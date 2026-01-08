07.01.2026, 16:50 29751
North Kazakhstan modernizes health infrastructure using returned assets
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
In line with the President’s directives to develop social infrastructure, the Government of Kazakhstan is modernizing healthcare facilities, partly through the use of assets illegally transferred abroad and subsequently returned, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Government’s press service.
Thus, it is reported, that the Special State Fund has allocated 1.3 billion tenge to complete the overhaul of the Tayynsha Multidisciplinary Interregional Hospital in the North Kazakhstan region. Current work includes upgrading the technical base and engineering networks, as well as creating specialized rooms for MRI equipment and a modern clinical diagnostic laboratory to conduct research directly in the district hospital.
An emergency department is also being established in line with the international triage system. According to the project, resuscitation beds will be placed with unhindered access for staff for operational monitoring, which will ensure the efficiency of medical intervention and high quality medical services.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
08.01.2026, 11:40 131
In 2026, Salaries of Medical Workers in Kazakhstan Will Be Increased and Their Legal Protection Strengthened
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
On the instruction of the Head of State, the Government, represented by the Ministry of Healthcare, is implementing a comprehensive set of measures to modernize and develop the sector, aimed at patient-centered care, increasing accessibility, and improving the quality of medical services. This was reported by First Deputy Minister of Healthcare Timur Sultangaziyev, primeminister.kz reports.
According to him, due to the consistent policy of support from the President, government expenditures on healthcare have nearly tripled in recent years and reached 3 trillion tenge in 2025. This has made it possible to significantly expand the volume of medical care, carry out large-scale modernization of infrastructure, and upgrade the material and technical base of medical organizations.
Key national-level facilities have been commissioned, including the National Oncology Center and the Emergency Medicine Center in Astana, as well as the National Center for Infectious Diseases in Almaty.
A large-scale project implemented on the instruction of the Head of State - the modernization of rural healthcare - is nearing completion. More than 650 medical facilities in rural areas have already been commissioned, significantly reducing the gap between urban and rural healthcare," Timur Sultangaziyev noted.
For the first time in a long period, tariff policy has been revised: tariffs for obstetric care and pediatrics have been increased, with an emphasis placed on disease prevention, early diagnosis, and improving the quality of medical services. Significant progress has been achieved in clinical areas, and the maternal and child health protection system has been strengthened. The oncology service is actively developing, with the introduction of high-precision and minimally invasive treatment methods that were previously available mainly abroad.
An updated approach to pharmaceutical policy has ensured the stability of medicine supply and made it possible to save significant budgetary resources. Special attention is being paid to digitalization as a strategic priority outlined by the Head of State in the Address to the People of Kazakhstan.
An ecosystem called ‘eDensaulyq’ is being formed in the sector, and solutions based on artificial intelligence are being introduced as tools to support doctors and improve the quality of medical care," the First Deputy Minister emphasized.
In addition, Parliament has approved amendments to legislation on the protection of medical workers, developed on the instruction of the Head of State. Separate criminal liability is being introduced for violence against medical workers and ambulance drivers while performing their official duties, and professional liability insurance for medical personnel has been implemented. Thanks to social support measures, the shortage of doctors has been reduced by 19%, of mid-level medical staff by 7%, and in rural areas by 16%.
Starting from 2026, an increase in salaries is предусмотрено for employees of infectious disease services and emergency medical care, and liability for violence against medical workers will be tightened. A law has been adopted to improve the system of compulsory social health insurance, providing for a transition to an insurance-based model, expanded population coverage, and the restoration of state control over the quality of medical services," Timur Sultangaziev reported.
Strategic priorities for sector development have been defined: the Healthcare Development Concept until 2029 and a comprehensive plan for managing the quality of medical care have been developed.
As the First Deputy Minister noted, the measures being implemented are already yielding tangible results - projected life expectancy will reach 75.8 years, and mortality indicators are declining. Overall mortality has decreased by 2.6%, infant mortality by 18%, and Kazakhstan has risen by seven positions in the Human Development Index, improving its standing in international rankings.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
07.01.2026, 12:20 30201
1,787 driving licenses cancelled on medical grounds in Kazakhstan
Tell a friend
The Ministry of Healthcare, in cooperation with the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has launched a campaign to identify individuals whose health conditions prevent them from driving, Qazinform News Agency reports.
As a result of digital interaction between the two ministries and the connection of the Ministry of Internal Affairs to the Ministry of Healthcare's information system ‘Electronic Register of Dispensary Patients,’ data on 369,888 registered patients was analyzed.
It was revealed that 273,819 citizens had never been issued driving licenses.
Of the remaining 96,069 individuals:
- 41,677 licenses were already invalid at the time of data collection;
- 54,392 still held valid licenses.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.01.2026, 20:54 50126
Kazakhstan tests AlemGPT AI platform for public services
Tell a friend
Kazakhstan is testing a new multi‑agent AI platform called AlemGPT to provide citizens and businesses with full‑cycle public services on a single platform, Deputy Prime Minister - Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Minister of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev announced at today’s Government meeting, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Minister explained that artificial intelligence will significantly simplify the way government services are delivered.
He revealed the Artificial Intelligence Ministry has developed and is already testing the AlemGPT platform, which will allow users to access complete public services from start to finish in one place. This is a fundamentally new approach, where citizens and businesses no longer need to switch between different services. AlemGPT is planned to evolve into a full‑fledged AI assistant.
The ministry is preparing to move away from traditional navigation on the eGov portal toward a dialogue‑based format. Users will interact with government services through AlemGPT in a chat interface similar to ChatGPT. By describing their situation in text, the system will automatically suggest relevant services and help complete them online.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.01.2026, 17:12 50396
Askar Mustabekov named new Deputy Defense Minister
Images | gov.kz
Tell a friend
By the Head of State's order, Askar Mustabekov has been appointed Deputy Minister of Defense of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
He was relieved of his previous post.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.01.2026, 16:47 51016
Olzhas Bektenov Instructs to Review Funding Mechanisms for Private Educational and Medical Institutions
Images | primeminister.kz
Tell a friend
Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov held a meeting on reforming the system of state financing for private educational and medical organizations as part of the implementation of the instructions of the Head of State given in the programmatic interview "Kazakhstan Has Entered a New Stage of Modernization", primeminister.kz reports.
The Head of Government tasked the Ministries of Education, Healthcare, and Finance with eliminating imbalances in the per-capita funding system. It was noted that the state assumes obligations to provide high-quality and accessible educational services, and in cases where public institutions are overcrowded, per-capita funding is allocated for education in private institutions. At the same time, instances of abuse have been recorded, where an artificial transfer of students and teachers is formed in order to increase the volume of subsidies received. This negatively affects the quality of education as well as the rational use of public funds.
Attention was also focused on private institutions with high tuition fees. The Prime Minister emphasized that the state budget should not be used to finance so-called "elite" schools with a high level of parental payments that allow them to fully ensure the educational process on their own.
Minister of Finance Madi Takiyev reported on the ongoing work to transition to a new mechanism for placing state educational orders in private schools. In order to address problematic issues, the processes of financing private schools have been digitized-from the conclusion of contracts to payment for services. As of January 6 of the current year, according to the OrtaBilim service, contracts for financing have been concluded on the e-Qazyna.kz web portal with 789 private schools (845 schools in 2025) for a total amount of 78.7 billion tenge. A total of 206 institutions previously receiving funding did not meet the established requirements. Cases of inflated reporting and double counting of students and teachers, exceeding permissible design capacity, and other violations were identified. The audit revealed the following preliminary results:
- abnormal movements of 1,333 students with transfers from one school to another ranging from 5 to 12 times;
- in 64 private schools, the actual number of students exceeds the approved design capacity by more than two times;
- for 2024, income was not reflected in tax reporting by 167 private schools.
Territorial Departments of Internal State Audit issued notification letters, as a result of which schools paid taxes totaling 1.2 billion tenge. As of today, counter audits are being conducted in 46 schools.
The next stage of work will be the digitization of public schools (6,887 schools), kindergartens, and universities. This will ensure transparency of the entire cycle of financing educational services provided at the expense of the budget.
During the meeting, the issue of revising approaches to licensing the activities of private educational organizations was also raised. In order to streamline the provision of medical services by private organizations, a government working group, taking into account citizens’ appeals, is analyzing the assets of the Social Health Insurance Fund. Based on the results, measures will also be taken to further improve the effectiveness of the Fund.
Following the meeting, the Ministries of Education, Healthcare, and Finance were instructed to submit specific proposals to address the identified issues within one week. Coordination of this work has been assigned to Deputy Prime Minister Aida Balayeva.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.01.2026, 15:40 50661
Kazakh President signs order declaring 2026 as Year of Digitalization and AI
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed on Tuesday an executive order declaring the year 2026 as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, Qazinform News Agency reports via the press service of the Akorda.
The order states that the Kazakh Government should take necessary measures for the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, while Presidential Administration will be responsible for the order’s implementation.
The order takes effect on the day of its signing.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.01.2026, 13:20 51401
Universal Access to High-Speed Internet Will Be Ensured Across Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
Tell a friend
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev reported on the current state and future prospects of Kazakhstan’s digital transformation, primeminister.kz reports.
As part of the implementation of the President’s instructions to transition to a fully digital country, work is being carried out across six key areas: infrastructure development, cybersecurity, support for the IT industry, GovTech, the digital economy, and the introduction of artificial intelligence technologies.
The head of the ministry reported that in the current and coming years, more than 3,000 villages will be provided with high-speed internet via fiber-optic lines. This will make it possible to cover 99% of the country’s population.
- "Last-mile" project: fiber-optic connections are planned to be brought directly to 400,000 households, improving connectivity for 2.5 million people.
- 5G networks: the technology is already available in 20 cities. The task has been set to expand coverage to 75% of the territory of these megacities.
- Transport corridors: over the next two years, mobile communications will cover 40,000 km of national and regional roads.
- Satellite internet: in addition to the three current operators, the entry of two foreign companies is expected. Internet access will appear on Kazakhstan Temir Zholy trains and on Air Astana aircraft.
- Zhaslan Madiyev emphasized that akimats must promptly allocate land plots and ensure access to power grids. Regions have also been granted authority to monitor the quality of communications and impose fines on operators.
The Deputy Prime Minister noted Kazakhstan’s strategic role in the transit of internet traffic between Europe and Asia.
- By the end of the current year, construction of a fiber-optic cable along the bottom of the Caspian Sea to Azerbaijan is planned to be completed.
- On the basis of a domestic facility, the production of 5-6 Earth remote sensing satellites is planned.
- For the first time in the country’s history, exports of high-tech services in the space sector amounting to USD 75 million are expected.
- In the field of cybersecurity, Zhaslan Madiyev focused on strengthening the responsibility of heads of government bodies. Audit results revealed that government institutions often violate information security requirements. The minister reminded that first heads bear personal responsibility for leaks of citizens’ personal data and called for stricter oversight in this area.
According to the Deputy Prime Minister, the IT market is demonstrating rapid growth:
- Industry revenues: expected to reach 2 trillion tenge for the past year.
- Service exports: Kazakhstan intends to reach USD 1 billion by the end of 2025, fulfilling the President’s instruction ahead of schedule.
- Astana Hub: the number of participants has reached 2,000 companies, a quarter of which are foreign. Startups have attracted more than USD 900 million in investment.
- Venture capital: a fund of funds with a target capital of USD 1 billion has been created to support late-stage startups.
In accordance with the Presidential Decree, from this year the development of government information systems outside the QazTech platform is prohibited.
- A technical audit of all systems is underway to migrate them to the unified platform.
- eGov: 91% of services are available online. An AI assistant for citizens has been introduced.
- Social Wallet: the service will be scaled to cover 10 government support measures.
- Digital offices: Public Service Centers (CSCs) are being transformed into modern digital self-service spaces (Apple Store format).
Zhaslan Madiyev also reported on the implementation of the "AI Movement" initiative, under which nearly 1 million people have been trained.
- Two powerful supercomputers have been launched to serve the needs of science and business.
- The multi-agent platform AlemGPT has been developed.
- An International AI Center, alem.ai, has been established, and by Presidential instruction a concept for a specialized AI university is being developed.
- Legislative framework: the Law on Artificial Intelligence has been signed, and the Digital Code has been submitted to the Head of State for consideration.
The Deputy Prime Minister recalled that 2026 has been declared by the President as the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. In the near future, the Government will approve a corresponding plan of large-scale international events, including the GITEX Central Asia forum.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
06.01.2026, 12:10 51676
Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence in Kazakhstan: The Government Has Identified a Key Priority - the Introduction of Technologies Across All Sectors of the Economy
Tell a friend
At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of developing digitalization and artificial intelligence was considered. Reports on the work being carried out were delivered by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev, Minister of Science and Higher Education Sayasat Nurbek, Chairman of the Management Board of the Samruk-Kazyna Fund Nurlan Zhakupov, and Akim of Akmola Region Marat Akhmetzhanov, primeminister.kz reports.
The Prime Minister noted that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence, which defines the Government’s priorities.
The Head of State has declared 2026 the Year of Digitalization and Artificial Intelligence. Our main goal is to introduce advanced technologies into all sectors of the economy. At the same time, every citizen must feel the practical effect of this work," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
According to data from the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development, by the end of 2025 high-speed internet access had been provided to 2.6 thousand rural settlements in Kazakhstan. In 2026, it is planned to ensure access for an additional 1.9 thousand villages. Also in 2025, two new data centers (DPCs) with a total capacity of 7.4 MW were commissioned in Almaty and Astana. In 2026, it is planned to launch three more similar DPCs with a combined capacity of 12.9 MW, which will strengthen digital infrastructure.
Digital services continue to show steady growth in demand. In 2025, more than 54 million public services were provided through the eGov Mobile application. The volume of exports of Kazakhstani IT services reached approximately USD 1 billion by the end of the year.
Over the past year, a number of major projects in the field of digitalization and AI have been implemented, a legislative framework has been formed, computing capacity procurement has been ensured, and the national artificial intelligence center alem.ai has been launched. The Government will continue this work.
The President has set the task of making Kazakhstan a digital state. In the field of advanced technologies, we must strive to join the ranks of leading countries that successfully create and sell digital solutions and services," Olzhas Bektenov noted.
It was emphasized that the development of infrastructure in digital technologies and AI plays a key role in the real transformation of the national economy. At the same time, a shortage of solutions aimed at broad practical application in everyday life was noted. Companies should not only present new prototypes, but also bring them to logical completion and real-world implementation.
Overall, digitalization should not develop in parallel with the economy and the social sphere, but should be an integral part of them. However, outdated business processes still persist, including in housing and utilities, construction, industry, and the agricultural sector. As examples, the absence of BIM models in construction, low rates of production robotization, and insufficient implementation of IT solutions in agriculture were cited. All of this constrains efficiency gains across sectors.
In this regard, the Prime Minister instructed authorized bodies to focus on practical digital solutions that will deliver tangible effects for the economy.
Attention was also paid to the creation of tools to counter modern threats and emergency situations.
In addition, with the development of AI, risks of more sophisticated forms of fraud are emerging. The Ministries of Internal Affairs and Artificial Intelligence, together with other interested government bodies, will need to develop mechanisms for effective detection and recognition of such unlawful activities.
The importance of continuous proactive work to improve already used tools and digital solutions was emphasized, as this helps strengthen public trust in digital solutions and online platforms.
Following the Government meeting, Olzhas Bektenov issued a number of instructions to relevant ministries.
The Prime Minister stressed that for the successful conduct of the Year of Digitalization and AI, it is necessary to ensure broad involvement of the professional community and the public. The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development was instructed to approve the list of events for the Year by the end of January, as well as to accelerate the development and approval of the Digital Qazaqstan strategy.
Equally important is the work of bringing legislative acts into compliance with the Digital Code adopted by Parliament, which forms the legal basis for the development of digitalization. It will be necessary to promptly prepare and submit to the Mazhilis a package of accompanying amendments to legislative acts, as well as to align all sectoral subordinate legal acts. In parallel, extensive explanatory work on legislative changes should be conducted among representatives of the IT community and the public.
It was noted that AI should also be actively introduced in the public sector, where its application should be aimed not at formal automation, but at revising established processes, increasing efficiency, and further debureaucratization. The Ministry of National Economy, together with the Agency for Strategic Planning, was instructed to review functions at all levels of governance, taking into account the expansion of digitalization and the application of AI. The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence was also instructed to analyze the activities of digital deputies of first heads of ministries (CDOs) and determine new performance indicators for 2026 and subsequent years.
To increase the reliability of information systems, a state data center is in operation. The Ministry of Artificial Intelligence, together with interested government bodies, must complete the transfer of information systems to the new Tier-III state data center by the end of the first quarter. This will enhance the level of protection of citizens’ data.
The Prime Minister emphasized that, taking into account the approaches outlined by the Head of State in his interview, the transition to a new technological model of the economy directly depends on the availability of a stable and reliable energy base. The development of high-performance computing, data centers, and automated and robotic production is accompanied by a multiple increase in energy consumption. In this regard, the Ministry of Energy, together with relevant agencies, was instructed to update the long-term balance of electricity production and consumption, taking into account the implementation of projects in the field of digital infrastructure and industry.
Control and coordination of the implementation of the instructions have been assigned to Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
08.01.2026, 12:11Hong Kong hosts a spectacular dragon and lion festival 08.01.2026, 16:12326Parliamentary Diplomacy - a Driver of Kazakh-Portuguese Cooperation 08.01.2026, 11:40In 2026, Salaries of Medical Workers in Kazakhstan Will Be Increased and Their Legal Protection Strengthened226In 2026, Salaries of Medical Workers in Kazakhstan Will Be Increased and Their Legal Protection Strengthened 08.01.2026, 10:50176Road accident near Almaty claims lives of 2 Indian students 08.01.2026, 17:20111Kazakhstan adopts Concept for development of science cities until 2035 01.01.2026, 20:45112356Kazakh President congratulates President of Cuba on National Day 01.01.2026, 19:10112011New Year’s tie: Equal number of boys and girls born in Kazakhstan 01.01.2026, 09:40109726Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Hold Telephone Conversation 01.01.2026, 16:52105971Kazakhstan to build full-cycle biopharma hub 01.01.2026, 10:15105831Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the New Year 17.12.2025, 19:58192421Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna 17.12.2025, 13:50184846Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels 13.12.2025, 12:01182111Two people dead after explosion at roadside cafe in Karaganda region 28.12.2025, 18:12173671Scientists talked about the geomagnetic situation on Earth until the end of the year 11.12.2025, 15:20170691Kazakhstan hauls 9 medals at WTT Youth Contender Dammam 2025