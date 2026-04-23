Kyrgyz President calls for fair distribution of water resources in Central Asia

Kyrgyzstan is the only country in the region, whose water resources are formed entirely within its own territory. The total annual volume of water resources, generated on Kyrgyzstan’s territory, is estimated at about 50 billion cubic meters," he noted.
The number of emergencies has increased threefold, and the amount of material damage from emergencies amounts to more than about 1.5 billion dollars per year," the President added.
We should find the balance of interests and develop mutually acceptable comprehensive solutions in water and energy sector," Zhaparov noted.
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