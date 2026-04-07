06.04.2026, 13:22 4286
Kazakhstan sets up emergency headquarters after Shoptikol dam breach
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An operational headquarters has been established at the site of the Shoptikol dam breach in the Akmola region, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Akmola region akimat’s press service, Marat Akhmetzhanov, akim (governor) of the region and Serik Dzhunisbekov, Chairman of the Committee for Emergency Situations Prevention of the Ministry of Emergencies are currently at the scene. An operational headquarters has been established under the leadership of deputy akim Murat Balpan.
“At present, the threat of flooding to the nearby village of Sabyndy has been fully eliminated, and all facilities are operating as normal. Local executive bodies, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, and residents are working to raise the level of the roadbed on the Astana–Korgalzhyn republican highway in order to redirect meltwater into the steppe zone,” the statement said.
A total of 56 units of equipment and more than 230 people, including local residents and personnel from the Ministry of Emergency Situations, are involved in the response. Around 5,000 sandbags and 50,000 tonnes of inert materials have been prepared, while an 800-meter earthen embankment has been constructed.
The akimat added that the Shoptikol dam has a capacity of 4.71 million cubic meters, with a reservoir covering 157 hectares and an average depth of about 3 meters. The facility protects a section of the Astana–Korgalzhyn republican highway from flooding and also supplies water to the Shevchenko and Balkash ponds.
To note, the Shoptikol dam in the Akmola region was breached, with water now spreading across fields toward a nearby settlement and crossing the Astana–Korgalzhyn republican highway at the 75th kilometer, as efforts by the Ministry of Emergency Situations, local authorities, and residents continue to raise ground levels and redirect meltwater into the steppe zone.
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06.04.2026, 17:00 3941
Financial Monitoring Agency prevents misuse of KZT30bn in livestock subsidies
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Monday held a meeting with Financial Monitoring Agency Chairman Zhanat Elimanov to review the Agency's performance report and future objectives, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
During the meeting, Elimanov reported monitoring has exposed significant financial risks, including 30 billion tenge in inefficient livestock subsidies. Evidence suggests the misappropriation of over 10 billion tenge in research and commercialization grants. Furthermore, 14 investigations are underway into the facts of stealing from the Mandatory Social Health Insurance (MSHI), alongside 21 probes into 5.3 billion tenge of stolen construction funds.
In a major crackdown on fraud, 17 pyramid schemes were eliminated and a group using special equipment to send mass phishing SMS disguised as banks/telecoms was dismantled. Authorities further tightened security by shutting down 3,700 fraudulent websites and closing 22 group chats with over 25,000 participants. Additionally, the fraudulent acquisition of first-category construction licenses by over 400 nominal firms was prevented.
The chairman highlighted the fight against illicit finance, noting that 14 investigations into 'drop card' schemes have uncovered over 13 billion tenge in turnover and led to the blocking of 68,000 nominee bank cards.
Authorities have initiated 23 pre-trial investigations into the misuse of shell companies and forged documentation, resulting in damages exceeding 13 billion tenge. Additionally, the operations of three underground crypto-exchanges, involved in laundering funds from online casinos, financial pyramids, and fraudulent schemes, have been dismantled, while 483 illegal cryptocurrency exchange platforms have been blocked.
Following the meeting, the Head of State gave a number of tasks regarding the Agency’s key areas of activity.
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04.04.2026, 19:25 29821
Chinese blogger Tao Mingxiu awarded Kazakhstan’s Order of Friendship
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Chinese influencer Tao Mingxiu, widely known as Tao Tao and ambassador for Kazakh Tourism, has been awarded the Order of Dostyk (Friendship) II degree on behalf of the President of Kazakhstan. The award was presented by Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Culture and Information Aida Balayeva, Qazinform News Agency reports.
According to the Ministry of Culture and Information, the honor became a recognition of Tao Mingxiu’s contribution to promoting Kazakhstan in Chinese media, popularizing its cultural heritage and tourism potential, and strengthening humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and China.
During the ceremony, Balayeva highlighted Tao’s role in fostering friendship between the two nations.
The II degree Dostyl Order is a high state award and recognition of your contribution to strengthening friendship and humanitarian ties between Kazakhstan and China. Thanks to your work, millions of people have learned more about Kazakhstan, its rich cultural heritage, scenic nature, and tourism potential," she said.
Tao Minxiu first visited Kazakhstan in September 2024 as a media influencer and has since traveled to Astana, Almaty cities, as well as Akmola, Almaty, East Kazakhstan and Mangystau regions, publishing over 100 materials with a combined reach of more than 1 billion views. In May 2025, she was granted the honorary status of Kazakhstan Tourism Ambassador. On her fifth trip, she is touring Almaty, Aktau, and Turkestan, while participating in Amal and Nauryz celebrations.
The ministry noted that the award reflects the broader context of strengthening Kazakhstan-China cooperation, which has reached an unprecedented level of "eternal comprehensive strategic partnership." A special role here is played by the friendly relations between President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Chinese President Xi Jinping, which set a stable course for the further deepening of bilateral ties.
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03.04.2026, 14:00 41801
Kazakh President assigns to raise education quality and availability
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The Head of State received Enlightenment Minister Zhuldyz Suleimenova, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.
The latter reported on the results of 2025 and prospects for 2026. Zhuldyz Suleimenova said the Ministry continues to update the curriculum content and textbooks to promote the values of the new Constitution.
The Minister noted the environmental education concept is being developed as part of the Taza Qazaqstan initiative and the Adal Azamat integrated education program is being introduced at schools.
She also reported on the analysis of elementary education content. Curriculum programs are being revised with a stronger emphasis on reading, writing, and arithmetic skills.
Zhuldyz Suleimenova also reported 217 schools for 460,000 seats were commissioned as part of the Keleshek mektepteri (Affordable School) national project. 99% of schools were connected to the internet so far.
6,760 schools joined the Social Wallet project.
As stated there, more than 240,000 teachers have already completed retraining programs on the use of artificial intelligence, while another 200,000 teachers will be trained to work with AI assistants under the ChatGPT Edu project.
The Minister revealed significant infrastructure progress. 184 new education facilities commissioned, problems resolved at 80 three-shift schools and 31 emergency schools, 209 schools underwent major renovations. Besides, 1,192 subject classrooms were equipped with modern technology.
Following the meeting, the Head of State tasked the Ministry to raise the quality and availability of education, reduce the shortage of pupils’ seats, improve the training system, and effectively use budgetary funds and digital transformation of education, including the fulfilment of the Qazaq Digital Mektebi project.
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03.04.2026, 12:20 42086
Tokayev appoints new commanders of Airborne Assault Forces and Astana Regional Command
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The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has made two key appointments in the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued a decree on Friday, appointing Makhsut Guseinov as Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, while being released from his previous role.
Makhsut Guseinov rose through the ranks from lieutenant to colonel.
From 2000 to 2021, he served in various positions ranging from platoon commander to deputy commander of troops. In 2024, Guseinov served as Troop Commander of the Astana Regional Command.
He was relieved of his position of Deputy Commander - Chief of the Combat Training Department of the Airborne Assault Forces Command of the Ground Forces.
Meanwhile, according to a separate decree, the Kazakh president named Baglan Usserbayev as Troop Commander of the Astana Regional Command.
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02.04.2026, 15:10 55956
Kazakh President tasks to further commercialize scientific research
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President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on Thursday held a meeting with Science and Higher Education Minister Sayasat Nurbek, focusing on the ministry’s key activities and strategic initiatives in science and higher education, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
During the meeting, the Kazakh president was briefed on realizing the provisions of the new Constitution in the areas of higher education and science. Minister Nurbek presented measures aimed at creating an ecosystem for human capital development and launching an integrated talent management system.
The minister reported on the findings of a labor market study, along with projections for workforce demand through 2030.
Nurbek outlined measures to expand access to higher education, including the introduction of the Keleshek mechanism and a new model for financing the sector.
The meeting highlighted the implementation of the national AI-Sana movement and the launch of the AI-Enabled University project - a new type of industrial university integrating artificial intelligence into educational and production processes, as well as plans to create science-intensive territories, including innovation clusters and science cities.
The minister stated that a systemic transition to a DeepTech and advanced manufacturing development model is underway.
A pivotal element involves synergy between universities and regional authorities, serving to identify technical hurdles and prospective growth areas.
The mechanism includes conducting research and development (R&D), creating industrial prototypes, and launching production.
It was stressed that the implementation of reforms aimed at improving science policy is ongoing. Special attention is being given to state support for scientists, including grants, research internships, awards, and housing provision for young researchers.
President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev set a number of tasks aimed at improving the quality of higher education, developing scientific research and its commercialization, stimulating innovation activity, enhancing infrastructure, as well as improving the quality of branches of foreign universities.
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02.04.2026, 12:16 56431
Kazakhstan to build geological cluster with geoanalytics lab
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Kazakhstan works to build a geoanalytics laboratory at the grounds of the national geological service in line with the President’s task, Qazinform News Agency quotes Industry and Construction Vice Minister Iran Sharkhan as saying.
This initiative aims at establishing a large geological cluster that will include not only a laboratory, but also a thermal storage facility, museum, and training classrooms to enhance professional skills in the sector.
He noted that with growing investor interest in exploration, there is a high demand for laboratory research, prompting systematic work to build the necessary infrastructure. Project design and land allocation for the cluster are expected to begin this year.
The Vice Minister noted that some facilities are already operational, outlining a modern laboratory complex in Ulytau, built by Kazakhmys, that meets current safety standards and supports essential research, and a thermal storage facility located in one of the cities of Kazakhstan.
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02.04.2026, 11:46 56836
French High School Students to Undertake Academic and Practical Training in Kazakhstan
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A meeting with students from Parisian high schools was held at the Embassy of Kazakhstan in France. On this occasion, the French students were informed about the main directions of Kazakhstan’s key areas of development in culture, tourism, and sports. In addition, participants were briefed on the main directions of bilateral cooperation between the two countries in the field of education, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan reports.
This meeting was organized in anticipation of the upcoming academic and practical study visit of French high school students to Kazakhstan. From April 5 to April 19, 2026, the selected students will take part in a two-week program in the cities of Almaty and Aktau.
As part of this program, they will attend classes taught in Kazakhstani colleges in the following specialties: "Garment Production and Fashion Design," "Catering Management," "Computer science," as well as "Energy and Alternative Energy Sources."
The program involves the Almaty College of Services and Technologies, the Almaty Region College of Innovative Technologies in Service and Catering, the "Caspian Region Bolashaq" College (Aktau), and the Mangystau Energy College named after Nurlikhan Bekbossynov.
These institutions are accredited within the system of the Paris Academy.
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01.04.2026, 11:20 63601
New head of Presidential Administration’s investment and trade department named
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New head of Presidential Administration’s investment and trade department named,Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, on Wednesday signed a decree appointing Meirzhan Baigunusov to lead the investment and trade department in the Presidential Administration.
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