Interaction with the UN Development Programme was Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry

Tell a friend

Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko held a meeting with the Permanent Representative of the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Kazakhstan Katarzyna Wawiernia, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the conversation, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of cooperation with UNDP, including within the framework of regional and bilateral initiatives.





Deputy Minister Vassilenko noted the importance of interaction with UNDP in the area of financing concrete projects aimed at developing local self-government and providing technical assistance to government agencies of Kazakhstan.





For her part, Permanent Representative Wawiernia welcomed the high dynamics of interaction and expressed readiness to continue interacting in the most priority areas of cooperation.





Concluding the meeting, the interlocutors agreed to maintain a dialogue on current issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation.





For reference: The United Nations Development Programme is the largest UN agency operating in the Republic of Kazakhstan. Its activities are regulated by the Country Programme and the Agreement on Cooperation for Sustainable Development for 2021-2025.





The Country Programme covers four main areas of cooperation: addressing social vulnerability and inequality; improving the efficiency and accountability of government institutions; promoting economic growth; combating climate change and promoting low-carbon development.