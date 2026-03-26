25.03.2026, 15:15 12951
Baibazarov named Assistant to Kazakh President for Economic Affairs
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By a presidential decree, Nurlan Baibazarov has been appointed as Assistant to the Kazakh President for Economic Affairs, while having been relieved of his previous position, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Previously, Nurlan Baibazarov served as the head of the investment and trade department of the Presidential Administration.
In February 2024, he was appointed as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan.
He also held seniour positions in the Development Bank of Kazakhstan. In 1997 and 2003, he served as the finance minister of Kazakhstan.
From 2013 to 2016, he headed the department for the development of economic sectors of the National Economy Ministry of Kazakhstan.
Throughout different years, he worked in Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, KazMunayGas Consulting, KazMunayGas. In 2016 and 2022, he was the member of the Board of Directors and Chairman of the Board of the Industry Development Fund. Until October 2023, he was the Chairman of the Board of the Development Bank of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to the post of the Chairman of the Board of the Baiterek National Management Holding in October 2023.
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25.03.2026, 14:38 12676
Yerbolat Dossayev relieved of his duties as Deputy Chief of Presidential Administration
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The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Wednesday signed a decree releasing Yerbolat Dossayev from his post as Deputy Chief of the Presidential Administration, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
By a presidential decree, Yerbolat Dossayev was relieved of his duties as Deputy Chief of the Kazakh President’s Administration, the press service of Akorda said in a statement.
Previously Dossayev held the posts of the minister of economy and budget planning (2013-2014), minister of national economy (2014-2016), Chairman of the Board of JSC National Managing Holding Baiterek (2016-2017), Deputy Prime Minister (August 2017-February 2019), Governor of the National Bank (Gebruary 2019-January 2022).
In January 2022, he was appointed the Mayor of Almaty city.
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23.03.2026, 15:10 53946
Day of Purification: President Tokayev launches nationwide environmental campaign
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the nation on Tazaru Kuni (Day of Purification), announcing the launch of a large-scale ecological campaign under the national project Taza Kazakhstan. In his remarks, the Head of State urged citizens to unite in the name of environmental cleanliness and the country’s sustainable future, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
Tokayev noted that Tazaru Kuni marks a new stage in the implementation of Taza Qazaqstan campaign.
This is a special day in celebration of Nauryznama decade. The renewal of our society has become a part of the renewal of nature itself. Such a timely coincidence cannot help but inspire all of us to work selflessly for the good of our Motherland," he said.
According to the President, the nationwide implementation of the Möldir Bulaq initiative is beginning. Under this project, natural springs, coastal areas, and reservoirs will be cleaned. Mass tree planting, along with the cleaning of courtyards, parks, and squares, will also continue.
The new People’s Constitution, adopted during the celebration of Nauryz, enshrines careful treatment of nature by the citizens as one of the fundamental principles of our worldview. There is no doubt that the New People’s Constitution will become the core of social consolidation, a moral and legal guide, and an unshakable foundation of our Independence," the President underscored.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also emphasized that the Constitution would instill in society such essential worldview and behavioral principles as unity, creative and responsible patriotism, and, of course, Taza Qazaqstan.
He highlighted that the essence of the ideological concept of Taza Qazaqstan is not only the cleanliness of the streets, courtyards, and homes, but also the purity of thoughts, directed toward achieving the well-being of Kazakhstan’s citizens.
More and more of our citizens are choosing an ecological lifestyle and rational resource consumption, which is the key to a bright future. In this regard, I call on all Kazakhstanis to take part in the relay of cleanliness and order. I am confident that through joint efforts we will reach new heights in the development of our country and build a Just, Clean, and Progressive Kazakhstan," he said.
As part of Nauryznama decade, Kazakhstan celebrates March 23 as Tazaru Kuni - the Day of Purification. This day is considered an important festive milestone, symbolizing the renewal of humanity together with nature, the release from the burdens of the past, and the beginning of a new stage.
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22.03.2026, 18:47 75381
Presidents of Kazakhstan and Iran exchange Eid Al-Fitr and Nauryz greetings
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Masoud Pezeshkian exchanged congratulatory messages on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr and Nauryz, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
In his telegram, President Pezeshkian expressed hope that these sacred days, filled with mercy and blessings, would help deepen cooperation and strengthen harmony among Muslim nations.
In response, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev wished strengthening of unity among the brotherly peoples and stability in the Middle East. He emphasized that the spirit of renewal inherent in Eid Al-Fitr and Nauryz would bring peace and prosperity to the Iranian people.
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21.03.2026, 22:38 92856
Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Nauryz holiday
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Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated citizens of Kazakhstan on the holiday of Nauryz on Saturday, Qazinform News Agency cites the Akorda press service.
I congratulate everyone on the great holiday of Nauryz Meiramy.
Nauryz is a time of spiritual purification and renewal. The concept of purity carries a comprehensive meaning. Most importantly, it signifies purity of thought, consciousness, and intention.
Two years ago, we launched the nationwide initiative 'Taza Qazaqstan' (Clean Kazakhstan). This large-scale project has received widespread public support, particularly among our youth. The mindfulness and purity of purpose of our citizens are confirmed by their real actions. Such traits as precision, punctuality, and self-discipline are becoming defining qualities of our nation.
In essence, the 'Taza Qazaqstan' initiative is not merely another one-time campaign or public advocacy, but a bedrock ideology of our state. Therefore, this noble mission must become a permanent endeavor, an integral part of our national identity.
On the holiday of Nauryz, it is especially important to broadly clarify the philosophy of Purity.
I believe that at this historic moment, when nature wakes and the country undergoes renewal, every wish gains special power. Therefore, above all, may peace and prosperity reign upon our land.
May our sacred Motherland - the Republic of Kazakhstan stand forever!
May the supremacy of our Constitution remain inviolable!
May our flag fly high!
Ūlys oñ bolsyn, aq mol bolsyn! (May the nation prosper and abundance prevail!)," the President stated in his congratulatory message.
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20.03.2026, 09:00 117196
Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on Eid Al-Fitr
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President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulated the people of Kazakhstan on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr (Oraza Ait), noting the symbolic coincidence of the holiday with Nauryz this year, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.
The Head of State sincerely congratulated all Kazakhstanis on Oraza Ait highlighting that this is a special and sacred celebration for all Muslims, symbolizing spiritual purification and enlightenment, mutual respect and solidarity, modesty and moderation, compassion and integrity.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noted by observing the thirty-day fast, believers live in harmony with themselves and the world, strengthen their spirit, share the joy of life with others, and extend a helping hand to those in need. These principles reflect the true essence of Islam and affirm the high moral values and humanistic ideals on which our society is built.
The President emphasized that this year Oraza Ait and Nauryz coincided marking a new historical stage in the country’s development.
He reminded the people of Kazakhstan adopted a new Constitution and made a decisive choice in favor of a bright future, Justice, and Progress. This act of the people's will becomes a new milestone in the chronicle of our independent state.
In conclusion, the Head of State wished all good health, happiness, and prosperity.
May our Motherland, the Republic of Kazakhstan, flourish! Oraza Ait kabyl bolsyn," the President said.
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19.03.2026, 17:24 146536
Tokayev says Kazakhstan sees 6-fold rise in science funding in past 5 years
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday met with scientists at the Al Farabi Kazakh National University in Almaty, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing Akorda.
In his remarks, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated the "tight race for technological supremacy between countries is unfolding." The Kazakh leader highlighted the importance of prioritizing digitalization and AI adoption to unleash the country’s potential.
In the past five years, total investment in science has risen 6-fold, said the president. "The number of research universities in our country is growing, and their ties with real-sector production are being strengthened. The government data indicates more than 200 commercial projects have been launched to date, helping to shape the ‘university - research - innovation - commercialization’ ecosystem. Science cities are being created, and the construction of technoparks and engineering centers has begun," he said.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stressed that under the new Constitution, Kazakhstan recognizes advancement of education, science, innovation as a national strategic priority.
There are more than 420 research organizations operating in Kazakhstan, employing over 27,000 scientists and research personnel. This is a very large academic community. It is particularly encouraging that the scientific environment is becoming younger - nearly half of Kazakhstan’s scientists are under 40 years old, said the president.
Tokayev said he maintains a positive outlook on science in Kazakhstan, highlighting that he is far from idealizing the current state of science in the country, and certainly far from any ‘euphoria over success.’
Both the Government and the scientific community share a common strategic goal, which is to create a more effective scientific environment, stimulate innovation in the economic sphere, and bring science as close as possible to production, stated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
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18.03.2026, 20:24 185051
Kazakh President signs decree on family and demographic policy
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev today signed a decree, aimed at strengthening the protection of the rights and interests of families, promoting traditional family values, and enhancing demographic policy, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the Akorda press service.
The Head of State signed the decree establishing the Office of the Commissioner for Family Affairs under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Operating within the National Commission on Women’s Affairs and Family and Demographic Policy under the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan as a deputy chairperson on a voluntary basis, the Commissioner will be responsible for strengthening the protection of the rights and interests of families, reinforcing the institution of the family and traditional family values, improving state family and demographic policy, preventing domestic violence, and promoting the well-being of Kazakhstani families.
The Government is tasked to take measures stemming from this decree.
Oversight of the implementation of this decree is assigned to the Kazakh President’s Administration.
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18.03.2026, 19:20 180331
Kazakhstan ratifies readmission agreement with Austria
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev signed the Law ratifying the Agreement on the Readmission and Transit of Persons with Illegal Stay between the Governments of Kazakhstan and Austria, Qazinform News Agency has learned from the Akorda press service.
The document seeks to establish a legal framework for effective cooperation between Kazakhstan and Austria in combating illegal migration, as well as introduce fast and orderly procedures for identifying and safely returning individuals who do not meet, or no longer meet, the conditions for entry and stay in the territories of the two countries.
The agreement provides for a system of legal, administrative, and procedural measures aimed at implementing mechanisms for the readmission and transit of persons with illegal stay. It also outlines procedures for dispute resolution, its entry into force, duration, and conditions for termination.
Kazakhstan’s Ministry of Internal Affairs and Austria’s Federal Office for Immigration and Asylum have been designated as competent authorities responsible for implementing the document.
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