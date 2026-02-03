This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Air Astana to launch flights to Cyprus
relevant news
Khorgos announces brief shutdown period
Amid the Chinese New Year celebrations in China and the temporary suspension of operations on the Chinese side of the Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation, the Center will be closed from February 16 to March 1, 2026," the statement said.
Kazakh Emergencies Ministry warns of avalanche risk in mountainous areas
Three strong solar flares occurred
In the Sun, against the background of yesterday's unexpected resumption of activity, the first strong outbreaks of level M occurred since January 21. (...) Three such outbreaks have already been registered in the time interval from 5 to 8 a.m. Moscow time" the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Institute of Space Research (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences says.
Kazakhstan to launch and resume 15 international flights
FlyArystan flight delayed after bird strike in Uralsk
Kazakhstan connects 504 rural settlements to satellite internet
Snowfall predicted across Kazakhstan Jan 25
Kazakh Senate to debate international agreements with Mongolia, France
Most viewed
