This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Data Center Valley: Preliminary demand exceeds 100MW
relevant news
Security Council is the main element requiring reform within the UN - President
First of all, I would like to note the leading role that Türkiye plays in this part of world under the leadership of outstanding leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan. I believe that our countries can play a very positive, I would even say, a significant role in addressing the most pressing problems which, unfortunately, periodically arise in our region. Taking this opportunity, I would like to note, that we look forward to the state visit of President Erdoğan to Kazakhstan next month," said Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
Everyone talks about the need to support the UN. That is a fact. But everyone also says that the Organization must not only be supported, but also reformed. Yes, that is true. Let us be frank: no one believes this will happen very soon, since we have long been declaring reforms, changes and restructuring of the UN, but it has not occurred. We must honestly admit that it is the Security Council, that is the main element requiring reform within the UN," said the Head of State.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to pay working visit to Türkiye
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The President receives letters of credence from newly appointed ambassadors
On March 15, there was a referendum on the adoption of the new Constitution, which is being recognized as very progressive one. We are building a Just and Fair Kazakhstan based on the concept of Law and Order. Kazakhstan is committed to becoming an advanced country focused on the development of knowledge, innovation, and AI. This year has been declared the Year of Artificial Intelligence, and we are doing our utmost to move forward in this extremely important area," the President said.
I believe you will find many opportunities to promote the interests of your respective countries here in Kazakhstan. Next week promises to be eventful, as we expect the visit of the President of Mongolia. Then, Astana will host the Regional Environmental Summit under the auspices of the UN and the Council of Heads of State of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea. I am convinced that you will closely follow the events in our country and will make a significant contribution to strengthening the potential of mutual cooperation. We pursue an open market economy and welcome foreign investment. Kazakhstan maintains close contacts with major international financial institutions and organizations," the Head of State noted.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan works to ease visa regime with Great Britain
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
The President receives Retno Marsudi, the UN Secretary-General`s Special Envoy on Water
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State briefed on Kazakhstan Khalkyna Fund’s operations
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
President orders active tourism development at Alakol and Balkhash
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan appoints ambassador to Myanmar
Margulan Baimukhan, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Kingdom of Thailand and Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP), has been appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of the Union of Myanmar concurrently," the Akorda statement reads.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
17.04.2026, 08:11Astana and Ulaanbaatar Aim to Expand their Strategic Partnership 17.04.2026, 09:009561Prospects for Cooperation in a Multilateral Format were Discussed in Singapore 17.04.2026, 11:55Qatar Expresses Support for Kazakhstan’s Reform Agenda and Its Strengthening Role on the International Stage9181Qatar Expresses Support for Kazakhstan’s Reform Agenda and Its Strengthening Role on the International Stage 17.04.2026, 14:258396Kazakhstan Attends the Inauguration Ceremony of the President of Myanmar 17.04.2026, 18:517971Kazakh Foreign Minister Attends the CIS Council of Foreign Ministers Meeting 11.04.2026, 17:3287426Uzbekistan is reliable strategic partner - Tokayev 11.04.2026, 11:1586481Tokayev congratulated Donald J. Trump on the successful accomplishment of the Artemis II mission 11.04.2026, 17:3784076The Holy Fire descended in the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem 12.04.2026, 08:1067011Kazakhstan to brace for fog, rain, and strong winds 12.04.2026, 10:0066591Tokayev congratulates Orthodox Christians of Kazakhstan on Easter 21.03.2026, 22:33192066The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava 20.03.2026, 21:24185606The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava 19.03.2026, 09:10175081Nauryz Holiday was Celebrated in Latvia 19.03.2026, 20:20174491Nauryznama Framework and Kazakhstan’s Intangible Cultural Heritage Presented at UNESCO Headquarters 19.03.2026, 10:11The Festive Concert Held in Ljubljana on the eve of Nauryz Became Vibrant Contribution to Strengthening Cultural Ties Between Kazakhstan and Slovenia174401The Festive Concert Held in Ljubljana on the eve of Nauryz Became Vibrant Contribution to Strengthening Cultural Ties Between Kazakhstan and Slovenia