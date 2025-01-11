Olzhas Bektenov: In accordance with tasks set by Head of State, economic bloc of Government together with expert group works out new approaches to budget, tax and tariff policy reformOlzhas Bektenov: In accordance with tasks set by Head of State, economic bloc of Government together with expert group works out new approaches to budget, tax and tariff policy reform
Issues of Cooperation with the Turkic Investment Fund were Discussed at the Kazakh Foreign Ministry
Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received the President of the Turkic Investment Fund Bagdad Amreyev, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting, the head of the Fund presented the results of work for 2024, noting the successful launch of operational activities of the Organization. Special attention was paid to the plans for 2025, which include expansion of the project portfolio, development of infrastructural and economic ties, as well as support for small and medium enterprises in Turkic countries.
Minister Nurtleu emphasized the importance of the Fund's activities as a key instrument to promote sustainable development and economic cooperation within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States.
23.12.2024, 18:49 91721
Kazakhstan, EU Note Dynamic Cooperation, Plan its Intensive Development in 2025
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the European Union to the Republic of Kazakhstan Aleška Simkić, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the conversation, the parties noted the high dynamics of bilateral cooperation in the outgoing year, welcoming both numerous and regular high-level contacts as well as a significant increase in trade turnover and investment activity. The interlocutors also compared notes on key issues of Kazakh-European cooperation and discussed the calendar of events for the next year.
Deputy Minister emphasized the importance of further full and effective implementation of the Enhanced Partnership and Cooperation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU and its Member States, as well as the development of interaction in the "Central Asia - European Union" format.
The interlocutors focused on further deepening cooperation in promising areas such as transport and logistics, critical raw materials, climate and green energy.
In particular, the parties welcomed the progress achieved in the development of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route, including the launch of the Coordination Platform for the Middle Corridor. They commended the intention to sign the Strategic Partnership Roadmap on Raw Materials for 2025-2026.
Vassilenko also emphasized the mutual importance of the earliest launch of negotiations between Astana and Brussels on a Visa Facilitation Agreement. In this context, he noted the significance of the initialed and currently being prepared for signing Horizontal Aviation Agreement between Kazakhstan and the EU aimed at strengthening business and people-to-people ties.
Concluding the meeting, the parties commended the positive dynamics of bilateral cooperation and agreed to increase interaction on issues of mutual interest.
The European Union is the main trade and investment partner for Kazakhstan.
Trade turnover in January-October this year amounted to 41.2 billion US dollars, increasing for 23% compared to the same period last year (exports from Kazakhstan - 32.6 billion dollars, imports to Kazakhstan - 8.6 billion dollars). In 2023, trade turnover increased by 3.5%, amounting to 41.4 billion US dollars.
The volume of European investments into the economy of Kazakhstan since 2005 amounted to 180 billion dollars.
More than 3,000 companies with European capital operate in Kazakhstan.
23.12.2024, 10:46 91931
Italian Ambassador Warmly Thanked For His Successful Mission in Kazakhstan
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko met with Ambassador of the Italian Republic to the Republic of Kazakhstan Marco Alberti on the occasion of the completion of his diplomatic mission in Kazakhstan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
During the meeting Deputy Minister expressed deep gratitude to Italian diplomat for his efforts to strengthen Kazakh-Italian strategic cooperation, emphasizing the significant contribution to organizing the official visit of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Italy last January, as well as intensification of trade and economic relations (since 2021 the trade turnover has increased from 10 to 17 billion US dollars).
The fruitful work of the Ambassador in conducting visits to Kazakhstan by members of the Italian Government, opening the Italian Cultural Center in Almaty, building up an active dialogue in the field of higher education, launching direct flights between Italy and Kazakhstan, as well as a number of other important events was also noted.
For contribution to the development of bilateral relations, Marco Alberti was awarded the Letter of Appreciation from President of Kazakhstan along with the "Barys" badge.
In turn, Italian Ambassador conveyed gratitude to the Kazakh side for its continuous support and warm welcome, and expressed hope for the ongoing strengthening of Kazakh-Italian strategic cooperation.
At the end of the meeting, Deputy Minister wished his interlocutor success and new heights in his future endeavours.
Italy is one of the largest trading partners of Kazakhstan with a share of 14.4% in the total volume of foreign trade turnover in 2023.
In January-October 2024, bilateral trade reached 17.4 billion US dollars (exports - 16.4 billion, imports - 1 billion).
Since 2005, the volume of foreign direct investment from Italy to Kazakhstan has amounted to over USD 7.6 billion.
20.12.2024, 11:45 92141
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Presented Credentials to the President of Algeria
During a ceremony at El Muradia Palace, President of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria Abdelmadjid Tebboune received credentials from the Ambassador of the Republic of Kazakhstan Anuarbek Akhmetov, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
President Tebbun expressed a gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the decision to open the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Algeria, conveyed to him warm greetings and wishes of success in his activities, and prosperity and well-being to the people of Kazakhstan.
The President of Algeria expressed an interest in strengthening political contacts at the highest level, building up trade and economic cooperation, and developing humanitarian projects.
The Ambassador conveyed greetings and best wishes to the Head of the Algerian state on behalf of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, expressed interest in implementing mutual visits at a high and highest level, the readiness of the Kazakh side to intensify cooperation in all mutually beneficial areas.
In conclusion, the President of Algeria wished success to the new ambassador, recommended him to hold meetings with members of the Government of the country, and announced his readiness to support and promote Kazakhstan-Algeria cooperation.
18.12.2024, 20:39 105991
Issues of Social Work and Sustainable Development Were Discussed at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan
An international conference dedicated to "The next steps of professional social work in achieving sustainable Development Goals in the context of Kazakhstan: the implementation of the SOLID project" took place at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan hosted together with the National Alliance of Professional Social Workers, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Within the framework of the final conference, SOLID projects implemented in Kazakhstan, Central Asia, China and Germany aimed at the re-socialization of people with addictive behavior and persons released from prison were discussed.
The conference also discussed the current state of socio-economic development through the prism of professional social work in Kazakhstan. The Professional Association of Social Workers shared its achievements over the five years of its existence and proposed the following joint steps with stakeholders for the next five years.
The event was attended by representatives of the deputy corps, line ministries, the Constitutional Court, the National Center for Human Rights, the academic sphere, the expert community, civil society, as well as the scientific director of the SOLID project, Professor Heino Stover.
In her welcoming speech, Ambassador at Large of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Alua Nadirkulova shared information about the importance of the event not only for the professional community, but also for the entire social sphere of our country and the region. "Today we are faced with the task of discussing key aspects related to the role of social work in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), which are the global agenda for building a more just and sustainable world", - the Ambassador noted.
During the meeting, Deputy of the Parliament of the Republic of Kazakhstan Natalya Dementieva noted the study of the possibility of developing professional standards for line ministries, including the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Education and others, in the context of the implementation of the Action Plan in the field of human Rights.
In turn, the head of the National Center for Human Rights of the Republic of Kazakhstan Saltanat Tursynbekova noted the solution of such key tasks as improving conditions for socially vulnerable groups, ensuring equal opportunities for all and protecting the rights of those who face difficulties, including in the field of health, social support, justice and rehabilitation.
In general, the discussion of the final conference was open and constructive. Representatives of government agencies and the academic sphere, the expert community, representatives of civil society listened to questions, as well as reports from doctoral and postdoctoral students and gave practical recommendations on the systematic improvement of professional social work issues in achieving sustainable development goals in the context of Kazakhstan.
18.12.2024, 17:41 105786
Kazakhstan and Serbia Aim to Expand Cooperation as Belgrade prepares for EXPO 2027
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Roman Vassilenko hosted Ambassador of Serbia Vladimir Jovičić for a meeting, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
The Serbian Ambassador presented an official invitation from the President of Serbia, Aleksandar Vučić, to President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, inviting him to attend the specialized international exhibition EXPO 2027, which will take place in in Belgrade from May 15 to August 15, 2027, and will be dedicated to the theme "Play for Humanity: Sport and Music for All".
Vladimir Jovičić expressed hope that Kazakhstan would participate in this important event at a high level, thereby enhancing and broadening bilateral cooperation.
Deputy Minister Vassilenko extended gratitude for the invitation, highlighting the significance of Serbia’s participation in EXPO 2017 in Astana, and confirming Kazakhstan’s commitment to deepening the cooperation across all key areas.
During the meeting, the parties further discussed the current state of bilateral relations in the political, trade, economic and humanitarian spheres, as well as identified key areas for further cooperation between the two countries.
The two officials paid special attention to the implementation of the agreements reached following the official visit of President Tokayev to Serbia (November 18-19, 2024) and the meeting between Foreign Ministers Murat Nurtleu and Marko Đurić on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York (September 24, 2024). They reaffirmed the intention to continue expanding the political dialogue.
The diplomats emphasized the importance of strengthening economic ties, especially in the areas of trade, investment and the implementation of joint projects in key sectors of the economy. In this regard, the parties agreed to continue preparations for the next meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, which is to be held in Astana in 2025.
17.12.2024, 12:12 104501
Kazakhstan’s Role as Middle Power in Focus at World Policy Conference
Kazakhstan’s contributions to addressing global challenges and its emerging role as a growing middle power were in the focus of discussions at the 17th annual World Policy Conference (WPC), organized by the French Institute of International Relations (IFRI) in Abu Dhabi on December 13-15, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
Thierry de Montbrial, founder and long-standing president of IFRI - one of Europe’s leading think tanks - moderated a conference session titled "Multivector Foreign Policies?". He highlighted Kazakhstan’s diplomatic course as a model for multivector diplomacy, which has earned the country recognition as a responsible partner in the international community. According to the distinguished French scholar, Kazakhstan has not only refined its approach to foreign policy but is also increasingly active in addressing global challenges as a middle power.
De Montbrial noted that this raises pertinent questions: What are the foundations of Kazakhstan’s foreign policy? How does it manage to maintain positive relations with various geopolitical power centers in an era of heightened tensions? And what can the country achieve in its newly acquired status, particularly, in conflict resolution efforts?
During the subsequent discussion, Kazakhstan’s Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Roman Vassilenko used the metaphor of the traditional Kazakh round felt house, the yurt, to explain the country’s balanced and pragmatic foreign policy. "In the traditional Kazakh home, there are no corners," he said. "Therefore, the need to take sides or choose a corner, as one might in a boxing ring, runs contrary to our national mentality.".
He further emphasized that "Kazakhstan rejects dividing nations into blocs. We believe that if states must indeed take a side, it should be the side of cooperation rather than rivalry, engagement rather than isolation, the rule of law rather than lawlessness, mutual benefit and the concept of a win-win outcome, rather than mutual exclusion and zero-sum games. Thanks to this approach, Kazakhstan has built mutually respectful and beneficial relationships with all its partners and enjoys amicable relations with all countries," he added.
Addressing what middle powers can do amid a crisis in the international security system, the Deputy Minister underscored Astana’s commitment to strengthening the United Nations as the sole global organization tasked with addressing issues of global development and security.
To this end, as President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has noted, the long-overdue reform of the UN Security Council must become a priority. For many years, the Security Council has been deadlocked on critical issues of war and peace. Kazakhstan believes the Security Council must become more representative and ensure fairer representation, reflecting today’s realities."
According to Roman Vassilenko, "what we can do as a middle power - and we take this designation very seriously - is to collaborate with like-minded nations, in a network of such countries in searching for collective solutions and in persuading global superpowers to prioritize the interests of humanity as a whole and urgently address critical global issues, such as climate change, inequality, poverty, etc.".
Responding to the moderator’s question on Kazakhstan’s stance toward the conflict in Ukraine, Vassilenko reiterated that "President Tokayev has consistently emphasized that the resolution of this problem can only be achieved through diplomacy. We advocate for the swift cessation of the conflict and the resolution of differences at the negotiating table. Kazakhstan is ready to fully support efforts in this direction.".
The panel discussion also featured Serbia’s Speaker of Parliament Ana Brnabić and Georgia’s First Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Lasha Darsalia, who shared their countries’ approaches to the topic.
The conference explored issues of global geopolitics and economics, bringing together politicians, diplomats, experts, business leaders, and journalists from Europe, the Americas, Asia, and Africa. Representatives of international organizations such as the International Monetary Fund and the Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development also participated.
22.11.2024, 09:41 473946
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Makes First Official Visit to Croatia
Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Murat Nurtleu, arrived on an official visit to the Republic of Croatia at the invitation of the Minister of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia, Gordan Grlić-Radman, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
This visit marks the first-ever official visit by a Kazakh Foreign Minister to Zagreb, setting a new milestone in the history of bilateral relations and will give a new impetus to the development of Kazakh-Croatian cooperation.
During the visit, the two sides discussed a broad range of bilateral issues, including political dialogue, strengthening trade, economic and investment collaboration, and enhancing cultural and humanitarian ties. It was emphasized that Kazakhstan and Croatia have substantial potential to deepen mutually beneficial cooperation in areas such as energy, transport (including civil aviation), agriculture, digitalization and innovation, education, and tourism.
The Kazakh Foreign Minister highlighted Croatia's role as a long-standing and close partner of Kazakhstan in the Balkans and the European Union. "We highly value our meaningful political dialogue at all levels, founded on friendship and mutual trust. Economic cooperation is one of the key areas of Kazakh-Croatian relations," said Nurtleu.
Croatia is Kazakhstan's third-largest trading partner in Southeast Europe. By the end of 2023, mutual trade turnover reached 432 million USD. In this regard, the two sides agreed to enhance the work of the Intergovernmental Commission on Trade and Economic Cooperation, with its second meeting scheduled for 2025 in Astana.
The Croatian Foreign Minister expressed Zagreb's interest in fostering progressive relations with Astana and reaffirmed Croatia’s readiness to promote mutually beneficial partnerships across all areas of shared interest.
The two sides also exchanged views on topical issues on the international agenda and discussed cooperation within multilateral frameworks such as the UN, OSCE, and others. Particular attention was paid to aspects of partnership in Central Asia and the Balkans, as well as to matters of ensuring global and regional stability.
Following the meeting, two key documents were signed: Cooperation Program between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan and the Ministry of Foreign and European Affairs of Croatia for 2025-2027, and a Memorandum of Cooperation between the Institute of Diplomacy, Academy of Public Administration of Kazakhstan and the Croatian Diplomatic Academy.
21.11.2024, 21:39 472391
Islamabad Hosted Kazakh-Pakistani Political Consultations
During the visit to Islamabad Alibek Bakayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan, attended the third round of bilateral political consultations with Ahmed Naseem Warraich, Additional Secretary of Foreign Affairs of Pakistan, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.
At the consultations, the parties discussed a wide range of issues of the bilateral agenda, stressing the positive dynamics in the development of cooperation across various sectors, particularly in trade, economy, transportation, and logistics. Importance of further strengthening political dialogue, developing inter-parliamentary ties and fostering cooperation in the area of security were emphasized. Special attention given to collaboration in education, culture, tourism, and sports fields.
The parties also exchanged views on current international issues and regional developments, highlighting the importance of further strengthening cooperation within multilateral organizations.
In addition, Deputy Minister Bakayev met with several key federal officials in Pakistan. In particular, he held meetings with the Federal Minister for Industries and Production, Minister of National Food Security and Research, Rana Tanveer Hussain; First Deputy Minister - Federal Secretary for Economic Affairs, Kazim Niaz; and First Deputy Minister - Federal Secretary of Commerce, Jawad Paul Khawaja.
At the meetings, the parties discussed cooperation in agriculture, strategies for boosting bilateral trade and content for the 13th session of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Intergovernmental Commission. Importance of further development of the legal and regulatory framework to create favorable conditions for collaboration between Kazakh and Pakistani entrepreneurs was also stressed.
Furthermore, Bakayev participated at the roundtable titled "Business and Investment Opportunities in Kazakhstan in the context of Trade and Economic Cooperation with Pakistan," which was attended by the prominent business representatives and leadership of chambers of commerce and industry of Pakistan’s major cities.
In his opening remarks, Deputy Minister Bakayev presented Kazakhstan’s investment climate and business opportunities, encouraging Pakistani companies to actively engage and develop partnerships with Kazakh business communities.
Managing Director of Kazakh Invest National Company Azamat Kozhanov delivered presentation on specific sectors of the Kazakhstan’s economy that interest Pakistani entrepreneurs.
