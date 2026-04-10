This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President congratulates Dina Islambekova, Nadezhda Ryabets on Asian Boxing Champion titles
relevant news
10 Billion Tenge to Be Allocated for Alakol Shoreline Infrastructure Development
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan’s Senate passes agreement to export green energy to Europe
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President welcomes Middle East ceasefire agreement
The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East," Trump said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Head of State greenlights Partnership Agreement between Kazakhstan and IBRD
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Financial Monitoring Agency prevents misuse of KZT30bn in livestock subsidies
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan sets up emergency headquarters after Shoptikol dam breach
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Chinese blogger Tao Mingxiu awarded Kazakhstan’s Order of Friendship
The II degree Dostyl Order is a high state award and recognition of your contribution to strengthening friendship and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and China. Thanks to your work, millions of people have learned more about Kazakhstan, its rich cultural heritage, scenic nature, and tourism potential," she said.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh President assigns to raise education quality and availability
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
ИНТЕРНЕТ ТЕЛЕВИДЕНИЕ
KAZAKHSTAN TODAY LIVE
Most viewed
09.04.2026, 19:18Foreign Ministers of Kazakhstan and Armenia Identify New Areas and Ways for Cooperation 09.04.2026, 19:5014981Kazakhstan and Armenia Strengthen Political Dialogue and Mutually Beneficial Cooperation 09.04.2026, 15:5613971Kazakhstan and India Reinforce Bilateral Strategic Ties 09.04.2026, 20:3913851Kazakhstan and Armenia Aim to Expand Interstate Cooperation 09.04.2026, 17:1010206The Japan Business Federation has been presented with Kazakhstan’s new Investment Policy Concept 03.04.2026, 21:10129196Esil River sees rising water levels in N Kazakhstan 03.04.2026, 09:33115071In Türkiye Kazakh Students United for the Intellectual Tournament 04.04.2026, 14:55114716Kazakhstan-Educated Graduates Hold First Meeting in Ankara 04.04.2026, 07:12114151Kazhydromet issues weather forecast for April 4-6 04.04.2026, 16:48113731Kazakhstan ranks among countries with zero terrorism impact 18.03.2026, 20:24196201Kazakh President signs decree on family and demographic policy 17.03.2026, 20:18191721President Tokayev sets implementation roadmap for new Constitution 21.03.2026, 22:33189761The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava 18.03.2026, 19:20188671Kazakhstan ratifies readmission agreement with Austria 20.03.2026, 21:24184471The Results of Kazakhstan’s Constitutional Referendum were Discussed in Bratislava