An International Conference Dedicated to the 125th Anniversary of Kanysh Satbayev was Held in Sofia

On the initiative of the Embassy of Kazakhstan in Bulgaria, together with Satbayev University and the Technical University of Sofia, an International Online Conference was organized on the occasion of the 125th Anniversary of the birth of Kanysh Satbayev, an outstanding Kazakh scientist, geologist, academician, one of the founders of the national metallogenic science and the founder of the Kazakh school of metallogeny, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





The event was attended by administration of Satbayev University, Sofia Technical University, Kanysh Satbayev’s grandson Gani Satbayev, representatives of the teaching staff of universities and scientific intelligentsia of both countries.





In his welcoming speech first Vice-rector of Satbayev University Samgat Yermekbayev told in detail about the life, work and merits of Kanysh Satbayev, and also noted that in the history of the Kazakh people and Kazakhstan, academician Kanysh Satbayev was a phenomenal visionary of the mysteries of the earth's interior, an outstanding geologist, organizer of science, thinker and naturalist. The head of the Kazakh University stressed that Kanysh Satbayev is a well-known public and statesman, a significant figure in the scientific community, who made a serious contribution to the accelerated development of industry in Kazakhstan.





The Vice-rector of the Technical University of Sofia Lidia Galabova made a welcoming speech by noting the importance of maintaining a good tradition of jointly holding such commemorative events today. She also praised Kanysh Satbayev’s contribution to the development of Kazakhstan’s metallogenic science and geology.





In addition, Kanysh Satbayev’s grandson Gani Satbayev shared his memories of her grandfather, filled with incredible experiences and exciting moments of family life, which are forever imprinted in her memory.





In the second part of the event, representatives of Satbayev University and Sofia Technical University discussed topical issues of cooperation and prospects for mutually beneficial partnership. The Parties held presentations of their universities, and then moved on to discuss the formats of future cooperation in both the short and long term, starting from the interaction of scientists in the field of innovative projects for production, ending with the exchange of students and the interexchange of cultures of the two countries.





Sofia Technical University was founded on October 15, 1945 and is the largest technical higher education institution in Bulgaria, carrying out the process of teaching technical specialties in English, French and German. The total number of students studying at the University is about 20 thousand, 10% of them are foreigners. TUS actively participates in international student and faculty exchange programs with universities in France, Germany and the United Kingdom.