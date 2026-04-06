04.04.2026, 19:25 18946
Chinese blogger Tao Mingxiu awarded Kazakhstan’s Order of Friendship
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Chinese influencer Tao Mingxiu, widely known as Tao Tao and ambassador for Kazakh Tourism, has been awarded the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) II degree on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan. The award was presented by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Ministry of Culture and Information, the honor became a recognition of Tao Mingxiu’s contribution to promoting Kazakhstan in Chinese media, popularizing its cultural heritage and tourism potential, and strengthening humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and China.
During the ceremony, Balayeva highlighted Tao’s role in fostering friendship between the two nations.
The II degree Dostyl Order is a high state award and recognition of your contribution to strengthening friendship and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and China. Thanks to your work, millions of people have learned more about Kazakhstan, its rich cultural heritage, scenic nature, and tourism potential," she said.
Tao Minxiu first visited Kazakhstan in September 2024 as a media influencer and has since traveled to Astana, Almaty cities, as well as Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions, publishing over 100 materials with a combined reach of more than 1 billion views. In May 2025, she was granted the honorary status of Kazakhstan Tourism Ambassador. On her fifth trip, she is touring Almaty, Aktau, and Turkestan, while participating in Amal and Nauryz celebrations.
The ministry noted that the award reflects the broader context of strengthening Kazakhstan-China cooperation, which has reached an unprecedented level of "eternal comprehensive strategic partnership." A special role here is played by the friendly relations between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which set a stable course for the further deepening of bilateral ties.
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03.04.2026, 14:00 30926
Kazakh President assigns to raise education quality and availability
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The Head of State received Enlightenment Minister Zhuldyz Suleimenova, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.
The latter reported on the results of 2025 and prospects for 2026. Zhuldyz Suleimenova said the Ministry continues to update the curriculum content and textbooks to promote the values of the new Constitution.
The Minister noted the environmental education concept is being developed as part of the Taza Qazaqstan initiative and the Adal Azamat integrated education program is being introduced at schools.
She also reported on the analysis of elementary education content. Curriculum programs are being revised with a stronger emphasis on reading, writing, and arithmetic skills.
Zhuldyz Suleimenova also reported 217 schools for 460,000 seats were commissioned as part of the Keleshek mektepteri (Affordable School) national project. 99% of schools were connected to the internet so far.
6,760 schools joined the Social Wallet project.
As stated there, more than 240,000 teachers have already completed retraining programs on the use of artificial intelligence, while another 200,000 teachers will be trained to work with AI assistants under the ChatGPT Edu project.
The Minister revealed significant infrastructure progress. 184 new education facilities commissioned, problems resolved at 80 three-shift schools and 31 emergency schools, 209 schools underwent major renovations. Besides, 1,192 subject classrooms were equipped with modern technology.
Following the meeting, the Head of State tasked the Ministry to raise the quality and availability of education, reduce the shortage of pupils’ seats, improve the training system, and effectively use budgetary funds and digital transformation of education, including the fulfilment of the Qazaq Digital Mektebi project.
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03.04.2026, 12:20 31211
Tokayev appoints new commanders of Airborne Assault Forces and Astana Regional Command
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The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has made two key appointments in the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued a decree on Friday, appointing Makhsut Guseinov as Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, while being released from his previous role.
Makhsut Guseinov rose through the ranks from lieutenant to colonel.
From 2000 to 2021, he served in various positions ranging from platoon commander to deputy commander of troops. In 2024, Guseinov served as Troop Commander of the Astana Regional Command.
He was relieved of his position of Deputy Commander - Chief of the Combat Training Department of the Airborne Assault Forces Command of the Ground Forces.
Meanwhile, according to a separate decree, the Kazakh president named Baglan Usserbayev as Troop Commander of the Astana Regional Command.
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02.04.2026, 15:10 45081
Kazakh President tasks to further commercialize scientific research
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday held a meeting with Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek, focusing on the ministry’s key activities and strategic initiatives in science and higher education, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, the Kazakh president was briefed on realizing the provisions of the new Constitution in the areas of higher education and science. Minister Nurbek presented measures aimed at creating an ecosystem for human capital development and launching an integrated talent management system.
The minister reported on the findings of a labor market study, along with projections for workforce demand through 2030.
Nurbek outlined measures to expand access to higher education, including the introduction of the Keleshek mechanism and a new model for financing the sector.
The meeting highlighted the implementation of the national AI-Sana movement and the launch of the AI-Enabled University project - a new type of industrial university integrating artificial intelligence into educational and production processes, as well as plans to create science-intensive territories, including innovation clusters and science cities.
The minister stated that a systemic transition to a DeepTech and advanced manufacturing development model is underway.
A pivotal element involves synergy between universities and regional authorities, serving to identify technical hurdles and prospective growth areas.
The mechanism includes conducting research and development (R&D), creating industrial prototypes, and launching production.
It was stressed that the implementation of reforms aimed at improving science policy is ongoing. Special attention is being given to state support for scientists, including grants, research internships, awards, and housing provision for young researchers.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks aimed at improving the quality of higher education, developing scientific research and its commercialization, stimulating innovation activity, enhancing infrastructure, as well as improving the quality of branches of foreign universities.
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02.04.2026, 12:16 45556
Kazakhstan to build geological cluster with geoanalytics lab
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Kazakhstan works to build a geoanalytics laboratory at the grounds of the national geological service in line with the President’s task, Qazinform News Agency quotes Industry and Construction Vice Minister Iran Sharkhan as saying.
This initiative aims at establishing a large geological cluster that will include not only a laboratory, but also a thermal storage facility, museum, and training classrooms to enhance professional skills in the sector.
He noted that with growing investor interest in exploration, there is a high demand for laboratory research, prompting systematic work to build the necessary infrastructure. Project design and land allocation for the cluster are expected to begin this year.
The Vice Minister noted that some facilities are already operational, outlining a modern laboratory complex in Ulytau, built by Kazakhmys, that meets current safety standards and supports essential research, and a thermal storage facility located in one of the cities of Kazakhstan.
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02.04.2026, 11:46 45961
French High School Students to Undertake Academic and Practical Training in Kazakhstan
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A meeting with students from Parisian high schools was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in France. On this occasion, the French students were informed about the main directions of Kazakhstan’s key areas of development in culture, tourism, and sports. In addition, participants were briefed on the main directions of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
This meeting was organized in anticipation of the upcoming academic and practical study visit of French high school students to Kazakhstan. From April 5 to April 19, 2026, the selected students will take part in a two-week program in the cities of Almaty and Aktau.
As part of this program, they will attend classes taught in Kazakhstani colleges in the following specialties: "Garment Production and Fashion Design," "Catering Management," "Computer science," as well as "Energy and Alternative Energy Sources."
The program involves the Almaty College of Services and Technologies, the Almaty Region College of Innovative Technologies in Service and Catering, the "Caspian Region Bolashaq" College (Aktau), and the Mangystau Energy College named after Nurlikhan Bekbossynov.
These institutions are accredited within the system of the Paris Academy.
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01.04.2026, 11:20 54346
New head of Presidential Administration’s investment and trade department named
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New head of Presidential Administration’s investment and trade department named,Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Wednesday signed a decree appointing Meirzhan Baigunusov to lead the investment and trade department in the Presidential Administration.
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31.03.2026, 16:00 63601
Tokayev discusses joint investment projects with RCC founder Igor Altushkin
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Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev met with founder of the Russian Copper Company (RCC) Igor Altushkin on Tuesday, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
The meeting focused on delivering joint investment projects in the mining and metallurgical industry in Kazakhstan.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev was briefed on the Russian Copper Company’s production operations in the country, plans to build processing infrastructure, as well as address social challenges in the regions of operation.
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31.03.2026, 12:00 56766
Kazakhstan is Forming a New Model of Innovative Economy Based on Astana Hub and the Exponential Cluster
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At the session of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan chaired by Prime Minister Olzhas Bektenov, the issue of innovation development in the country was discussed, primeminister.kz reports.
As noted by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development of the Republic of Kazakhstan Zhaslan Madiyev, the development of the industry is structured along four key areas: stimulating productive innovations, implementing solutions in the subsoil use sector, developing the ecosystem through the Astana Hub platform, and forming a cluster.
The key institution for the development of innovative entrepreneurship remains Astana Hub. The platform implements acceleration programs, including AI’preneurs, aimed at launching startups in the field of artificial intelligence - from the idea stage to attracting investment. Since September 2024, three streams of the program have been conducted, resulting in the creation of 35 AI startups.
In cooperation with the Astana city administration, the Astana Innovations Accelerator program is being implemented, focused on integrating startups into the urban environment and bringing them to commercial contracts. Following the selection process, 8 projects received funding.
In 2025, residents of Astana Hub created more than 32,500 jobs. IT service exports are carried out by 537 companies to 111 countries worldwide. The total export volume reached 328 billion tenge, which is 44% higher than the 2024 figure.
Kazakhstan is forming the Exponential Cluster - a flagship innovation platform where science, technology startups, and industry operate within a single ecosystem. A network of technology centers is already being established at the cluster in the following areas: Robotics, DroneTech, GameDev, Cybersecurity, MedTech, AgriTech, Industry 4.0, and Cybersport.
Projects have already been implemented at the Robotics Center for controlling a humanoid robot via a teleoperator and integrating it with a language model for interaction with visitors.
In the Drone Center, the creation of a Phygital arena and infrastructure for training UAV operators is nearing completion. Also, a humanoid robotics laboratory has been launched at the Robotics Center: technologies for teleoperation and integration with the Alem LLM language model for user interaction have been implemented," the Minister emphasized.
The launch of all centers is planned to be completed this year. In the future, the cluster will ensure the annual launch of up to 500 startups, including more than 100 hardware projects. The Exponential Cluster will become a center of attraction for innovations and will ensure the launch of up to 500 startups annually.
Special attention is being paid to the development of unmanned technologies. Kazakhstan plans to launch an experimental project for autonomous vehicles with the participation of international technology companies. The project implementation timeline is the second quarter of 2026.
The country is already building the necessary infrastructure for implementing technological solutions. A pilot project for drone delivery is being implemented as part of a private initiative, which will allow testing of new models of urban mobility and logistics.
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