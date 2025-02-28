Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presents Credentials to the President of Palestine

Tell a friend

A solemn ceremony of presenting credentials of the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan Talgat Shaldanbay as Ambassador of Kazakhstan concurrently to Palestine to the President of the State of Palestine Mahmoud Abbas was held, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The ceremony took place in Amman and followed by an audience with the President of Palestine, during which key issues of strengthening Kazakh-Palestinian relations were discussed. Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates of Palestine Mohammed Mustafa and Advisor to the President of Palestine on Diplomatic Affairs Majdi Al-Khaldi attended the meeting.





Ambassador Shaldanbay conveyed to President Abbas a greeting from President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. He also assured that, as Ambassador, he would make every effort to develop friendly relations between Kazakhstan and Palestine on a bilateral basis and within the framework of international organizations.





In turn, President of Palestine warmly noted his visit to Astana in October 2022 and conveyed his best wishes to President of Kazakhstan.





President Abbas wished success and fruitful work to Ambassador Shaldanbay for the benefit of bilateral cooperation.