Israel’s Innovative Water Technologies Presented in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and U.S. Continue Constructive Dialogue on Human Rights and Democratic Reforms
Prospects of Strengthening Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Estonia Discussed in Tallinn
Issues of UN Peacekeeping were Discussed in Astana
Ambassador of Qatar received at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs upon the completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan and Latvia Intensify Efforts to Deepen Economic Partnership
Kazakhstan and Germany interested in implementing new joint projects in agribusiness, mining and metallurgy, energy, transport and logistics
An important signal of recognition of high political stability and security of investments in our republic was the inclusion of Kazakhstan by the Federal Government of Germany in the list of 34 states, for cooperation with which there is a favourable procedure for providing investment guarantees," Roman Sklyar said.
Germany is actively looking for partners abroad and Kazakhstan is a priority area for expanding co-operation. We want to produce products with a high level of added value and plan to contribute to the development of industrial projects in Kazakhstan," Katrina Klaas-Mühlheuser said.
Serik Zhumangarin offers Vietnam to use TMTM capacities and produce batteries for electric vehicles in Kazakhstan
Vietnam is one of the important partners in Asia for Kazakhstan. Based on the results of the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan last August, we note the high activity of our bilateral relations: trade turnover has increased by 85%, reaching almost $1 billion. 13 flights a week are operated between our countries. There is a willingness to expand the geography of flights," Serik Zhumangarin said at the meeting.
We believe the TMTM is the most optimal route between Asia and Europe. We also propose to utilise the capacities of the Kazakh-Chinese terminal in Lianyungang sea port and the dry port in Xi'an," he stressed.
Kazakhstan and the UNICEF Compared Notes on Topical Issues of Bilateral and Multilateral Cooperation
