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French High School Students to Undertake Academic and Practical Training in Kazakhstan
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Chinese blogger Tao Mingxiu awarded Kazakhstan’s Order of Friendship
The II degree Dostyl Order is a high state award and recognition of your contribution to strengthening friendship and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and China. Thanks to your work, millions of people have learned more about Kazakhstan, its rich cultural heritage, scenic nature, and tourism potential," she said.
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Kazakh President assigns to raise education quality and availability
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Tokayev appoints new commanders of Airborne Assault Forces and Astana Regional Command
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Kazakh President tasks to further commercialize scientific research
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Kazakhstan to build geological cluster with geoanalytics lab
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New head of Presidential Administration’s investment and trade department named
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Tokayev discusses joint investment projects with RCC founder Igor Altushkin
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Kazakhstan is Forming a New Model of Innovative Economy Based on Astana Hub and the Exponential Cluster
In the Drone Center, the creation of a Phygital arena and infrastructure for training UAV operators is nearing completion. Also, a humanoid robotics laboratory has been launched at the Robotics Center: technologies for teleoperation and integration with the Alem LLM language model for user interaction have been implemented," the Minister emphasized.
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