08.03.2026, 18:31 3791
Kazakhstan’s gymnast Milad Karimi becomes two-time medalist at FIG World Cup in Baku
Kazakhstani gymnast Milad Karimi claimed his second silver medal at the at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup in Baku, Azerbaijan, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
The Kazakhstani took second spot in the men’s horizontal bar finals with 15.033 points. Tang Chia-hung from Chinese Taipei claimed the top spot with a score of 15.366 points. Coming in third was Ángel Barajas of Colombia with 14.400 points.
02.03.2026, 10:11 22451
Kazakhstan wins 4 gold medals at Strandja Cup 2026
Team Kazakhstan claimed four gold medals at the Strandja 2026 international boxing tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Daniyal Sabit (men’s -50 kg), Elina Bazarova (women’s -54 kg), Nadezhda Ryabets (women’s -80 kg), and Valeriya Aksenova (women’s +80 kg) brought gold medals for Team Kazakhstan.
Kazakhstan’s Farukh Toktasynov and Laura Yesenkeldy won silver medalists in the men’s -70kg and women’s -65 kg, respectively.
Anel Sakysh (women’s -54 kg), Balentina Khalzova (women’s -75 kg), and Dina Islambelova (women’s +80 kg) settled for bronze.
25.02.2026, 15:50 44816
Tokayev hails Olympic champion Mikhail Shaidorov’s victory as monumental achievement in national sport history
A ceremony of awarding 2026 Winter Olympics gold medalist Mikhail Shaidorov and his coaches took place at the Akorda presidential palace on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports via the Akorda press service.
Addressing the ceremony, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said these Olympic Games turned out to be a truly momentous event for entire Kazakhstan.
The Kazakh leader said that thanks to the triumph of Mikhail Shaidorov, who claimed the men’s figure skating gold, the sky-blue flag of Kazakhstan was raised high above the Olympic arena.
First of all, I would like to congratulate and sincerely thank Mikhail, as well as express my gratitude to his father, his coach, and everyone who has gathered today at the Akorda. Mikhail’s global recognition is the result of your diligent work and determination! Under your guidance, he became an outstanding athlete and was able to fully unleash his potential. Today, the entire country is proud of Mikhail, and for young people he has become a true role model. To become an Olympic champion means to accept the challenge and be prepared to run the toughest distance. Only those who work tirelessly and demonstrate iron discipline achieve great heights, said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
22.02.2026, 14:56 64756
Kazakh speed skaters pocket 4 gold medals at Junior World Cup
The junior stage of the ISU Speed Skating World Cup is taking place in Inzell, Germany, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
According to the NOC, the Kazakh team claimed four gold medals on the opening day of the international competition.
Kristina Shumekova won gold in both the 1,000m and 3,000m events.
In the 1,000m race among neo-seniors, Kazakh skaters swept the entire podium. Inessa Shumekova took first place, followed by Darya Vazhenina in second, while Alina Dauranova rounded out the top three. Kazakhstan also claimed gold in the women’s team sprint (neo-seniors).
Andrey Semenov posted the second-fastest time in the 1,000m event (neo-seniors).
22.02.2026, 12:00 64501
Team Kazakhstan’s Day 15 results at 2026 Winter Olympics
On February 21, Kazakh athletes competed in three sports at the Olympic Winter Games Milano Cortina 2026, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Cross-country skiing
In the men’s 50km mass start, Kazakhstan was represented by Amirgali Muratbekov and Nail Bashmakov. Making his Olympic debut, Muratbekov finished 46th, while Bashmakov was unfortunately unable to finish the race.
Speed skating
In the women’s mass start, the Games' final speed skating event, Elizaveta Golubeva came in 16th.
Freestyle skiing (aerials)
The mixed team aerials competition also took place on Saturday. The trio of Ayana Zholdas, Roman Ivanov, and Assan Assylkhan finished in seventh place.
21.02.2026, 14:56 69121
Kazakhstan’s schedule at 2026 Winter Olympics for February 21
On the penultimate day of competition at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Milan, Cortina d’Ampezzo and several other cities across northern Italy, Kazakh athletes will compete for medals in three sports, Qazinform News Agency reports.
Kazakh athletes’ schedule for February 21 is as follows (all times are in Kazakhstan time):
- At 2:45 p.m. Kazakhstan time, the freestyle skiing aerials team event will take place, featuring both qualification and final rounds. Ayana Zholdas, Roman Ivanov, and Assan Assylkhan are set to compete.
- At 3:00 p.m., Amirgali Muratbekov, Vitaly Pukhkalo, and Nail Bashmakov will line up for the men’s 50 km cross-country skiing mass start.
- At 7:50 p.m., the final Olympic speed skating event will get underway - the women’s mass start - with Elizaveta Golubeva representing Kazakhstan.
15.02.2026, 14:56 107381
Ilya Mizernykh sets new national record in men's large hill ski jumping at 2026 Winter Olympics
Ilya Mizernykh improved Kazakhstan’s men's large hill ski jumping record at the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, Qazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee.
Ilya Mizernykh scored 281.6 to finish eighth in the in the men's large hill ski jumping final on Saturday. His teammate Danil Vassilyev received a score of 235.9, putting him in 27th place.
Slovenia ski jumper Domen Prevc captured the Olympic large hill gold with a result of 301.8, while Japan’s Ren Nikaidō (295.0) captured silver and Poland's Kacper Tomasiak (291.2) took home bronze.
14.02.2026, 18:22 113416
Kazakhstan's Shaidorov claims men's figure skating title at Milan-Cortina
Images | Sali Sabirov/olympic.kz
Kazakhstan's Mikhail Shaidorov delivered a commanding performance in the free skate to capture the men's figure skating title at the Milan-Cortina Winter Games on Friday, Xinhua reports.
The 21-year-old delivered a solid routine to earn 198.64 points in the free skate, moving up from fifth place after the short program to claim gold with a total of 291.58.
It was my goal. It's why I wake up and go to training every day. That's what it's all for," said Shaidorov, who secured Kazakhstan's first Olympic gold medal in figure skating.
Japan's Yuma Kagiyama, silver medalist at Beijing 2022, fell short of his best in the free skate but secured silver overall. Backed by his 103.07 points in Tuesday's short program, Kagiyama scored 176.99 in the free skate for a combined total of 280.06.
His compatriot Shun Sato claimed bronze with 274.90 points.
Reigning world champion Ilia Malinin of the United States, who led the short program, dropped to eighth place with 264.49 points after committing several landing errors in the free skate.
I wasn't aware of where I was in the program. It all went by so fast, and I really didn't have time to adjust," Malinin said. "The pressure of the Olympics really gets you. People talk about an 'Olympic curse,' that the gold medal favorite is always going to skate poorly at the Olympics. And that's what happened."
China's Jin Boyang, who finished ninth in Beijing four years ago, placed 17th with a total of 229.08 points after earning 142.53 in the free skate.
My skate lace broke during the warm-up before the competition, so I felt quite nervous at the start," said the 28-year-old. "I managed to complete most of my jumps, and I'm satisfied with my overall performance. I'm very happy to compete in my third Olympics. Everyone here shares a deep passion for figure skating. Passion is magical. It allows you to achieve things you never imagined."
The pairs short program will take place on Sunday at Milano Ice Skating Arena.
