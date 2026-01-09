08.01.2026, 20:45 12291
Kazakhstan’s FlyArystan to resume Almaty-Samarkand-Almaty direct flights
Kazakhstan’s low-cost carrier FlyArystan is resuming Almaty-Samarkand-Almaty flights starting in March 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The flights will be operated twice a wekk - on Tuesdays and Saturdays.
Spring season will run from March 21 to May 30, and autumn season will last from September 1 to October 24.
08.01.2026
Kazakhstan adopts Concept for development of science cities until 2035
Images | Depositphotos
The Kazakh Government has approved the Concept for the creation and development of knowledge-intensive territories for 2026-2035. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Prime Minister, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Concept was developed in line with instructions issued by the President of Kazakhstan at the IV meeting of the Ulttyq Qurultay (National Congress) on March 14, 2025, as well as with the Prime Minister’s protocol instructions.
The document outlines a long-term approach to forming science-driven territories and is aimed at transitioning to a knowledge-based economy built on technology and scientific innovation.
The resolution requires central and local executive bodies to take the necessary measures to implement the Concept and carry out the action plan.
Each year, by April 1, the bodies will submit progress reports to the Ministry of Science and Higher Education. The ministry will then forward consolidated information to the authorized state planning body by May 1 and publish it on its official website.
Responsibility for overseeing the implementation of the document has been assigned to Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Science and Higher Education.
The Concept emphasizes that the development of knowledge-intensive territories is a key prerequisite for implementing the "Rebooting the National Science Model" priority set out in Kazakhstan’s National Development Plan through 2029.
07.01.2026
Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on Christmas
In his letter of congratulation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Orthodox Christianity makes an important contribution to strengthening interfaith harmony in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.
Christmas greetings from Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev
Dear compatriots!
I congratulate all Orthodox citizens of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Christmas!
This bright holiday fills hearts with faith, hope and love for one another. Christianity, along with other traditional world religions, is imbued with the eternal spiritual and moral ideals of justice, mercy, sincerity, responsibility, kindness and harmony.
Orthodoxy makes an important contribution to strengthening interfaith harmony in our country and educating the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism, hard work and family values.
The principles of unity, solidarity and mutual assistance are an integral part of our state policy and the unshakeable foundation of all our achievements. By showing mutual respect, trust and compassion, our society will confidently continue to move forward on the path of Justice and Progress.
I sincerely wish Orthodox citizens and all residents of our country good health and great success!
May every home be filled with prosperity!
07.01.2026
Kazakhstan weather forecast for Jan 7
On January 7, a cyclone and atmospheric fronts will continue affecting most regions of Kazakhstan, bringing snow and blizzards to northern, eastern and central areas, Qazinform News Agency reports citing Kazhydromet.
Heavy snowfall is expected in eastern regions.
Other areas will see no precipitation.
04.01.2026
Winter weather in Astana leads to flight delays
Air Astana announced Sunday rotational flight delays and changes in schedule due to worsening weather conditions in Astana, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Earlier, the airline informed of flight delays from Almaty, operated by Airbus A320neo aircraft, on the night of January 3 due to weather-related restrictions: freezing fog and visibility less than 150 meters.
The air company is taking all necessary measures to restore the schedule, including deploying FlyArystan reserve aircraft, the company said in a statement.
The airline also asked passengers to check the flight status on its website before leaving for the airport.
02.01.2026
The scientist warned about a set of magnetic storms in 2026
Images | depositphotos.com
Despite the decrease in the number of solar flares, a large number of magnetic storms are expected on Earth in 2026 due to the activity of coronal holes in the Sun. This was announced by the head of the Laboratory of Solar Astronomy at the Institute of Space Research (IKI). RAN Sergey Bogachev, iz.ru reports.
There are more magnetic storms amid the decline in solar activity. The main contribution to this was made by numerous coronal holes, the number of which increased dramatically (...) This factor is still present in the Sun, and in 2026 it will continue to act: there will be a lot of storms," he said in an interview with RIA Novosti.
Bogachev clarified that in 2025, three magnetic storms of the penultimate G4 strength level were recorded. For comparison, in 2024, there were four such storms and one storm of the maximum G5 level. He described the decrease in activity in 2025 as insignificant.
At the same time, the scientist noted that the number of days with magnetic storms in 2025 almost doubled compared to 2024 - from 40 to 73. He noted that the occurrence of strong storms is largely accidental: a powerful solar flare may not affect the Earth, while weaker events directed towards the planet can cause serious disturbances.
As an example, Bogachev recalled that the strongest outbreak of the 21st century on November 4, 2003 did not even lead to weak geomagnetic effects, whereas weaker outbreaks in May 2024 caused a G5 maximum level storm. According to him, strong and very strong magnetic storms are possible in 2026.
01.01.2026
New Year’s tie: Equal number of boys and girls born in Kazakhstan
Images | Depositphotos
254 children were born in Kazakhstan's maternity hospitals during the New Year celebrations, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Ministry of Healthcare.
The births were split exactly down the middle: 127 boys and 127 girls. Twins were born in the Aktobe region.
The highest number of newborns, 29, was recorded in the Turkistan region. Shymkent had 24 births, followed by Astana with 22 and Almaty with 21.
It is noteworthy that 11 girls and 11 boys were born in Astana.
31.12.2025
Direct flight linking Kazakhstan’s Almaty and China’s Chengdu launched
Air China announced the launch of direct flights from Kazakhstan’s Almaty to Chengdu Tianfu International Airport, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The CA456 flight will be operated twice a week on Tuesdays and Saturdays by Airbus A320 aircraft.
The direct flight from Chengdu to Almaty takes around 3.5 hours in total, while the return flight lasts around 5 hours.
To date, Almaty is connected to 60 cities across the world via direct flights, with 13 new destinations added in 2025.
30.12.2025
Kazakhstan launches 35 new air routes in 2025
Images | Akorda
Assistant to the President - Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan Ruslan Zheldibay highlighted the priorities of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev in developing Kazakhstan’s transport and logistics infrastructure and key projects implemented throughout 2025, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev placed special emphasis on expanding the country’s transport potential and transforming Kazakhstan into a major logistics and transit hub in Eurasia.
In 2025, Kazakhstan repaired and built 13,000 kilometers of roads, including 1,900 km of new strategic projects such as the Center-West highway and sections of Karaganda-Zhezkazgan, Aktobe-Ulgaysyn, and Atyrau-Dossor.
Ruslan Zheldibay also noted significant developments in aviation in 2025.
Noteworthy, more than 35 new air routes were launched, including direct flights to Shanghai, Guangzhou, and Munich. Several new airlines entered Kazakhstan.
In line with the President’s task, construction of three new airports began in Zaysan, Katon-Karagay, and Kenderli, alongside the restoration of the Arkalyk airport.
He emphasized the President supported the creation of Kazakhstan’s first national cargo airline to leverage transit potential and enter the global market.
Railway infrastructure also saw major upgrades, in particular, construction of second tracks on the Kyzylzhar-Moyynty line, a bypass road around Almaty, new lines Darbaza-Maktaaral and Bakhty-Ayagoz and modernization of 124 railway stations nationwide.
