Explore, FIRST LEGO League Challenge, and FIRST Tech Challenge.
The theme for the 2025-2026 academic season was archaeology. In preparation for and during the festival, teams developed projects aimed at studying human history, preserving cultural heritage, and exploring the past with the help of modern technologies. Participants tackled challenges related to archaeological research, completed engineering tasks using robotic solutions, and presented approaches for digitizing and safeguarding historical data.
10.01.2026, 09:00 47311
Snow, rain and ice to sweep across Kazakhstan in coming days
The National Weather Service Kazhydromet has issued a three-day weather forecast for Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to meteorologists, a northwestern cyclone moving across the country will bring unstable weather. Snowfall, drifting snow and icy conditions are expected at night, while daytime precipitation will include rain and snow, accompanied by drifting snow and ice. These conditions will begin on January 10 in western regions, spread to the northwest, north and central parts of the country on January 11, and reach eastern Kazakhstan on January 12.
Heavy snowfall is forecast for January 11 in the Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions. Rain is expected in southern areas from January 10 till 12, as well as in the southeast on January 12. Fog and gusty winds are also forecast across the country.
08.01.2026, 20:45 79806
Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan to resume Almaty-Samarkand-Almaty direct flights
Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier FlyArystan is resuming Almaty-Samarkand-Almaty flights starting in March 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The flights will be operated twice a wekk - on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Spring season will run from March 21 to May 30, and autumn season will last from September 1 to October 24.
08.01.2026, 17:20 80236
Kazakhstan adopts Concept for development of science cities until 2035
The Kazakh Government has approved the Concept for the creation and development of knowledge-intensive territories for 2026-2035. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Prime Minister, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Concept was developed in line with instructions issued by the President of Kazakhstan at the IV meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) on March 14, 2025, as well as with the Prime Minister’s protocol instructions.
The document outlines a long-term approach to forming science-driven territories and is aimed at transitioning to a knowledge-based economy built on technology and scientific innovation.
The resolution requires central and local executive bodies to take the necessary measures to implement the Concept and carry out the action plan.
Each year, by April 1, the bodies will submit progress reports to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. The ministry will then forward consolidated information to the authorized state planning body by May 1 and publish it on its official website.
Responsibility for overseeing the implementation of the document has been assigned to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education.
The Concept emphasizes that the development of knowledge-intensive territories is a key prerequisite for implementing the "Rebooting the National Science Model" priority set out in Kazakhstan’s National Development Plan through 2029.
07.01.2026, 10:15 92041
Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on Christmas
In his letter of congratulation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Orthodox Christianity makes an important contribution to strengthening interfaith harmony in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Christmas greetings from Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Dear compatriots!
I congratulate all Orthodox citizens of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Christmas!
This bright holiday fills hearts with faith, hope and love for one another. Christianity, along with other traditional world religions, is imbued with the eternal spiritual and moral ideals of justice, mercy, sincerity, responsibility, kindness and harmony.
Orthodoxy makes an important contribution to strengthening interfaith harmony in our country and educating the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism, hard work and family values.
The principles of unity, solidarity and mutual assistance are an integral part of our state policy and the unshakeable foundation of all our achievements. By showing mutual respect, trust and compassion, our society will confidently continue to move forward on the path of Justice and Progress.
I sincerely wish Orthodox citizens and all residents of our country good health and great success!
May every home be filled with prosperity!
