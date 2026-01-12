11.01.2026, 11:11 4916
Kazakh mountaineer makes history with Seven Summits achievement
Renowned mountaineer Anar Burasheva has become the first woman in the history of Kazakhstan and Central Asia to conquer the highest peak on each continent, completing the Seven Summits program, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to a post by Anar Burasheva on Instagram, the achievement was completed after she successfully climbed the Vinson Massif in Antarctica.
This has been a two-year journey - the Seven Summits project. I am the first woman from Kazakhstan and Central Asia to achieve this. At the moment, I can’t put all my emotions into words - there are simply too many," Anar Burasheva wrote.
Kazakhstani tennis star Bublik triumphs in Hong Kong, enters ATP top 10
Images | ktf.kz
Kazakhstan’s top tennis star and world No. 11, Alexander Bublik has won the ATP 250 tournament in Hong Kong, Qazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
In the final, Bublik took on Italy’s Lorenzo Musetti (ranked 7th) and beat him in straight sets, 7-6, 6-3. This victory not only secured him the Hong Kong title but also marked a historic milestone: in the updated ATP rankings, he will enter the top 10, becoming the first Kazakhstani male singles player to ever achieve this.
Earlier in the Hong Kong tournament, Bublik secured victories over Dutch player Botic van de Zandschulp (ranked 75th) 6-3, 6-3, China’s Shang Juncheng (406th) 6-1, 7-6, and American Marcos Giron (64th) 3-6, 6-4, 6-2.
Kazakhstan's Skatov reaches final of Bengaluru Open 2026
Kazakhstani tennis player Timofey Skatov (ranked 235th in the ATP) propelled to the final of the Bengaluru Open 2026 in Bangalore, India, Qazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.
In the semifinals, Skatov took on Frenchman Harold Mayot (ranked 167th) and pulled off a stunning straight-sets victory, 6-4, 6-3. Mayot had been not only the favorite for this match but also one of the top contenders for the tournament title, having been seeded second before play began.
Thus, Timofey Skatov advanced to the final, where he will play against Spanish tennis player Pedro Martinez (ranked 96th), who in the previous stage of the tournament defeated Frenchman Matteo Martino (ranked 319th) - 7-6, 6-1.
Kazakhstani athlete wins Greco-Roman Wrestling gold in Türkiye
Images | olympic.kz
A major international wrestling tournament has kicked off in Antalya, Türkiye, where the Kazakh Greco-Roman wrestling team has already claimed several medals, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Competing in the 72 kg weight category, Yussuf Ashrapov secured the gold medal, finishing atop the podium.
The Kazakh Greco-Roman team rounded out its medal haul with two bronze awards, claimed by Yerkebulan Ardakov (63 kg) and Rakhat Berzhanov (97 kg).
Olympic icon Olga Rypakova steps down as Athletics Federation President
The Kazakhstan Athletics Federation has announced leadership changes, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the organization’s press service.
Olga Rypakova, an Olympic champion and one of the nation’s most celebrated athletes, has stepped down as head of the Federation and was elected Honorary President.
The decision was driven by the significant and vital nature of her current responsibilities. As a member of World Athletics (formerly the International Association of Athletics Federations), Rypakova will dedicate her efforts to strengthening ties with global sports organizations and fostering collaboration with international specialists.
Askhat Khasenov, the Chairman of the Management Board at JSC NC KazMunayGas, has been appointed as the new President of the Federation.
Kazakhstani fencers pocket 2 medals at Fencing World Cup stage in UAE
Images | olympic.kz
The junior stage of the FIE Junior & Cadet Foil World Cup wrapped up in Fujairah, the UAE, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
The Kazakhstan team made a strong showing at the major international event, winning two medals.
In the women’s competition, Sofiya Aktaeva claimed the silver medal.
In the men’s event, Timofey Semyonov claimed bronze for Kazakhstan in foil.
Sofiya Aktayeva claims silver at FIE Junior Foil World Cup in UAE
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan’s fencing team representative Sofiya Aktayeva claimed second place at the 2026 FIE Junior Foil World Cup in Fujairah, the United Arab Emirates, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The athlete finished as the runner-up in the women’s foil competition after being defeated by Stefania Chasovnikova of Russia 11-15 in the final bout.
As a result, Sofiya Aktayeva secured the silver medal at the tournament.
Kazakh athlete claims badminton gold in Bangladesh
Images | olympic.kz
Kazakhstan's Dmitriy Panarin captured the gold medal at the YONEX SUNRISE Bangladesh International Series 2025 Badminton Tournament in Dhaka, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
The athlete proved to be the best in the men’s singles event.
In the final, Panarin defeated Mohamad Rushdan of Malaysia. The match ended in a 2–1 victory for the Kazakhstani athlete, with scores of 21-17, 14-21, 21-10.
Kazakhstan claims 12 additional quotas for 2026 Winter Olympics
Following the speed skating World Cup stages held from November 14 till December 14 in the U.S., Canada, the Netherlands, and Norway, Kazakhstan has secured 12 quotas in the sport, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Kazakh Ministry of Tourism and Sports.
The names of the athletes and the number of participants will be determined by the decision of the national team’s head coach. It is expected that approximately five athletes will represent Kazakhstan in speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics.
Previously, two Kazakh figure skaters - Mikhail Shaidorov and Sofia Samodelkina - met the Olympic standard at the World Championships, securing two individual quotas in figure skating for the country. In addition, nine quotas were earned by domestic short track athletes, with the names selected by the coaching staff based on ranking results: Denis Nikisha, Abzal Azhgaliyev, Olga Tikhonova, and Yana Khan.
The final number of Olympic quotas will be confirmed by the end of January 2026.
The XXV Winter Olympic Games will be held from February 6 to 22, 2026, in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo, with over 3,500 athletes from 93 countries participating.
