EU Special Representative Terhi Hakala commends EU-Kazakhstan coop
We praise Kazakhstan's role in the EU-CA multilateral cooperation. We should continue our cooperation in the future. I'd like to note that the five countries of Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, have also been promoting interregional cooperation in the protection of the environment, climate, and water resources," said Hakala.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
relevant news
Kazakhstan set to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Finland
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan, Latvia focus on parliamentary cooperation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstanis raise $5M to support quake-hit Türkiye - ambassador
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakh FM Tileuberdi meets Pfizer delegation
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
German Bundestag delegation visits Kazakhstan
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Kazakhstan and its people stood in solidairty with Türkiye - Ambassador Ufuk Ekici
Kazakh President talked with his counterpart Erdogan voicing the readiness to help. Two days into the disaster Kazakhstan sent its first search and rescue team, and two days later its second team of 60 people," said Ekici.
Aid collection points are deployed in the Turkish embassy in Astana as well as the General Consulates in Almaty and Aktau. So far, over 100 tons of humanitarian aid have been sent to disaster-affected areas. Around 12 tons of aid were sent from Astana alone. 15 more tons of humanitarian aid is to be sent to Türkiye soon," said the Turkish ambassador.
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Humanitarian aid of Kazakhstan lands in Türkiye
This information may not be reproduced without reference to Kazakhstan Today. Copyright of materials of News Agency Kazakhstan Today.
Most read
20.02.2023, 15:23Kazakh State Counselor Yerlan Karin meets with German parliamentarians 21.02.2023, 15:4237461President Tokayev instructs government to conduct analysis of situation in agriculture 20.02.2023, 08:1922301Kazakh rescuers end search and rescue operations in Türkiye 20.02.2023, 09:1722176Heriot-Watt University to open its branch in Kazakhstan 20.02.2023, 18:2522061Türkiye's quakes: Over 1.2 thou Kazakhstanis reach out to Foreign Ministry 27.01.2023, 21:39101981Kazakh MFA condemns attack on Azerbaijan embassy in Iran 16.02.2023, 20:4697891Tokayev talks with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine over phone 17.02.2023, 15:1797586British Parliament to send election observers to Kazakhstan 17.02.2023, 20:1697436Kazakhstan is determined to expand cooperation with EBRD - Kazakh PM 15.02.2023, 12:2996171Kazakh rescuers pulled 88 bodies from quake rubble in Türkiye