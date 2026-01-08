Head of State congratulates Kazakhstanis on Christmas

Tell a friend

In his letter of congratulation, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Orthodox Christianity makes an important contribution to strengthening interfaith harmony in Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency learned from the Akorda press service.





Christmas greetings from Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev





Dear compatriots!





I congratulate all Orthodox citizens of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Christmas!





This bright holiday fills hearts with faith, hope and love for one another. Christianity, along with other traditional world religions, is imbued with the eternal spiritual and moral ideals of justice, mercy, sincerity, responsibility, kindness and harmony.





Orthodoxy makes an important contribution to strengthening interfaith harmony in our country and educating the younger generation in the spirit of patriotism, hard work and family values.





The principles of unity, solidarity and mutual assistance are an integral part of our state policy and the unshakeable foundation of all our achievements. By showing mutual respect, trust and compassion, our society will confidently continue to move forward on the path of Justice and Progress.





I sincerely wish Orthodox citizens and all residents of our country good health and great success!





May every home be filled with prosperity!