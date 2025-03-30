24.03.2025, 21:04 24521
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to President of Egypt
Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Egypt, Askar Zhengis, presented credentials to the President of Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
As part of the official ceremony of the event, Ambassador Zhengis held a conversation with the Head of Egypt, during which he conveyed greetings and best wishes from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
In addition, the Kazakh diplomat noted the high level of development of bilateral cooperation between the two countries. In this context, he emphasized that further deepening the partnership with Egypt is the most important area of his work in this position, underlining the significant potential in all areas of cooperation.
In turn, President El-Sisi wished the Kazakh Ambassador success in his new position and confirmed high interest in the further development and strengthening of cooperation between Cairo and Astana in both bilateral and multilateral formats.
28.03.2025, 21:11 4346
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Tanzania
Yerkin Akhinzhanov, Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of South Africa, the Republic of Mozambique, and the United Republic of Tanzania concurrently, presented his credentials to the President of Tanzania Samia Suluhu Hassan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During their conversation, held as part of the ceremony, both sides reaffirmed the friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Tanzania. They emphasized the importance of maintaining a consistent policy to further strengthen political dialogue, trade and economic cooperation, as well as cultural and humanitarian ties.
President Suluhu Hassan wished Yerkin Akhinzhanov, Kazakhstan’s first Ambassador to Tanzania, success in his diplomatic mission, highlighting that deepening bilateral relations would foster mutual prosperity and development.
28.03.2025, 12:10 4546
Kazakhstan and the EU Strengthen Bilateral and Regional Cooperation
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu met with High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of Kazakh-European cooperation and exchanged views on issues of the global agenda.
They welcomed the high dynamics of interaction, underlining the importance of the upcoming Central Asia - European Union Summit in Samarkand.
The sides commended the further effective implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the European Union, as well as joint projects in the areas of transport and logistics, critical raw materials, green energy, digitalization, climate change, etc.
In the context of the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, Minister Nurtleu outlined the need to take joint practical steps, which will enable access to the markets of the Middle East and Africa.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister also highlighted the importance for both parties of the earliest possible start of negotiations between Astana and Brussels on the agreement on the facilitation of the EU visa regime for citizens of Kazakhstan.
For her part, High Representative Kallas reiterated the EU’s commitment to deepening long-term cooperation with Kazakhstan and implementing joint projects. She stated that this would be facilitated by the outcomes of the "Central Asia - EU" Ministerial Meeting recently held in Ashgabat, which are highly valued by the European side.
At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed mutual interest in continuing the constructive dialogue.
The European Union is the main trade and investment partner of Kazakhstan. The trade turnover between Kazakhstan and European Union reached 49.7 billion US dollars (+16.9%), including exports from Kazakhstan - 38.6 billion dollars, imports to Kazakhstan - 11.1 billion dollars. The gross inflow of direct investment from EU countries for the period from 2005 to 9 month of 2024 amounted 200.7 billion dollars. There are more than 3,000 European companies currently operating in Kazakhstan.
27.03.2025, 18:03 14511
Preparations for the Central Asia-European Union Summit Discussed at the Ministerial Meeting in Ashgabat
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko took part at the 20th Ministerial Meeting "Central Asia-European Union", press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The leadership of the foreign ministries of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan, and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy - Vice-President of the European Commission Kaja Kallas addressed the audience during the event.
Participants focused on the preparations for the upcoming Central Asia-EU Summit in Samarkand, including the practical implementation of joint regional programs and projects.
Roman Vassilenko announced a number of Kazakhstan’s initiatives in the areas of agriculture, digitalization and investment cooperation, outlining the nation’s vision for untapping the transit potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.
The Deputy Minister also emphasized the importance of tackling climate change in Central Asia, noting the significance of holding the Regional Climate Summit in Astana under the auspices of the UN in 2026.
Following the Ministerial meeting, a Joint Communique was adopted, reflecting the priority areas of regional cooperation.
During his visit to Ashgabat, the Kazakh diplomat addressed at the side-event "International Year of Peace and Trust: Deepening Cooperation between Central Asia and the EU", organized at the initiative of Turkmenistan.
On the sidelines of the event, Deputy Minister Vassilenko met with newly appointed EU Special Representative for Central Asia Eduards Stiprais to discuss the regional cooperation in the field of water resources management, science and education, as well as sustainable connectivity.
27.03.2025, 16:01 14741
Armenian Foreign Minister Arrives on First Official Visit to Astana
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held a meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Armenia Ararat Mirzoyan, who arrived to Astana on his first official visit, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the Kazakh-Armenian relations. In particular, the priority directions of political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian interaction between the two countries, as well as the schedule of highest and high-level events for the current year were discussed.
Mutual commitment to deepening bilateral partnership on the basis of friendship and mutually beneficial cooperation was expressed. The practical confirmation of the parties’ intentions was the opening of the offices of the Honorary Consuls of Armenia in Karaganda and Aktobe.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan emphasized that due to the political will of the heads of state over the past year, Kazakh-Armenian relations have been brought to a qualitatively new level. The Joint Statement adopted in 2024 by the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and the Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan reflected the mutual desire for further rapprochement of the two countries.
In this regard, the foreign ministers reviewed in detail the implementation of the agreements reached at the highest level.
Armenia is a reliable political, trade and economic partner of Kazakhstan in the South Caucasus, and Kazakh-Armenian relations are developing progressively, without any problems, with a constructive approach and readiness to take into account each other’s interests. I express readiness for the closest cooperation for the realization of all agreements for the benefit of the two peoples," Minister Nurtleu said.
Special attention was paid to further expansion of cooperation in trade and economic sphere. In this context, the leading coordinating role of the Intergovernmental Commission on Economic Cooperation was emphasized, the next meeting of which was proposed to be held in the near future.
The participation of business circles of the two countries in the development of business ties was stressed. As of today, more than 100 enterprises with participation of Kazakhstani capital are registered in Armenia, and more than 430 Armenian companies are registered in Kazakhstan.
Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan emphasized that "last year was an important milestone in the history of bilateral relations between our states." He noted the richness of highest and high-level visits, as well as numerous joint events, which gave the necessary impetus to the interaction in various spheres. "Our states are united in striving to strengthen sovereignty and independence, as well as to increase transit potential and modernize national economies. All this creates a solid basis for expanding partnership interaction. Yerevan and Astana often adhere to coinciding or similar positions on key issues on the international and regional agenda," Mirzoyan added.
The sides agreed to promote further strengthening of investment ties. The total volume of Kazakhstan’s capital investments in the Armenian economy exceeds 56 million US dollars.
Promising opportunities for expanding cooperation in the digital sphere were noted. There are reserves for increasing it on the platform of Astana International Financial Center. The Center has already registered 10 companies from Armenia working in the sphere of digital technologies, financial services and insurance.
The ministers agreed to make common efforts in order to identify new opportunities in the spheres of agriculture, transportation and logistics.
The substantive agenda of cultural and humanitarian cooperation was emphasized. Last year Days of Culture of Armenia in Kazakhstan were held with the participation of the heads of state. This year, the Days of Culture of Kazakhstan in Armenia will continue the positive practice of cultural exchange.
Cooperation in the field of higher education is filled with practical content. The basis for this is created by 13 agreements and memorandums on inter-university cooperation signed between the universities of Kazakhstan and Armenia.
During the meeting, the ministers also "compared notes" on topical issues of regional and global agendas, reaffirmed their commitment to further close contacts within the framework of multilateral and integration structures, mutual support in promoting international initiatives of the two states.
During the official visit, the Armenian Foreign Minister Mirzoyan was also received by President Tokayev of Kazakhstan.
26.03.2025, 19:09 24001
Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Met with the Leadership of Çalık Holding
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received the CEO of the Turkish conglomerate "Çalık Holding" Ahmet Çalık, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed key areas of cooperation, including potential investment projects in Kazakhstan. Particular attention was given to collaboration in mining, agro-industrial complex, energy, and logistics.
The company’s leadership expressed interest in expanding its presence in Kazakhstan. Plans include developing mining projects, constructing a plant for processing grain and oilseeds in the Kostanay region, and participating in gas industry projects.
Çalık Holding is one of Türkiye’s largest financial and industrial groups, operating in 34 countries. The company has a successful track record in implementing major infrastructure, energy, and industrial projects in Central Asia, the Balkans, and the Middle East.
26.03.2025, 17:07 24191
Kazakhstan and China Strengthen Bilateral Cooperation
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu held talks with the Head of the International Relations Department of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, Liu Jianchao, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to Kazakh-Chinese strategic cooperation, including the current state and prospects for interaction in political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres.
The interlocutors noted the positive dynamics of the political dialogue between the two countries. Special attention was paid to the practical implementation of agreements reached during meetings between the leaders of Kazakhstan and China, as well as the schedule of upcoming highest and high level events.
At present, relations between our countries are experiencing their best period and serve as a model. As good neighbors and reliable partners, we have managed to build truly multifaceted and mutually beneficial ties," noted the Kazakh Foreign Minister.
In addition, the parties discussed further expansion of trade, economic, investment, and transit-transport cooperation, as well as the development of collaboration in high technology and the increase of non-resource exports from Kazakhstan to China.
Minister Nurtleu also emphasized that China is Kazakhstan’s largest foreign trade partner. Last year, bilateral trade turnover reached a record high of 43.8 billion US dollars, and China has consistently ranked among Kazakhstan’s top five investors. Currently, the portfolio of Kazakh-Chinese investment projects includes 224 projects with a total value of approximately 66.4 billion US dollars, creating nearly 50,000 jobs.
At the conclusion of the meeting, the parties exchanged views on pressing regional and international issues and agreed to continue close coordination and cooperation within multilateral frameworks, including the UN, SCO, CICA, and the Central Asia-China format.
20.03.2025, 18:56 90166
Recommendations Received by Kazakhstan within the Framework of the UPR Procedure were Discussed at Foreign Ministry
A regular meeting of the subcommittee of the Consultative and Advisory Body "Human Dimension Dialogue Platform" (hereinafter - CAB "HDDP") was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. The meeting focused on reviewing the recommendations received following the presentation of Kazakhstan’s Fourth Periodic National Report within the framework of the Universal Periodic Review (hereinafter - UPR), press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting of the CAB "HDDP," co-chaired by the Ambassador-at-Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, Alua Nadirkulova, and the Vice Minister of Justice of Kazakhstan, Botagoz Zhakselekova, the 294 recommendations received were presented, of which 56 were introduced for the first time by the member states of the UN Human Rights Council. These recommendations include continuing efforts to combat domestic violence, torture, ensuring inclusivity, strengthening human rights institutions and the National Preventive Mechanism, social protection of the population, especially the most vulnerable groups.
To implement the supported recommendations, it is planned to adopt an Interagency Plan for a four-year period, which will allow tracking the progress of the implementation of the adopted commitments and ensure their execution.
The participants agreed to structure the UPR recommendations in the following areas: ratification of international conventions and agreements; strengthening human rights mechanisms and cooperation with the UN; combating torture and ill-treatment; combating gender-based violence and protecting women; children’s rights; freedom of speech, media, and civil society; rights of LGBTI+ community and combating discrimination; rights of migrants, refugees, and stateless persons; economic, social, and cultural rights; access to education and healthcare; environmental protection and sustainable development; rights of persons with disabilities; combating corruption and judicial reform; rights of ethnic and religious minorities.
Overall, the agenda items were discussed in a constructive and open format. Representatives of state bodies and NGOs had the opportunity for direct exchange of views on further improving human rights protection mechanisms.
The UN Human Rights Council will approve the UPR Working Group report on Kazakhstan with recommendations from UN member states during its 59th session in June 2025.
For reference: On January 23, 2025, during the 48th session of the UPR Working Group of the UN Human Rights Council, Kazakhstan presented its report on the implementation of human rights commitments and recommendations from the previous review. The review was attended by delegations from over 100 states, which expressed their comprehensive support for the measures taken to implement democratic reforms and welcomed the adoption of concrete steps to strengthen fundamental human rights and freedoms in Kazakhstan.
The CAB "HDDP" was established in 2013 at the initiative of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan. The platform serves as an effective tool for promoting dialogue between the government and the civil sector. Various current issues of human rights protection are discussed at the platform with the participation of representatives of international organizations and diplomatic corps (UNDP, OHCHR, OSCE, and others) as observers.
20.03.2025, 13:54 90206
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Mexico
Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Mexican States, Almurat Turganbekov, presented credentials to the President of Mexico, Claudia Sheinbaum, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The presentation ceremony took place at the official residence of the Mexican head of state - the National Palace.
As part of the official ceremony, Ambassador Turganbekov held a brief conversation with President Sheinbaum, during which the Mexican part received warm greetings and best wishes from the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.
The Kazakh diplomat emphasized that Kazakhstan attaches particular importance to strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Mexico as a key partner in Latin America.
In turn, President Sheinbaum confirmed Mexico’s serious interest in deepening cooperation with Kazakhstan.
The ceremony of presenting credentials was also attended by the Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, Juan Ramon de la Fuente.
