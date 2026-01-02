Kazakh President congratulates President of Cuba on National Day

Images | gov.kz

A telephone conversation took place between Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic Zheenbek Kulubaev, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





During the conversation, the foreign ministers reviewed the outcomes of the outgoing year, noting the steady development of Kazakh-Kyrgyz allied relations in the spirit of brotherhood and good-neighborliness.





The interlocutors discussed current issues and prospects for bilateral cooperation. Particular attention was paid to the outcomes of the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Bishkek, as well as the 7th meeting of the Supreme Interstate Council of Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan held in August this year, and to the practical implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.





The parties expressed their mutual readiness to comprehensively facilitate the strengthening of political dialogue, as well as the expansion of cooperation in trade and economic, investment, transport and logistics, and cultural and humanitarian spheres.





In addition, the ministers exchanged views on topical issues on the regional and international agenda and reviewed the schedule of upcoming international events for the coming year.



