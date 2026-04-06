French High School Students to Undertake Academic and Practical Training in Kazakhstan

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A meeting with students from Parisian high schools was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in France. On this occasion, the French students were informed about the main directions of Kazakhstan’s key areas of development in culture, tourism, and sports. In addition, participants were briefed on the main directions of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports





This meeting was organized in anticipation of the upcoming academic and practical study visit of French high school students to Kazakhstan. From April 5 to April 19, 2026, the selected students will take part in a two-week program in the cities of Almaty and Aktau.





As part of this program, they will attend classes taught in Kazakhstani colleges in the following specialties: "Garment Production and Fashion Design," "Catering Management," "Computer science," as well as "Energy and Alternative Energy Sources."





The program involves the Almaty College of Services and Technologies, the Almaty Region College of Innovative Technologies in Service and Catering, the "Caspian Region Bolashaq" College (Aktau), and the Mangystau Energy College named after Nurlikhan Bekbossynov.





These institutions are accredited within the system of the Paris Academy.