Kazakh President welcomes Middle East ceasefire agreement

Tell a friend

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has welcomed the agreement on a complete ceasefire and truce in the Middle East, Qazinform News Agency quotes Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan - Press Secretary of the President of Kazakhstan Aibek Smadiyarov as saying.





President Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev welcomed the achievement of an agreement on a complete ceasefire and truce in the Middle East, through the mediation of Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan Field Marshal Asim Munir.





The agreement was made possible through the goodwill and wisdom of U.S. President Donald Trump, Iran’s leadership, and other countries involved in the conflict.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed hope that the truce will be long-term for the development of global trade and economic prosperity.





As stated previously, U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he has agreed to "suspend the bombing and attack of Iran for a period of two weeks."





Trump wrote on social media that his decision is "subject to" Iran agreeing to the complete, immediate and safe opening of the Strait of Hormuz.





The reason for doing so is that we have already met and exceeded all Military objectives, and are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, and PEACE in the Middle East," Trump said.