Kazakhstan strikes 6 golds at Boxam Elite 2026 in Spain

Images | olympic.kz

Tell a friend

Kazakhstan's Nadezhda Morozova entered top 5 in the women’s 3,000-meter speed skating at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Qazinform News Agency reports.





The Kazakhstani speed skater raced in the seventh pair, clocking 4:01.20 to move into provisional first place.





After all competitors had completed the race (a total of 10 pairs), Morozova’s final result was confirmed as fifth place.





Another Kazakh skater, Elizaveta Golubeva, finished the distance in 4:03.31, placing 10th.





Italy’s Francesca Lollobrigida won the gold medal with an Olympic record. Silver went to Norway’s Ragne Wiklund, while Canada’s Valerie Maltais claimed bronze.