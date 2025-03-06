Initiative of the President of Kazakhstan to Establish a UN Center in Almaty was Unanimously Supported by UN Member States
The UN General Assembly unanimously adopted a resolution on the establishment of the UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for Central Asia and Afghanistan. The document was initiated by Kazakhstan on behalf of the Central Asian states. 152 UN member states supported the resolution as co-sponsors, which underlines the high significance of the initiative and broad international consensus, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The establishment of the UN SDG Centre is an important step in implementing the initiative of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, first presented at the 74th session of the UN General Assembly. At that time, the Head of State proposed to locate the Centre on the basis of the new building of International Organizations in Almaty, where 18 UN agencies are already operating.
President Tokayev stressed that Kazakhstan, as the largest economy in the region, is interested in strengthening cooperation between states and the sustainable development of Central Asia, playing a key role in promoting regional integration.
The growing role of middle powers in global governance underscores the importance of Kazakhstan’s efforts to ensure sustainable development and stability. Kazakhstan continues to strengthen its role as an important bridge between the world’s leading centers of power and acts as a catalyst for international cooperation.
Particular attention is paid to the economic development of Afghanistan. The stability and prosperity of the people of this country are directly linked to the security and well-being of Central Asia. Kazakhstan consistently supports the Afghan people, facilitating the processes of restoring the country, expanding trade and economic ties and integrating into regional cooperation.
The Centre will be a key platform for coordinating international and regional efforts, sharing best practices, providing technical assistance and implementing joint projects. It will work closely with governments, international organizations, the private sector and civil society to achieve concrete and measurable results.
In addition, the Centre will make a significant contribution to the revitalization processes of the UN system, helping to increase the effectiveness of the organization’s activities at the regional level. Its work will be aimed at strengthening coordination between UN agencies, adapting global initiatives to regional needs and promoting inclusive multilateral cooperation, which meets current UN reforms aimed at increasing its efficiency and effectiveness.
The adoption of this resolution underscores global support for a regional approach to sustainable development and demonstrates the readiness of the international community to facilitate the progress of Central Asia and Afghanistan on the path to stability, prosperity and integration into global development processes.
