27.02.2023, 11:57 12101
I look forward to advancing our Central Asian partnerships - U.S. Secretary of State
Images
U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken published a picture from the airport ahead of his trip to Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.
Today I’m embarking on a trip to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India. It will be my first time as Secretary visiting Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan - and I look forward to advancing our Central Asian partnerships. From there, I’ll head to India for the #G20 Ministerial," he tweeted.
As reported earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India from February 28 through March 3, 2023.
On February 28, he will visit Astana, where he will meet President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs Mukhtar Tileuberdi. On the same day, Antony J. Blinken will participate in a C5+1 Ministerial with representatives of each of the five Central Asian states. The meeting will discuss the issues of cooperation and partnership of the Central Asian countries with the U.S.
28.02.2023, 14:11 1091
Antony Blinken visits Kazakh National University of Arts
Images
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken has visited the National University of Arts in Astana as part of his visit to the Kazakh capital, Kazinform reports.
As a press release from the U.S. Embassy in Astana reads, Secretary of State Antony Blinken has visited the Kazakh National University of Arts. Rector Aiman Mussakhojayeva welcomed the high guest and thanked him for his interest in music and visit to the University. Antony Blinken was told about the traditional musical instruments which play an important role in the Kazakh culture.
Enjoyed joining Yerdana Yerzhanuly on his morning show at the National Arts University to learn about Kazakh language, music, and culture, unique to Kazakhstan’s identity. Thanks for the beautiful dombra performance - a reminder of the warm and friendly people I’ve met in country," he posted via Instagram.
This visit is of special importance since Antony Blinken loves music and plays the guitar, the U.S. Embassy notes.
The Secretary of State has a Spotify account where he shares his favorite pieces of music, including the songs he heard during his foreign trips.
28.02.2023, 13:17 1196
U.S. Embassy in Kazakhstan promotes greater ties between our countries and people - Antony Blinken
Images
U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken who is paying a visit to Astana shares a number of photos on his official Twitter account, Kazinform reports.
Grateful to the interagency team supporting bilateral relations and Kazakhstan’s reform agenda. The @USembassyKAZ team is inspiring and helps promote greater ties between our two countries and people every day," he tweeted.
28.02.2023, 12:10 1316
U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken arrives in Astana
Images
U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken has arrived in Astana for an official visit, Kazinform correspondent reports.
This is the first visit of Blinken to Kazakhstan.
He has already had talks with Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi.
As reported earlier, U.S. Secretary of State Antony J. Blinken will travel to Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, and India from February 28 through March 3, 2023.
On February 28, he will be received by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. On the same day, Antony J. Blinken will participate in a C5+1 Ministerial with representatives of each of the five Central Asian states. The meeting will discuss the issues of cooperation and partnership of the Central Asian countries with the U.S.
24.02.2023, 14:30 29586
Kazakhstan set to strengthen mutually beneficial cooperation with Finland
Images
Kazakh Prime Minister Alikhan Smailov met with visiting Ville Skinnari, the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland, Kazinform cites the Government’s press service.
The sides debated a wide range of issues concerning trade, the attraction of investments, transport and logistics, agriculture, digitalization, education, low-carbon development, etc.
He said Kazakhstan regards Finland as one of the key partners in Northern Europe and international organizations. The Government is set to deepen and widen mutually beneficial cooperation in all directions.
The Prime Minister noted Kazakhstan sees great opportunities to boost investment cooperation and increase sales.
During the meeting, Smailov hailed the opening of a new visa centre at the Embassy of Finland in Astana and plans to hold a roundtable with the participation of companies of Kazakhstan and Finland.
In his turn, Ville Skinnari voiced interest in promoting climate initiatives, the development of renewable energy sources, and promising logistics corridors from Asia to Europe, first of all, the Trans-Caspian international transport route.
Following the talks, the sides commuted to further continue joint efforts to expand Kazakhstan -Finland partnership.
24.02.2023, 12:50 29691
Kazakhstan, Latvia focus on parliamentary cooperation
Images
In the Saeimas of the Republic of Latvia, a meeting was held between the Ambassador of Kazakhstan Timur Primbetov and the newly elected head of the group for cooperation between the Saeimas of Latvia and the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan, deputy Uldis Augulis, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Affairs Ministry.
At the beginning of the meeting, the Kazakh diplomat congratulated Augulis on his election to this position and informed in detail about the upcoming early elections in our country on March 19 to the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.
The Latvian politician highly appreciated the large-scale modernization agenda of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, emphasizing the consistent and systematic approach of the Kazakh leader to the implementation of political and socio-economic reforms in the country, aimed at the comprehensive renewal of society and the state.
During the meeting, the importance of maintaining a stable inter-parliamentary dialogue for further strengthening the multifaceted relations between the two countries was noted. The parties spoke in favor of intensifying contacts through parliamentary cooperation groups after the formation of such a group in the Mazhilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.
The conversation also touched upon issues of economic cooperation between the countries. Primbetov informed the interlocutor that by the end of 2022, there is a positive trend in bilateral trade and in the transit and transport sector. Augulis, for his part, noted that our countries have a serious potential for the development of mutually beneficial economic cooperation, especially in the field of transit.
At the end of the meeting, the Ambassador of Kazakhstan invited Augulis to take part in the Astana International Forum in June this year.
For reference: The parliamentary group for cooperation between the Saeimas of Latvia and the Mazhilis of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan was established in early February this year. The group includes well-known and authoritative Latvian deputies who represent the interests of all political forces in the current Parliament of Latvia. Many members of the group are heads of key parliamentary commissions and also head political factions in the 14th Saeimas. Team leader Augulis in 2016-2018 held the position of the Minister of Transport of Latvia, he was co-chairman of the Intergovernmental Kazakh-Latvian Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.
24.02.2023, 08:39 30986
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken to visit Kazakhstan
On February 28 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay his first visit to Kazakhstan
Images
On February 28 U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken will pay his first visit to Kazakhstan, Kazinform learnt from the Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s press service.
The Head of State, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, will receive Antony Blinken in the Kazakh capital city. Besides, the U.S. Secretary of State will meet with Deputy Prime Minister -Foreign Minister of Kazakhstan Mukhtar Tileuberdi.
As part of his trip Antony Blinken will take part in the C5+1 Ministerial meeting of the Foreign Ministers of Central Asia and the U.S. Those gathered are to discuss further development of regional cooperation and partnership with the U.S.
23.02.2023, 17:46 31126
EU Special Representative Terhi Hakala commends EU-Kazakhstan coop
Speaking about the EU-Kazakhstan cooperation, the EU Special Representative hailed it as high
The Foreign Ministry of Italy is hosting the 7th EU-Central Asia High-Level Conference on Environment and Water Cooperation, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Terhi Hakala, the EU Special Representative for Central Asia, noted today's conference is held to access progress in the two-year joint work of the European Union and the Central Asian countries in the environment, climate change, and water resources.
Speaking about the EU-Kazakhstan cooperation, the EU Special Representative hailed it as high.
We praise Kazakhstan's role in the EU-CA multilateral cooperation. We should continue our cooperation in the future. I'd like to note that the five countries of Central Asia, including Kazakhstan, have also been promoting interregional cooperation in the protection of the environment, climate, and water resources," said Hakala.
She went on to call for joint work to address the current challenges of climate change, the use of new technologies, and renewable energy, noting much can be done.
In November last year the European Union launched the Team Europe Initiative on water, energy and climate change in Central Asia aimed at promoting regional cooperation and management for sustainable development as well as increasing investment in integrated blue and green transition in the region.
The 7th EU-Central Asia High-Level Conference on Environment and Water Cooperation is set to focus on issues regarding water resources, the environment, climate change, sustainable development, challenges and opportunities to accelerate the green transition and promote green investments, including the EU initiative 'Team Europe' on water, energy, and climate in Central Asia.
23.02.2023, 17:10 31046
Kazakhstanis raise $5M to support quake-hit Türkiye - ambassador
Images
People of Kazakhstan raised $5 million for quake-affected Türkiye, Ambassador of the country to Kazakhstan Ufuk Ekici said Thursday, Kazinform correspondent reports.
Ambassador Ekici extended his gratitude to Kazakhstanis for outpouring of love and support to their brothers and sisters in quake-hit Türkiye, adding that the people of Kazakhstan raised some $5 million.
All the funds raised were channeled into a special bank account, he told journalists in Astana.
In addition, the Kazakh Government earmarked $1 million for the quake-battered fraternal country.
Earlier it was reported that Kazakhstanis had raised a total of KZT 34 million to support the Turkish population affected by the power earthquakes in early February.
