Kazakh President tasks to further commercialize scientific research

Images | Akorda

Tell a friend

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday held a meeting with Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek, focusing on the ministry’s key activities and strategic initiatives in science and higher education, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.





During the meeting, the Kazakh president was briefed on realizing the provisions of the new Constitution in the areas of higher education and science. Minister Nurbek presented measures aimed at creating an ecosystem for human capital development and launching an integrated talent management system.





The minister reported on the findings of a labor market study, along with projections for workforce demand through 2030.





Nurbek outlined measures to expand access to higher education, including the introduction of the Keleshek mechanism and a new model for financing the sector.





The meeting highlighted the implementation of the national AI-Sana movement and the launch of the AI-Enabled University project - a new type of industrial university integrating artificial intelligence into educational and production processes, as well as plans to create science-intensive territories, including innovation clusters and science cities.





The minister stated that a systemic transition to a DeepTech and advanced manufacturing development model is underway.





A pivotal element involves synergy between universities and regional authorities, serving to identify technical hurdles and prospective growth areas.





The mechanism includes conducting research and development (R&D), creating industrial prototypes, and launching production.





It was stressed that the implementation of reforms aimed at improving science policy is ongoing. Special attention is being given to state support for scientists, including grants, research internships, awards, and housing provision for young researchers.





President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks aimed at improving the quality of higher education, developing scientific research and its commercialization, stimulating innovation activity, enhancing infrastructure, as well as improving the quality of branches of foreign universities.