Kazakh students showcase robotics innovations for archaeology

Images | gov.kz

Tell a friend

The Daryn FIRST Qualifier 2026 robotics festival has concluded, with around 200 teams and more than 1,500 students from Almaty, the Almaty and Zhetysu regions, as well as specialized educational institutions, taking part in the event, Qazinform News Agency cites the press service of the Kazakh Ministry of Education.





Over the course of two days, participants aged 4 to 18 demonstrated the results of their training in engineering, programming, and robotics, showcasing both practical skills and applied solutions.





Competitions were held across four categories of the international FIRST program, including FIRST LEGO League Discover, FIRST LEGO League Explore, FIRST LEGO League Challenge, and FIRST Tech Challenge.





The theme for the 2025-2026 academic season was archaeology. In preparation for and during the festival, teams developed projects aimed at studying human history, preserving cultural heritage, and exploring the past with the help of modern technologies. Participants tackled challenges related to archaeological research, completed engineering tasks using robotic solutions, and presented approaches for digitizing and safeguarding historical data.