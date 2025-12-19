18.12.2025, 19:20 28841
Kazakhstan introduces official insurance and registration for e-scooters
Senate deputies have approved in two readings the law on the prevention of offenses and related amendments to Kazakhstan’s Administrative Offenses Code, Qazinform News Agency reports.
One of the law’s key provisions is stricter requirements for the operation of electric scooters offered for rent.
To ensure the safety of road users, electric scooters are now classified as vehicles requiring mandatory civil liability insurance for owners of rental scooters, including both legal entities and individual entrepreneurs.
In addition, legal entities and individual entrepreneurs renting out electric scooters must comply with several obligations.
18.12.2025
"Kazakhstan’s Scientific and Literary Corner" Opens in Istanbul
As part of the celebrations marking the Independence Day of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the official opening of "Kazakhstan’s Scientific and Literary Corner" took place for the first time at the Rami Library, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The initiative was implemented at the proposal of the Republican State Enterprise "Gylym Ordasy", under the Ministry of Science and Higher Education of the Republic of Kazakhstan, with the support of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul.
The main objective of the project is to further develop cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Türkiye, to widely promote the literary and scientific heritage of the Kazakh people at the international level, and to establish a permanent informational and educational space dedicated to Kazakh literature and science at the Rami Library.
The opening ceremony was attended by representatives of the Consulate General of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Istanbul, the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), the Turkic History and Culture Foundation (TURKTAV), the management and specialists of "Gylym Ordasy", as well as representatives of Türkiye’s cultural and educational intelligentsia and Kazakh students studying in Türkiye.
As part of the event, "Gylym Ordasy" donated 500 books to enrich the Rami Library’s collection. The newly opened corner features books and informational materials from the holdings of the Central Scientific Library, covering Kazakh literature, history, culture, science, and fiction. It is worth noting that the Central Scientific Library’s collection currently comprises nearly 6 million rare manuscripts, as well as scientific and literary publications, making it one of the largest library collections in Kazakhstan.
The implementation of this project specifically at the Rami Library carries special significance. Built in the 18th century, the historical complex has been transformed, following comprehensive restoration, into one of Türkiye’s largest and most modern educational centers. Today, the Rami Library is recognized as an international platform that organizes innovative-format events in the fields of science, culture, and art based on the concept of a "living library."
The opening of a special corner dedicated to Kazakh science and literature in such a historically, culturally, and scientifically significant environment represents an important step toward strengthening spiritual ties between Kazakhstan and Türkiye and elevating bilateral scientific and cultural cooperation to a new level.
17.12.2025
Aiman Mussakhajayeva Performs in Vienna
A unique concert by the Kazakh State Symphony Orchestra "Qazaq concert" and a solo of the People's Artist of Kazakhstan, outstanding violinist Aiman Mussakhajayeva, who played works of world and Kazakh classical music on the legendary Antonio Stradivari violin, took place in the historic Minorite Church, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Accompanied by a chamber ensemble in one of Austria's most iconic churches, works by Pyotr Tchaikovsky, Camille Saint-Saëns, and Almas Serkebayev filled the space with lively emotional power and deep artistic expression. The lyrical and dramatic fragments of Tchaikovsky, Saint-Saëns, and the compositions of Almas Serkebayev revealed the unique mastery of the soloist and the rich timbre of the rare instrument, combining the purity of sound and the special expressiveness of Stradivari's style.
The concert attracted great interest from representatives of the diplomatic corps, the media, business and cultural circles in Austria, as well as members of the Kazakh diaspora living in Vienna.
The audience warmly welcomed each piece, and Vivaldi's final piece received a thunderous and prolonged applause. A.Mussakhajayeva's performance at the Minoritenkirche was a true cultural event, giving the audience an evening of inspiration, high artistry, and authentic musical beauty.
17.12.2025
Days of Kazakh Cinema Held in Brussels
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Belgium, in cooperation with the Kazakhfilm film studio and the French Association of Kazakh Cinema, organized the Days of Kazakh Cinema in Brussels, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Belgian audiences were presented with the films "Baqyt Qushağynda" (In the Embrace of Happiness) and "Myn Bala: Warriors of the Steppe", which reflect important pages of history, spiritual values, and the rich cultural heritage of the Kazakh people.
The screenings brought together representatives of Belgian society, students, and members of the Kazakh diaspora, serving as a platform for cultural dialogue and an introduction to contemporary Kazakh cinema.
A special place in the programme was given to the film "Baqyt Qushağynda", directed by Sanat Shapashov and inspired by the works of the outstanding Kazakh composer Shamshi Kaldayakov, whose 95th anniversary is being celebrated this year. Kaldayakov’s musical legacy, imbued with themes of love, human sincerity, and national identity, formed the emotional core of the film, lending it particular depth and lyricism and making its story accessible and resonant for an international audience.
A highlight of the event was the participation of the lead actress Alia Anuarbek, who met with the audience, answered questions, and generated lively interest and a warm response from Belgian viewers.
The event received high praise from Frank Depayfv, Secretary General of the Belgian Association of Independent Authors, Directors and Producers, who noted the emotional expressiveness of the films presented and their ability to communicate with the audience through the universal language of cinema. He also expressed interest in further introducing contemporary Kazakh cinema to Belgian audiences.
The Days of Kazakh Cinema, held as part of the Week of Kazakh Culture in Belgium, demonstrated strong interest in the history and culture of Kazakhstan and highlighted the importance of cultural diplomacy as an effective tool for strengthening mutual understanding and intercultural dialogue.
The event made a notable contribution to the development of cultural and humanitarian cooperation between Kazakhstan and Belgium and further strengthened bilateral cultural ties.
17.12.2025
The Dombra and Sazsyrnai Join the Collection of the Royal Museum of Musical Instruments of Belgium
A ceremony was held at the Musical Instruments Museum (MIM) to mark the donation of two traditional Kazakh musical instruments - the dombra and the sazsyrnai. The instruments were presented by the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Belgium in cooperation with the concert organization Alatau Auenleri, representing an important step in strengthening cultural dialogue between Kazakhstan and Belgium, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the ceremony, musicians of the Qulansaz ensemble from the Almaty region performed traditional Kazakh kyui and melodies, allowing guests to experience the live sound of the instruments before they were placed on display. The dombra and sazsyrnai will become part of the museum’s permanent collection and will also be available in digital format through the online catalogue and audio guide, enabling visitors to hear each instrument and learn about its origins and cultural significance.
Saskia Willaert, representative of the Musical Instruments Museum of Belgium, highlighted the importance of the donation: "These instruments will enrich our museum and allow visitors to discover another vibrant musical tradition of the world. We are grateful to Kazakhstan for this contribution and are delighted to present the dombra and sazsyrnai to a wide audience".
16.12.2025
Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day
On December 16, Kazakhstan celebrates Independence Day, one of the country’s main national holidays, Qazinform News Agency reports.
The Law "On the Independence and Sovereignty of the State" was adopted, enshrining the country’s right to pursue independent political, economic, and cultural development.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev extended his congratulations to Kazakhstanis on the occasion of Independence Day of Kazakhstan.
In his congratulatory message, the Kazakh President noted this holiday holds special significance for the Kazakhstani people, who made a voluntary and definitive choice in favor of the country’s sovereign path of development.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also said he is assured that the large-scale reforms currently being implemented will lead the country to success. By consistently following a strategic course of comprehensive modernization, we will build a Just, Strong, Clean, and Safe Kazakhstan, he added.
15.12.2025
Melodies of the Great Steppe Resound in the Heart of Kuala Lumpur
The Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Malaysia, in cooperation with the Kuala Lumpur City Hall, organized a unique fusion concert of Kazakh and Malaysian folk art featuring the Shamshi Kaldayakov Philharmonic of the Turkestan Region and the City Hall Orchestra. The event was held within the framework of cultural and humanitarian cooperation and aimed at promoting Kazakhstan’s rich cultural heritage abroad, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The concert program showcased traditional Kazakh dances, as well as musical and vocal performances reflecting the identity, history, and spiritual values of the Kazakh people. In turn, the Kuala Lumpur City Hall Folk Orchestra presented vibrant examples of Malaysian musical art. The high level of professionalism of the performers, colorful national costumes, and a rich program drew great interest and received a warm response from the audience.
Dedicated to the 35th anniversary of the Sovereignty of the Republic of Kazakhstan, the concert became a cultural bridge between the two countries, bringing together more than 400 friends of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Malaysia, including representatives of the Malaysian Government, the diplomatic corps, cultural and public figures, business circles, and the Kazakh diaspora.
The event was honored by the presence of Malaysia’s Minister of Higher Education Zambry Abdul Kadir and the Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Parliament of Malaysia Johari bin Abdul.
Music speaks a universal language understood by all. Today’s concert demonstrated that through culture we grow closer and lay a solid foundation for further partnership", emphasized the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Malaysia Bulat Sugurbaev.
Guests highly praised the level of organization and noted the importance of such cultural initiatives in strengthening mutual understanding and friendship between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Malaysia.
15.12.2025
The Film "Kazhymukan" Has Been Presented to the Warsaw Audience
On the occasion of Kazakhstan’s upcoming Independence Day, the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the Republic of Poland organized a screening of the film "Kazhymukan" by director Kanagat Mustafin in Warsaw, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
Participants included representatives of the diplomatic corps, figures from public, political and business circles, as well as members of the Kazakh diaspora and students from Kazakhstan.
In the Embassy’s welcoming remarks, it was noted that Kazakh cinema is becoming an important tool for introducing the Polish audience to Kazakhstan’s history, traditions, and outstanding personalities.
The audience received the film with warmth, appreciating the filmmakers’ artistry as well as the importance of Kazhymukan’s character for shaping Kazakhstan’s national identity.
An informal discussion followed the screening, during which participants reflected on the cultural and biographical background of the character, the contribution of the film’s creators to the international visibility of Kazakh art, and the possibilities for future screenings in Poland.
Many in the audience emphasized the importance of holding such screenings more frequently, noting that they deepen cultural ties, encourage better mutual understanding, and enrich the Polish public’s perception of Kazakhstan.
15.12.2025
New direct flight launched between Kazakhstan and Georgia
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Transport is continuing efforts to expand the geography of flights and increase the number of international services, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the ministry’s press service, Kazakh airline SCAT began operating a new route between Shymkent and Tbilisi on December 15.
The service will operate twice a week, on Mondays and Fridays, using Boeing 737 MAX 8 and Boeing 737-800 aircraft.
