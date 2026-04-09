Kazakhstan posts 17% rise in state budget revenue in Q1

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At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, issues of developing coal energy and implementing the National Project on Coal Generation were discussed, primeminister.kz reports.





Reports were delivered by Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Samruk-Energo" Kairat Maksutov, akims of Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Abai regions, as well as representatives of coal mining enterprises "Bogatyr Komir" and "Qarmet".





At the National Kurultai, the Head of State highlighted the importance of developing coal energy and instructed the adoption of a National Project on Coal Generation. The project provides for the commissioning of about 8 GW of additional capacity over 5 years through the construction of 8 new power stations and the modernization of 11 existing ones.





The coal industry and electricity generation at coal-fired power plants are backbone sectors of Kazakhstan’s fuel and energy complex. They ensure the country’s energy security. The Head of State has repeatedly emphasized the importance of coal for the republic’s economy and outlined several directions for the further development of this industry. We rank in the TOP-10 countries in coal reserves. This is our competitive advantage that must be utilized," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.





It was noted that coal continues to be one of the important sources of energy in the world, including for energy-intensive industries and digital platforms. At the same time, technologies for "clean coal" with minimal environmental impact are actively developing.





Notable examples in this direction include China, the USA, India, South Korea, and other countries. Modern technologies make it possible to capture up to 90% of carbon dioxide and impurities, as well as safely store combustion products. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan is also working in this direction. The Prime Minister focused on the need for more active application of similar technologies to modernize existing coal-fired power stations, reduce emissions, and increase efficiency.





Given the growing electricity consumption and accelerated development of digital assets in Kazakhstan, it is necessary to ensure the planned and timely commissioning of energy facilities. In this regard, the Ministry of Energy, together with JSC "Samruk-Energo" and regional akimats, must take special control over the implementation of the National Project.





The Head of State emphasized the need to accelerate the construction of new thermal power plants. In the context of growing consumption and the accelerated development of digital assets in Kazakhstan, the planned and timely commissioning of energy facilities must be ensured. For this purpose, the National Project on Coal Generation was adopted in March. The Ministry of Energy, together with Samruk-Energo and regional akimats, must take special control over the implementation of the National Project. For each new station - from groundbreaking to launch - all work must be scheduled step by step," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.





Special attention was also paid to the modernization of TPP-2 and TPP-3 in Almaty. The Prime Minister heard a report from the management of Samruk-Energo and stressed the inadmissibility of missing deadlines, instructing to strengthen control over the implementation of the projects. He also tasked First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar with visiting the sites to check the pace of work.





During the meeting, Olzhas Bektenov issued several instructions to government agencies:





First. The Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Ecology, must, within one month, conduct an analysis of existing energy sources, develop and approve a roadmap for each station on the introduction of modern "clean coal" technologies. It is necessary to ensure the phased implementation of modern purification systems at operating coal-fired power plants, including electrostatic precipitators. The Ministry was also instructed to intensify research on improving the efficiency of purification systems and adapting international experience to Kazakhstan’s conditions.





Second. Attention was paid to the coal chemistry industry, which in Kazakhstan is still in the formation stage, despite having very high potential. Producing high value-added products from coal will actively contribute to the diversification of the economy and strengthen its export potential. The Ministry of Energy was instructed to prepare, by July 1, a set of state support measures for the coal chemistry industry, and, together with the Baiterek Holding, to develop specific financing mechanisms for coal chemistry projects.





Third. The Ministry of Energy, together with coal industry enterprises, must, within one month, develop and approve an action plan to increase the efficiency of coal mining and ensure safe working conditions, taking into account the use of digital technologies. It was noted that coal extraction at open-pit mines is carried out using traditional technologies, often with outdated equipment, which affects not only the efficiency of coal field development but also the safety of enterprise employees.





Control and coordination of the implementation of the instructions were assigned to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.