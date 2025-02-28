Kazakh Foreign Minister Received the Ambassador of Iran

Tell a friend

Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu received Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Iran Ali Akbar Jokar, press service of the Kazakh MFA reports.





During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects of bilateral cooperation, as well as upcoming events aimed at developing political, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties.





The Kazakh Foreign Minister emphasized the importance of Iran as a reliable partner and noted the need to take concrete steps to deepen trade and economic cooperation. In this context, a special role is assigned to the Kazakhstan-Iran Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation, the next meeting of which is scheduled for the first half of 2025 in Kazakhstan.





Separate attention was paid to the development of transport and logistics cooperation, including the expansion of transit routes.





In addition, the diplomats exchanged views on topical issues of the regional and global agendas, as well as discussed interaction within multilateral organizations.