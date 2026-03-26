Baibazarov named Assistant to Kazakh President for Economic Affairs

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By a presidential decree, Nurlan Baibazarov has been appointed as Assistant to the Kazakh President for Economic Affairs, while having been relieved of his previous position, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





Previously, Nurlan Baibazarov served as the head of the investment and trade department of the Presidential Administration.





In February 2024, he was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.





He also held seniour positions in the Development Bank of Kazakhstan. In 1997 and 2003, he served as the finance minister of Kazakhstan.





From 2013 to 2016, he headed the department for the development of economic sectors of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan.





Throughout different years, he worked in Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, KazMunayGas Consulting, KazMunayGas. In 2016 and 2022, he was the member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board of the Industry Development Fund. Until October 2023, he was the Chairman of the Board of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to the post of the Chairman of the Board of the Baiterek National Management Holding in October 2023.