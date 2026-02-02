01.02.2026, 19:25 14061

Kazakh Emergencies Ministry warns of avalanche risk in mountainous areas

According to monitoring and inspections conducted by specialists of the Emergencies Ministry, snow accumulation across Kazakhstan’s mountainous areas creates conditions for avalanches, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry.

Due to unstable weather conditions, a risk of spontaneous snow avalanches remains in certain areas.

Avalanche danger persists in the south, southeast and mountains in East Kazakhstan. Residents and tourists are advised not to enter steep snow-covered slopes, as this may trigger avalanches.

The ministry stressed since the beginning of the year, four spontaneous avalanches have been recorded.
 

01.02.2026, 16:00 14416

Three strong solar flares occurred

Images | NASA
Three strong Class M flares have occurred on the Sun, iz.ru reports.

In the Sun, against the background of yesterday's unexpected resumption of activity, the first strong outbreaks of level M occurred since January 21. (...) Three such outbreaks have already been registered in the time interval from 5 to 8 a.m. Moscow time" the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Institute of Space Research (IKI) of the Russian Academy of Sciences says.

 

27.01.2026, 20:06 65941

Kazakhstan to launch and resume 15 international flights

Images | Depositphotos
During the Government's Jan 27 session today, Minister of Transport Nurlan Sauranbayev spoke on the resumption and launch of new domestic and international flights, Qazinform News Agency reports.

According to him, 42 flights are being operated today across Kazakhstan to improve access to remote regions and bolster domestic tourism.

Nine domestic flights are expected to be resumed, said Sauranbayev.

Besides, the ministry plans to launch and resume 15 another international flights, including to Vienna, Rome, Shanghai, Tokyo, Riyadh, Larnaca, Amman, Dammam, Kashgar, Delhi, Riga, Bishkek (from Shymkent), Warsaw, Urumqi (from Shymkent), and to Abu Dhabi.
 

25.01.2026, 20:25 93876

FlyArystan flight delayed after bird strike in Uralsk

A FlyArystan aircraft traveling from Almaty to Uralsk collided with a flock of birds on January 24, causing a delay to the return flight, Qazinform News Agency reported.

The airline's press service reported that the incident occurred on 24 January during flight FS7167. After landing at Uralsk Airport, the aircraft underwent an additional technical inspection, with engineering and technical specialists dispatched from Astana to inspect its main components. Following the checks, the plane was cleared for operation and departed on the Uralsk-Almaty route at 01:17 on January 25, the company confirmed

Passengers of the delayed flight were provided with hot drinks and meals, as well as hotel accommodation upon request.
 

25.01.2026, 17:00 93576

Kazakhstan connects 504 rural settlements to satellite internet

Images | Depositphotos
As part of Affordable Internet national project,  Kazakhstan has completed the connection of 504 rural settlements to the internet using satellite technologies, Qazinform News Agency reports citing the Ministry of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development.

One of the key goals of the project is to provide internet access to remote and underpopulated villages where laying fiber-optic cables or installing mobile base stations is economically and technically impractical. In these areas, satellite communication systems are used to deliver stable, high-speed internet.

Since 2023, 176 rural settlements have been connected to the internet via KazSat satellites. The remaining 328 villages were connected using non-geostationary satellite systems (NGSO) from OneWeb, with the participation of operator Jusan Mobile.

Thus, all 504 villages included in the Affordable Internet project are now provided with satellite internet access.
 

25.01.2026, 09:25 94171

Snowfall predicted across Kazakhstan Jan 25

On January 25, snow will persist over most of the country due to the passage of atmospheric fronts, Qazinform News Agency learned from Kazhydromet.

Southwestern and southern regions will brace for precipitation (rain and snow) during the day.

Fog is forecast across the country, while southen, southeastern, and central regions will experience ground blizzards. Icy road conditions are forecast in the southwest, south, and southeast of the country.
 

22.01.2026, 09:25 132601

Kazakh Senate to debate international agreements with Mongolia, France

The deputies of the Kazakh Senate are expected to convene today at 10:00 a.m., Qazinform News Agency reports.

Ratification of the Readmission Agreement between the Governments of Kazakhstan and France is on the agenda. The agreement is purposed to create a legal framework for bilateral cooperation on the readmission of people staying in the territories of the two countries in violation of national laws.

The document provides for the return of citizens to their country of nationality if they have violated conditions of stay, for example, through the loss of identity documents.

Kazakh citizens will be able to return from France in cases where competent authorities are notified of the loss of identity documents or illegal residence in that country - without the application of any sanctions. The French Ministry of the Interior will assist them in processing the necessary documents for their return home.
 

20.01.2026, 12:45 171401

Kazakhstan’s Ethnic Collection Receives a Prestigious Award at "International Kids Fashion Week"

An international event in the field of children’s fashion - International Kids Fashion Week took place in Abu-Dhabi under the patronage of Sheikha Fakhra bint Dhiyab Al Nahyan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.

The fashion week was organized by Mona Al Mansouri, the first fashion designer of the United Arab Emirates and one of the key figures in the development of international projects in children’s fashion and culture.

The event brought together designers and participants from Kazakhstan, the UAE, Russia, India, Morocco, Australia, Zambia, Thailand, the Philippines, and Oman, confirming the status of International Kids Fashion Week as a global cultural and fashion platform.

The Kazakh ethnic collection, inspired by national traditions, ornamental patterns, and cultural heritage, attracted great interest from the international audience.

Following the runway shows, Kazakh designer Gaukhar Kanatbay was awarded the title of Best Children’s Designer, recognizing her creative approach and successful integration of ethnic motifs into contemporary children’s fashion.

In addition, the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Abu Dhabi was honored with a special award from the event organizers for its support in facilitating Kazakhstan’s participation, highlighting the important role of diplomatic engagement in promoting cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

International Kids Fashion Week once again demonstrated that culture, fashion, and children’s creativity serve as important bridges between nations, fostering international dialogue, mutual understanding, and friendship among countries.
 

20.01.2026, 12:35 159911

Saving the Aral Sea remains a crucial task for all humanity - Tokayev

Addressing the V Ulttyq Qurultay in Kyzylorda, President of Kazakhstan Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev focused on the issue concerning the Aral Sea, stressing its global importance, Qazinform News Agency reports.

He emphasized that the problem of the Aral Sea remains highly relevant and extends far beyond the borders of a single country.

The President said it is impossible not to raise the issue of the Aral Sea. Saving the Aral Sea remains an urgent task for all humanity. The Head of State reminded that he repeatedly brought this matter up on international platforms.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said the years of targeted efforts have helped preserve the Northern Aral, and he reminded that it has been five years since the start of the restoration project.
 

