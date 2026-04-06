Chinese blogger Tao Mingxiu awarded Kazakhstan’s Order of Friendship

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The Head of State received Enlightenment Minister Zhuldyz Suleimenova, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.





The latter reported on the results of 2025 and prospects for 2026. Zhuldyz Suleimenova said the Ministry continues to update the curriculum content and textbooks to promote the values of the new Constitution.





The Minister noted the environmental education concept is being developed as part of the Taza Qazaqstan initiative and the Adal Azamat integrated education program is being introduced at schools.





She also reported on the analysis of elementary education content. Curriculum programs are being revised with a stronger emphasis on reading, writing, and arithmetic skills.





Zhuldyz Suleimenova also reported 217 schools for 460,000 seats were commissioned as part of the Keleshek mektepteri (Affordable School) national project. 99% of schools were connected to the internet so far.





6,760 schools joined the Social Wallet project.





As stated there, more than 240,000 teachers have already completed retraining programs on the use of artificial intelligence, while another 200,000 teachers will be trained to work with AI assistants under the ChatGPT Edu project.





The Minister revealed significant infrastructure progress. 184 new education facilities commissioned, problems resolved at 80 three-shift schools and 31 emergency schools, 209 schools underwent major renovations. Besides, 1,192 subject classrooms were equipped with modern technology.





Following the meeting, the Head of State tasked the Ministry to raise the quality and availability of education, reduce the shortage of pupils’ seats, improve the training system, and effectively use budgetary funds and digital transformation of education, including the fulfilment of the Qazaq Digital Mektebi project.