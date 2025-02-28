Development of Trade, Economic and Investment Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Discussed in Tashkent

Images | Kazakh MFA

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Alibek Kuantyrov, and Vice Minister of Trade and Integration of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kairat Torebaev, held a meeting with Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Laziz Kudratov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the issues of expanding trade, economic and investment cooperation, industrial cooperation, logistics, as well as creating conditions for simplifying trade procedures and increasing the volume of product supplies to the markets of the two countries were discussed. A special attention to mechanisms for attracting investment, including an exchange of views on improving the investment climate and creating favorable conditions for business was paid.





The parties reviewed the progress in implementing the agreements reached following the state visit of the President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, to Astana in August 2024. In this context, measures to develop joint projects in industry and trade, as well as strengthen interaction in the field of investment cooperation were discussed. The parties also paid attention to the upcoming bilateral and multilateral high-level events scheduled for the year 2025.





The Kazakh delegation visited several manufacturing plants, including Technopark LLC, Tashkent Plast Polimer and BMB Holding. These plants are focused on the production of high-tech and competitive products for supply to the domestic and foreign markets.





Following the meeting, the parties confirmed their intention to continue cooperation in the designated areas.