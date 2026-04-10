09.04.2026, 17:10 10661
The Japan Business Federation has been presented with Kazakhstan’s new Investment Policy Concept
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Japan Yerlan Baudarbek-Kozhatayev met with Yoshinobu Tsutsui, Chairman of the Japan Business Federation, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
The Ambassador presented the Concept of Kazakhstan’s Investment Policy through 2030, approved on December 31, 2025, and briefed his counterpart on government support measures for foreign investors, including tax incentives, investment subsidies, and mechanisms to protect investors’ rights. He invited Japanese companies to participate in joint investment projects, highlighting Kazakhstan’s export opportunities and promising areas for cooperation. The business environment in Kazakhstan’s special economic zones was presented, along with the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route as an efficient and reliable logistics corridor between Europe and Asia.
In his turn, Yoshinobu Tsutsui highlighted Kazakhstan’s dynamic economic development as a leading country in Central Asia, noting the importance of deepening business ties and practical cooperation. He also expressed particular interest in strengthening economic cooperation in the fields of energy, transportation and logistics, artificial intelligence, and digital technologies, given the unstable international situation.
The meeting was also attended by Takeshi Hashimoto, Chairman of the Keidanren Committee on Cooperation with the Newly Independent States and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines.
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08.04.2026, 10:25 22396
Kazakhstan posts 17% rise in state budget revenue in Q1
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Following the first quarter of 2026, Kazakhstan’s state budget revenue exceeded expectations, with an execution rate of 104.4 percent, the government data showed on Wednesday, Qazinform News Agency reports.
State budget revenue totaled 6.4 trillion tenge during the reporting period, surpassing the target of 6.2 trillion tenge by 268.7 billion tenge, while rising by 930.6 billion tenge or 16.9 percent year over year.
The data shows revenue collections for both republican and local budgets have surpassed projected targets.
The growth stems from strong export pricing, rising transaction volumes, and enhanced tax and customs compliance, according to the Kazakh government.
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07.04.2026, 11:35 35586
Kazakhstan Ranks in World TOP-10 in Coal Reserves
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At the Government session chaired by Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov, issues of developing coal energy and implementing the National Project on Coal Generation were discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
Reports were delivered by Minister of Energy Yerlan Akkenzhenov, Chairman of the Board of JSC "Samruk-Energo" Kairat Maksutov, akims of Karaganda, Pavlodar, and Abai regions, as well as representatives of coal mining enterprises "Bogatyr Komir" and "Qarmet".
At the National Kurultai, the Head of State highlighted the importance of developing coal energy and instructed the adoption of a National Project on Coal Generation. The project provides for the commissioning of about 8 GW of additional capacity over 5 years through the construction of 8 new power stations and the modernization of 11 existing ones.
The coal industry and electricity generation at coal-fired power plants are backbone sectors of Kazakhstan’s fuel and energy complex. They ensure the country’s energy security. The Head of State has repeatedly emphasized the importance of coal for the republic’s economy and outlined several directions for the further development of this industry. We rank in the TOP-10 countries in coal reserves. This is our competitive advantage that must be utilized," Olzhas Bektenov stressed.
It was noted that coal continues to be one of the important sources of energy in the world, including for energy-intensive industries and digital platforms. At the same time, technologies for "clean coal" with minimal environmental impact are actively developing.
Notable examples in this direction include China, the USA, India, South Korea, and other countries. Modern technologies make it possible to capture up to 90% of carbon dioxide and impurities, as well as safely store combustion products. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan is also working in this direction. The Prime Minister focused on the need for more active application of similar technologies to modernize existing coal-fired power stations, reduce emissions, and increase efficiency.
Given the growing electricity consumption and accelerated development of digital assets in Kazakhstan, it is necessary to ensure the planned and timely commissioning of energy facilities. In this regard, the Ministry of Energy, together with JSC "Samruk-Energo" and regional akimats, must take special control over the implementation of the National Project.
The Head of State emphasized the need to accelerate the construction of new thermal power plants. In the context of growing consumption and the accelerated development of digital assets in Kazakhstan, the planned and timely commissioning of energy facilities must be ensured. For this purpose, the National Project on Coal Generation was adopted in March. The Ministry of Energy, together with Samruk-Energo and regional akimats, must take special control over the implementation of the National Project. For each new station - from groundbreaking to launch - all work must be scheduled step by step," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
Special attention was also paid to the modernization of TPP-2 and TPP-3 in Almaty. The Prime Minister heard a report from the management of Samruk-Energo and stressed the inadmissibility of missing deadlines, instructing to strengthen control over the implementation of the projects. He also tasked First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar with visiting the sites to check the pace of work.
During the meeting, Olzhas Bektenov issued several instructions to government agencies:
First. The Ministry of Energy, together with the Ministry of Ecology, must, within one month, conduct an analysis of existing energy sources, develop and approve a roadmap for each station on the introduction of modern "clean coal" technologies. It is necessary to ensure the phased implementation of modern purification systems at operating coal-fired power plants, including electrostatic precipitators. The Ministry was also instructed to intensify research on improving the efficiency of purification systems and adapting international experience to Kazakhstan’s conditions.
Second. Attention was paid to the coal chemistry industry, which in Kazakhstan is still in the formation stage, despite having very high potential. Producing high value-added products from coal will actively contribute to the diversification of the economy and strengthen its export potential. The Ministry of Energy was instructed to prepare, by July 1, a set of state support measures for the coal chemistry industry, and, together with the Baiterek Holding, to develop specific financing mechanisms for coal chemistry projects.
Third. The Ministry of Energy, together with coal industry enterprises, must, within one month, develop and approve an action plan to increase the efficiency of coal mining and ensure safe working conditions, taking into account the use of digital technologies. It was noted that coal extraction at open-pit mines is carried out using traditional technologies, often with outdated equipment, which affects not only the efficiency of coal field development but also the safety of enterprise employees.
Control and coordination of the implementation of the instructions were assigned to First Deputy Prime Minister Roman Sklyar.
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06.04.2026, 16:05 46751
Kazakhstan to inject KZT1.1tln for housing and utility upgrades in 2026
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In 2026, Kazakhstan eyes attracting 1.1 trillion tenge to upgrade its utility infrastructure addressing wear rates that exceed 40 percent, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov said in his response to a deputy's inquiry, Qazinform News Agency correspondent reports.
Government data shows infrastructure degradation has surpassed the 40 percent threshold. Specifically, heating networks - 52 percent, power equipment - 56.8 precent, and water supply systems - 40 percent on average, sewage networks - 56 percent, and wastewater disposal and municipal solid waste (MSW) facilities - over 50 precent.
The government blames the poor state of the network on a combination of aging, underinvestment, and overloading, with much of the infrastructure dating back 30 to 50 years.
The country’s energy/utility upgrade initiative is moving forward with 460 projects registered as of March, requiring 1.2 trillion tenge in total and 1.1 trillion tenge specifically for 2026.
The country is set to overhaul 7,557 km of utility networks, aimed at upgrading 7,124 km of power lines, 200 km of water, 135 km of heat, and 98 km of sewage infrastructure.
Efforts to migrate projects from the red zone to the yellow zone will proceed, alongside the prioritization of digital transformation within the national project, said the Kazakh Premier.
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05.04.2026, 10:00 58296
Kazakhstan-Xinjiang bilateral trade hits $18.9 billion
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As part of his official visit to China, Kazakhstan’s Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliyev met with Chen Xiaojiang, Secretary of the Party Committee of the Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region (XUAR), Qazinform News Agency reports.
The talks highlighted XUAR’s pivotal role in Kazakhstan-China relations, serving as the main land bridge between the two countries. By the end of 2025, trade turnover between Kazakhstan and XUAR reached 18.9 billion US dollars, the press service of the Kazakh ministry said.
The Chinese side presented an overview of XUAR’s socio-economic development, noting sustainable growth, expanding foreign ties, and active infrastructure modernization.
It was noted that XUAR continues to strengthen its role as a key center for cross-border cooperation and a transit hub for interaction with Kazakhstan.
Special attention was paid to the development of transport and logistics infrastructure. The parties discussed measures to increase the capacity of border checkpoints, modernize railway routes, and synchronize infrastructure projects. In particular, the sides highlighted the importance of the expansion of the Dostyk-Moyynty section, construction of the Ayagoz-Tacheng railway crossing, and development of the Khorgos and Alashankou border hubs.
The sides also discussed the issues of modernizing the Khorgos International Center for Cross-Border Cooperation to expand trade and investment opportunities. Priority areas identified included logistics, energy, tourism, and cross-border trade.
Kazakhstan will participate as guest of honor at the China-Eurasia EXPO from June 25 to 29, a major platform for promoting exports and strengthening Eurasian business ties. Delegations from Kazakhstan’s border regions will also join the Second International Conference of the Greater Altai.
Minister Shakkaliyev underscored XUAR’s strategic importance.
Xinjiang is a key link in the system of cross-border and transit interaction. The main flow of goods passes through the region, making it Kazakhstan's most important partner in the development of trade, logistics, and industrial cooperation," said he.
He invited the Chinese side to Kazakhstan to attend the Forum of Interregional Cooperation and the Friendly Dialogue of Border Regions later this year.
The meeting also stressed the need to diversify trade, increase high value-added exports, expand agricultural supplies, and launch joint production facilities. Both sides confirmed readiness to deepen cooperation through joint infrastructure, investment, and industrial projects.
Shakkaliyev emphasized that partnership with XUAR is central to Kazakhstan’s strategy of building sustainable trade routes and strengthening its role as a transit and logistics hub between China, Central Asia, and Europe.
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03.04.2026, 20:22 85846
Strategy for Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Austria in Transport and Logistics has been Defined
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The Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Mukhtar Tileuberdi, took part in a business lunch organized by Austrian business circles. The event focused on developing cooperation in the transport and logistics sector and the launch of the Austrian-Kazakh Connectivity Platform, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
In his remarks, Ambassador Tileuberdi emphasized that Kazakhstan places special importance on the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, as well as on the introduction of modern solutions in multimodal transport and green logistics. Participants were briefed on Kazakhstan’s initiatives aimed at improving the efficiency of the Middle Corridor and strengthening its transit role in the Eurasian region.
The Ambassador also informed participants about the outcomes of the national referendum and the adoption of the new Constitution of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He highlighted that the institutional reforms carried out by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev are aimed at increasing the accountability of state institutions and creating a more transparent investment climate in the country.
The Guest of Honor at the event was the Second President of the National Council of the Austrian Parliament, Peter Haubner, who shared the results of his visit to Astana in November 2025 with a representative business delegation. He confirmed Austria’s interest in expanding cooperation, particularly in sustainable infrastructure, logistics, digitalization, and energy.
During the event, the Honorary Consul of Kazakhstan in Lower Austria, Alexander Schierchuber, presented a detailed overview of the current state and prospects of Kazakhstan’s transport sector. He noted the country’s strong transit potential and its role as a key link in Eurasian transport corridors connecting Europe and Asia. According to him, the launch of the AKCP is intended to serve as a practical mechanism for developing and implementing joint infrastructure and logistics projects.
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03.04.2026, 15:00 85396
Kazakhstan is Strengthening Geological Exploration and Creating New Infrastructure for the Development of the Industry - Bektenov
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Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov took part in the International Geological Forum Geoscience & Exploration of Central Asia, primeminister.kz reports.
The GECA 2026 Forum brought together representatives of international organizations, the diplomatic corps, as well as national and foreign companies.
Speaking at the plenary session of the geological forum, Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov congratulated industry specialists on the upcoming professional holiday and emphasized the strategic importance of geological exploration for the sustainable development of the country’s economy and industry.
This year has become truly historic for the Republic of Kazakhstan - a new Constitution has been adopted, which has created the foundation for the further modernization of society and all spheres of the economy. In the nationwide referendum, the citizens of our country, through their active participation, demonstrated an example of true patriotism by expressing full support for the course of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Kemelevich Tokayev. We are already focused on implementing the norms of the Basic Law aimed at increasing the transparency of public administration, forming a favorable investment climate, and developing human capital. The transformations open up new opportunities for the development of the economy, where geological exploration acts as the strategic foundation of our industry," Olzhas Bektenov emphasized.
On the instruction of the Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, systemic reforms are being implemented in Kazakhstan in the field of geology and subsoil use, aimed at increasing the investment attractiveness of the industry, modernizing infrastructure, and expanding the use of modern technologies.
An important step was the launch of the Unified Subsoil Use Portal, which ensures transparent access to services. Based on the world’s best practice of "first come, first served", the processes for granting subsoil use rights have been significantly simplified. This has made it possible to attract about 280 billion tenge of private investment in geological exploration over the past three years.
International standards for reserve reporting have been introduced. For a more sustainable approach to geological research, a transition is being made to the formation of geophysical maps at a scale of 1:50,000. A modern and technological model for the development of the geological industry is being formed. Among the long-term priorities are the involvement of technogenic mineral formations in economic turnover, systematic work on the inventory of groundwater deposits, and the training of specialists of a new formation - geologists, engineers, and analysts capable of working in the conditions of digital transformation of the industry. A geological cluster is being created in Astana, which will include an analytical laboratory, a core storage facility, and a geological information storage facility. The center will unite personnel and technical resources and will contribute to the acceleration of specialized research.
Kazakhstan possesses significant mineral resource potential and is considered by investors as one of the priority regions for exploration, extraction, and processing of minerals. The country has about 10,000 deposits, with total reserves of key raw materials amounting to over 2.3 thousand tons of gold, 4.3 billion tons of oil, 3.8 trillion cubic meters of gas, 33.5 billion tons of coal, and 26.7 billion tons of iron. A significant part of the resource base is formed by rare earth metals, including the Kuiryqtykol deposit discovered in 2025 with reserves of about 800 thousand tons of cerium, neodymium, yttrium, and other elements.
As part of the execution of the instruction of the Head of State, work continues to increase the geological and geophysical study of the country’s territory to 2.2 million square kilometers. To date, the indicator has reached almost 2.04 million square kilometers. It was emphasized that funding for geological study of subsoil has been increased tenfold and will amount to about $500 million in the next 3 years.
During the forum, attention was paid to the development of international cooperation and the exchange of experience in the field of geological exploration and subsoil use with the introduction of digital technologies and AI. Comments and proposals on expanding interaction were made by the Minister of Industry and Construction of the Republic of Kazakhstan Yersaiyn Nagaspayev, Deputy Minister of Mining Industry and Geology of the Republic of Uzbekistan Rustam Yusupov, Head of the Main Department of Geology under the Government of the Republic of Tajikistan Ilkhomjon Oymukhammadzoda, and others.
As part of his participation in the forum, the Prime Minister inspected the "Zhas Geolog" stand, the mineral exposition, and the model of the geological cluster.
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02.04.2026, 15:49 98336
Serbian Companies Interested in Investing in Kazakhstan
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Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to Serbia Madi Atamkulov held meetings with the management of Mambikom Agrar and Korali companies, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
During the meeting with Mambikom Agrar CEO Vladimir Tesla, the parties discussed the current status and next steps for implementing the project to build a frozen fruits and berries processing plant in Kazakhstan. The Serbian businessman confirmed his intention to invest in the project and expressed readiness to continue working in close cooperation with Kazakh partners. In this context, key stages of further cooperation were agreed.
The Ambassador and Mambikom Agrar leadership expressed confidence in the project’s potential to develop Kazakhstan’s agro-industrial sector, create new jobs, and strengthen economic cooperation between Kazakhstan and Serbia.
In the meeting with Korali’s management, the Serbian side presented solutions for urban improvement.
Korali expressed readiness to cooperate with Kazakh partners to localize production of its products for expansion into regional markets.
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02.04.2026, 13:16 89451
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev meets with Sberbank CEO German Gref
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The Kazakh President, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, today met with the Chairman of the Management Board at Sberbank, German Gref, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During Thursday’s meeting, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and German Gref discussed the key challenges in the banking sector development, the impact of the current geopolitical situation on the economies of the region’s countries, as well as prospects for the application of digital solutions and artificial intelligence in the financial sector.
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