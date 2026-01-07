06.01.2026, 13:14 18816
Algerian Minister of Communication Interested in Interview with Kazakhstan’s President
Images
Ambassador of the Kazakhstan to Algeria Anuarbek Akhmetov held talks with the Minister of Communication of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria, Zoheir Bouamama, who oversees the implementation of state information policy, the activities of the mass media, and the promotion of the country’s ideological agenda, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting, A.Akhmetov handed over to Minister Z.Bouamama the text of the President’s interview entitled "Kazakhstan Has Entered a New Stage of Modernization." The Algerian side reviewed the document with great interest, noting Kazakhstan’s achievements and initiatives in building an ideological and information foundation.
Minister Z. Bouamama expressed confidence that the key messages of the interview, along with the reforms underway in Kazakhstan and the achievements attained, would be covered by leading Algerian media outlets.
In addition, a translation of the Basic Principles, Values, and Directions of the Domestic Policy of the Republic of Kazakhstan was provided for study and practical use. The document aroused significant interest on the Algerian side, which highly appreciated the systematic and well-balanced approaches of Kazakhstan’s leadership.
The Algerian side noted that Kazakhstan’s experience in shaping its domestic and foreign policy is of particular interest in the context of today’s geopolitical turbulence.
The sides held detailed discussions on promising areas of cooperation and possible exchanges of experience in promoting a positive image of their countries on the global stage through foreign policy institutions, as well as within the framework of cooperation between the Ministry of Culture and Information of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Communication of Algeria.
Taking into account the similarities in economic structures, complex geopolitical realities, and growing global challenges, Z.Bouamama emphasized Algeria’s interest in studying and adapting Kazakhstan’s most successful practices, particularly in the field of external information work and the formulation of strategic priorities in domestic policy.
Overall, the interlocutors outlined a plan of joint actions, including exchanges of official and expert delegations, as well as the development of a legal and regulatory framework for mutually beneficial cooperation.
relevant news
06.01.2026, 19:21
Kazakh Foreign Minister Received Croatian Ambassador
Images
Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yermek Kosherbayev received Ambassador of the Republic of Croatia Refik Šabanović, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The parties discussed a wide range of issues on the bilateral agenda, including the strengthening of political dialogue, the expansion of trade and economic cooperation, as well as the development of cultural and educational ties.
Particular attention was paid to the implementation of economic and investment projects, as well as to the expansion of cooperation in the transport and logistics sector, which is regarded as an important factor in increasing mutual trade and strengthening business ties.
Readiness was expressed to continue close cooperation in various areas of mutual interest. The sides also discussed the schedule of bilateral events for 2026, including preparations for visits at the highest and high levels. In particular, they emphasized the importance of organizing a visit of the Prime Minister of Croatia to Astana, as it would provide additional impetus to the development of bilateral relations.
Following the meeting, the diplomats reaffirmed their commitment to continuing substantive dialogue and further deepening comprehensive cooperation between Astana and Zagreb.
06.01.2026, 17:06
World Insight: Expanding "Donroe Doctrine" triggers alert across LatAm countries
Images
Latin American experts and media outlets believe that the U.S. action against Venezuela aims to create a "chilling effect" to deter the regional countries and is an upgraded version of the "Monroe Doctrine", Xinhua reports.
After the U.S. military raided Venezuela and forcibly captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife on Saturday, U.S. President Donald Trump declared later in the day that the United States will "run" the South American nation.
The U.S. attack on Venezuela and its so-called "management plan," as analysts observed, is in essence a testament to its scheme to expand the "Donroe Doctrine," a Trump-modified version of the Monroe Doctrine aimed at controlling the Western Hemisphere and plundering its resources.
"RUNNING" OR PLUNDERING VENEZUELA
Trump told a press conference on Saturday that the United States will set up a working group composed of diplomatic and military personnel to "run" Venezuela until "a safe, proper and judicious transition."
He also threatened that the United States is "not afraid" to have military forces on the ground and will launch a larger second wave of strikes against Venezuela if necessary.
Although the specific plan remains unclear at present, the so-called "running" by the United States is essentially an attempt to conduct substantive intervention in Venezuela through political manipulation and resource control, experts have noted.
Allan Fajardo, a sociologist at the Honduran National Autonomous University, told Xinhua that there are two possibilities for the so-called "transitional management" by the United States.
One is to maintain the current government and institutional framework of Venezuela in form and continue to interfere in Venezuela's internal affairs by exerting political and economic pressure.
The other possible method is to foster a pro-American regime directly, without even ruling out the possibility of larger-scale military intervention and occupation of Venezuelan territory in the future, he said.
Trump also mentioned at the press conference that large American oil companies will enter Venezuela to repair severely dilapidated oil infrastructure and start generating revenue.
Florida, the United States, Jan. 3, 2026. U.S. raid "a heavily fortified military fortress in the heart of Caracas" to capture Maduro, Trump said.
Florida, the United States, Jan. 3, 2026. U.S. raid "a heavily fortified military fortress in the heart of Caracas" to capture Maduro, Trump said.
Cao Ting, director of the Research Center for Latin American Studies at Fudan University, said that judging from the consistent style of the Trump administration, its strategic goal might be to control the oil lifeline within Venezuela by fostering U.S. proxies in the country without engaging in a long-term occupation.
This so-called "running" model is not focused on improving people's livelihoods or rebuilding the country, but on seizing resources, said Jaime Tamayo, an international relations specialist and political scientist from the University of Guadalajara.
It will lead to the depletion of Venezuela's governance capacity, the separation of administration and security, the deterioration of public security and the breeding of violence, scholars have said.
POST-MADURO VENEZUELA
According to the Venezuelan Constitution, if the president is "absolutely absent," power will be transferred to the vice president and a general election will be held within 30 days.
However, Venezuela's Supreme Court of Justice did not announce that Maduro is "absolutely absent," although it has ordered Vice President Delcy Rodriguez to immediately take over as acting president after Maduro's capture, which, according to media analyses, suggests that there might be no general election within 30 days.
Experts believe that Rodriguez and her brother are currently important representatives of the left-wing forces, with relatively moderate positions.
In a televised speech on Saturday, Rodriguez took a tough stance toward the United States, condemning its actions as unprecedented military aggression and saying that Venezuela will never become a colony of any country or a slave of any empire, despite Trump's earlier claim that she has promised to do what the United States wanted.
Tamayo believes that the current left-wing political forces in Venezuela and their social foundation remain relatively stable, making it difficult for the United States to break the country's existing political pattern in a short time. It may adopt a strategy of provoking division to win over some senior political or military figures in Venezuela.
LATIN AMERICA ON HIGH ALERT
"Today it's Venezuela, tomorrow it could be anyone else," Chilean President Gabriel Boric said on Saturday, raising alarm across Latin American countries over the hegemonic interference of the United States.
Latin American experts and media outlets believe that the U.S. action against Venezuela aims to create a "chilling effect" to deter the regional countries and is an upgraded version of the "Monroe Doctrine."
Jose Ignacio Martinez, an international relations specialist from the National Autonomous University of Mexico, said that Washington is highlighting its overbearing logic to arbitrarily define who can become the president and which is a "legitimate country," while casually labelling relevant countries and leaders as "terrorists," "drug dealers," or "dictators."
Leaders of Brazil, Mexico, Cuba, Honduras and Chile, among others, have publicly condemned the United States and called on the international community to take urgent action.
Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva condemned the U.S. military's actions as "unacceptable," saying that they violated Venezuela's sovereignty and set a dangerous precedent.
The U.S. actions strike at the core of national sovereignty and have raised concerns even among some opposition forces in Venezuela. Under mounting pressure, Latin American countries may seek greater unity and self-reliance to counter hegemony, according to analyses by Latin American media.
06.01.2026, 12:12
Kazakhstan and Israel Review Preparations for the Upcoming Intergovernmental Commission Meeting
A meeting was held at the Ministry of Finance of Israel between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Israel, Daulet Yemberdiyev, and the Co-chair of the Kazakhstan-Israel Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, Minister Zeev Elkin, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the conversation, the parties held a substantive exchange of views on the current agenda of bilateral cooperation between the two countries, taking into account the planned mutual visits at the high and highest levels.
Special attention was paid to the upcoming meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission, scheduled to take place in Israel in 2026, as well as to the expansion of the legal and regulatory framework for bilateral cooperation.
06.01.2026, 11:30
President Tokayev holds meeting on Parliamentary Reform
Images
Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has held a working meeting with the participation of State Counselor Erlan Karin and Assistant to the President on Legal Issues Yerzhan Zhiyenbayev, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Erlan Karin briefed the President on the preliminary results of the activity of the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform.
Thus, since the launch of the parliamentaryreform on the state platform e-Otinish and the Egov service, around 500 proposals have been received. Work on summarizing and analyzing the suggestions and initiatives submitted by citizens, experts, and public organizations is ongoing.
At recent meetings of the Working Group on Parliamentary Reform, issues related to the formation of a future unicameral Parliament and the implementation of its legislative functions were discussed. The next meeting of the Working Group is scheduled for January 9, 2026, where proposals on the remaining areas will be examined in detail.
The State Counselor also reported to the President on the results of December meetings of the working sections of the National Qurultay and the course of preparations for the Qurultay’s 5th meeting.
06.01.2026, 11:07
New Opportunities for Industrial Cooperation Discussed in Riyadh
Images
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Saudi Arabia Madiyar Menilbekov met with Bandar Al-Khorayef, Minister of Industry and Mineral Recourses of the Kingdom, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the negotiations, particular attention was paid to developing cooperation in industry and the mining and metallurgy sector, as well as exchanging experiences and implementing joint projects.
The parties emphasized the significant potential for expanding bilateral cooperation, noting their mutual interest in deepening partnership in priority economic sectors.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to intensify dialogue and identified specific areas of collaboration.
06.01.2026, 10:38
Kazakhstan Held the Annual Flag Installation Ceremony of the New Members of the UN Security Council
Images
The Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations hosted the 9th annual flag installation ceremony at UN Headquarters, marking the commencement of the 2026-2027 term of the newly elected non-permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The national flags of Bahrain, Colombia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Latvia, and Liberia were raised in front of the Security Council Chamber, formally signaling the start of their membership on the Council.
The ceremony, held on the first working day of each calendar year, was initiated by Kazakhstan in January 2018 during its Presidency of the Security Council. Since then, the practice has enjoyed the consistent support of all Council members and has been carried out under the organizational coordination of the Permanent Mission of Kazakhstan.
Notably, on 26 December 2025, the UN Security Council unanimously recognized the flag installation ceremony as an official annual event and formally incorporated it into the Council’s working methods, as reflected in the Note by the President of the Security Council S/2025/848. This decision granted institutional status to Kazakhstan’s initiative, establishing it as a lasting element of the Council’s procedural and symbolic tradition.
Opening the ceremony, Kairat Umarov, Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations, emphasized that amid ongoing geopolitical tensions, decisions taken by the United Nations and the Security Council with the active participation of both permanent and non-permanent members will be crucial to maintaining global peace, international security, and sustainable development.
Speaking on behalf of the UN Secretary-General, Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General for the Middle East, Asia and the Pacific, highlighted the central role of the Security Council in the global security architecture and praised Kazakhstan’s contribution to fostering trust, dialogue, and institutional continuity within the Council.
The Permanent Representative of Somalia to the United Nations, Abukar Dahir Osman, speaking in his capacity as President of the Security Council for January 2026, called on Member States to strengthen cooperation and coordination in responding to contemporary challenges and threats to international peace and security.
In their brief remarks, representatives of the newly elected members of the Security Council expressed their appreciation to Kazakhstan for organizing the ceremony and outlined the key priorities they intend to pursue during their 2026-2027 term on the Council.
The United Nations Security Council consists of five permanent members (China, France, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom and the United States) and ten non-permanent members elected by the General Assembly for two-year terms, with five countries elected each year.
The ceremony holds special significance for newly elected members of the Security Council, symbolizing the formal commencement of their mandate in the principal organ of the United Nations responsible for the maintenance of international peace and security. The raising of national flags lends particular political and symbolic weight to the moment of accession, underscoring the collective responsibility of Council members to the entire international community.
Prior to Kazakhstan’s initiative, the procedure for changing the flags of non-permanent members of the Security Council was largely technical in nature. Since 2018, as a result of this initiative, it has been transformed into an official public ceremony held on the first working day of the Security Council, with the participation of media representatives.
In January 2019, the Permanent Mission of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations presented the Organization with unique flag stands for the member states of the Security Council, manufactured in Kazakhstan and adorned with traditional Kazakh ornamentation, which continue to be used during the ceremony to this day.
06.01.2026, 09:57
Results of the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and traditional religions were discussed in Muscat
Images
The Embassy of Kazakhstan in the Sultanate of Oman organized a roundtable discussion titled "The Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in Astana as a Model of Sustainable Interfaith Dialogue", Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The event was attended by Sheikh Ahmad bin Saud bin Said Al-Siyabi, Secretary General of the Office of the Grand Mufti of the Sultanate of Oman, who previously participated in the VII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions in 2022. Also present was the Ambassador of the Republic of Uzbekistan to the Sultanate of Oman, Abdusalom Khatamov, along with members of expert and analytical circles.
In his remarks, Ambassador of Kazakhstan in the Sultanate of Oman Aidarbek Tumatov provided an overview of the history of the Congress, outlined the key stages of its development, and focused in detail on the main outcomes of the VIII Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, held on September 17-18, 2025.
Sheikh Ahmad Al-Siyabi shared warm recollections of his participation in the VII Congress, emphasizing that the forum in Astana has firmly established itself as a respected and authoritative international platform for promoting interfaith dialogue, mutual trust, and a culture of peace. He noted that the Congress clearly demonstrates that religion can and should serve as a source of creativity, harmony, and peaceful coexistence.
Other participants also highlighted the unique experience of the Astana Religious Forum in organizing interfaith dialogue. In particular, they pointed to the similarities between the approaches of Kazakhstan and Oman in promoting peace, harmony, and intercivilizational understanding, as well as both countries’ shared commitment to the principles of tolerance, mutual respect, and peaceful coexistence.
In conclusion, participants expressed their confidence that the continued development of such dialogue based on mutual respect, responsibility, and a collective search for solutions constitutes an important contribution to strengthening global stability and mutual understanding.
05.01.2026, 11:59
Tokayev rejects speculation about the "personalization" of parliamentary reform
Images
President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev commented on claims by some experts regarding the objectives of the upcoming parliamentary reform, Qazinform News Agency reports.
In an interview, the Head of State described such assumptions as unfounded and stressed that they contradict his political principles.
This is a fantasy. Such reasoning runs counter to my political principles. I have repeatedly said that Kazakhstan is a state with a presidential form of governance," the President said.
He recalled that eight years ago, prior to assuming office at Akorda, he proposed the concept of A Strong President - An Influential Parliament - An Accountable Government.
According to the Head of State, changing the entire system of public administration to serve personal interests would be an extremely irresponsible step.
To alter the whole system of state governance for personal gain would be highly irresponsible and, I would say, improper," he emphasized.
The President also noted that discussions of all key reforms for the country are put to a nationwide referendum and contain no hidden meanings.
