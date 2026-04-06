Tokayev appoints new commanders of Airborne Assault Forces and Astana Regional Command

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The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, has made two key appointments in the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, Qazinform News Agency reports via Akorda.





Kassym-Jomart Tokayev issued a decree on Friday, appointing Makhsut Guseinov as Commander of the Airborne Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, while being released from his previous role.





Makhsut Guseinov rose through the ranks from lieutenant to colonel.





From 2000 to 2021, he served in various positions ranging from platoon commander to deputy commander of troops. In 2024, Guseinov served as Troop Commander of the Astana Regional Command.





He was relieved of his position of Deputy Commander - Chief of the Combat Training Department of the Airborne Assault Forces Command of the Ground Forces.





Meanwhile, according to a separate decree, the Kazakh president named Baglan Usserbayev as Troop Commander of the Astana Regional Command.