Kazakhstan and Israel Review Preparations for the Upcoming Intergovernmental Commission Meeting
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Croatian Ambassador
World Insight: Expanding "Donroe Doctrine" triggers alert across LatAm countries
Florida, the United States, Jan. 3, 2026. U.S. raid "a heavily fortified military fortress in the heart of Caracas" to capture Maduro, Trump said. (Xinhua)
Algerian Minister of Communication Interested in Interview with Kazakhstan’s President
President Tokayev holds meeting on Parliamentary Reform
New Opportunities for Industrial Cooperation Discussed in Riyadh
Kazakhstan Held the Annual Flag Installation Ceremony of the New Members of the UN Security Council
Results of the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and traditional religions were discussed in Muscat
Tokayev rejects speculation about the "personalization" of parliamentary reform
This is a fantasy. Such reasoning runs counter to my political principles. I have repeatedly said that Kazakhstan is a state with a presidential form of governance," the President said.
To alter the whole system of state governance for personal gain would be highly irresponsible and, I would say, improper," he emphasized.
