05.04.2023, 14:55 2631
Kazakhstan, Algeria develop multilateral cooperation
Images | gov.kz
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh held a meeting with the Ambassador of the People’s Democratic Republic of Algeria in Kazakhstan Kamal Fenish, Kazinform learned from the press office of the Kazakh MFA.
The sides discussed the state and prospects of the Kazakh-Algerian cooperation development in political, trade, economic, cultural, and humanitarian spheres and also noted the importance of further strengthening bilateral contacts in all the spheres of cooperation.
Following the meeting, the parties agreed to maintain a high level of contacts between the foreign ministries of the two countries to strengthen partnership.
04.04.2023, 14:20 3806
Lithuanian FM calls for expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan
Images | gov.kz
Ambassador of Kazakhstan Timur Urazaev met with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Lithuania Gabrielius Landsbergis to discuss issues on the bilateral agenda of Kazakh-Lithuanian cooperation, Kazinform refers to the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
Ambassador spoke about the results of the parliamentary election in Kazakhstan and other changes in the political life of our country that have taken place since the visit of Landsbergis to Astana in December last year.
Lithuanian minister, who is also a member of the Seimas and Chairman of the ruling party "Union of the Fatherland - Lithuanian Christian Democrats", positively assessed the changes in the electoral system of our country, emphasizing the balanced and constructive position of Kazakhstan on topical international issues. He also spoke about the implementation by the Lithuanian side of the agreements that were reached in Astana during his meetings with the President of Kazakhstan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs.
The parties considered some issues of current cooperation, including the interaction between Kazakhstan and the European Union, requiring additional steps to resolve them, in particular, related to the problems of road freight, visa requirements, trade and investment rules.
During the meeting, Minister Landsbergis conveyed personal congratulations to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Kazakhstan Murat Nurtleu, in which he confirmed his intention to actively interact with the Kazakh side, first of all, in the areas touched upon in the conversation.
04.04.2023, 12:45 3926
Kazakhstan's Permanent Representative to UN elected Chair of UNDC annual session
Images | gov.kz
On the initiative of Kazakhstan, the candidacy of the Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UN Akan Rakhmetullin was nominated for the position of Chair of the 2023 session of the United Nations Disarmament Commission and has been elected by acclamation, the press office of the Kazakh MFA reported.
The UN Disarmament Commission is an advisory body subordinate to the General Assembly, and its function is to consider and make recommendations on various problems in the field of disarmament. The Commission meets annually for three weeks in April and conducts its work through plenary sessions and working groups.
There is important and massive work ahead for the successful chairmanship of this important body, in which a representative of our country was elected for the first time in the history of independent Kazakhstan.
At the opening of the session, High Representative for Disarmament Izumi Nakamitsu spoke on behalf of the UN Secretary General, who congratulated the representative of Kazakhstan on his election to such an important post and wished success and fruitful work of the session of the UN Disarmament Commission.
The work of the session will continue until April 21, following which the adoption of final documents and recommendations on issues of disarmament and strengthening international security is expected.
Source: kazinform
31.03.2023, 14:35 20406
Kazakhstan, Singapore mark 30 years of successful cooperation
Images | gov.kz
On Thursday we celebrated the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and Singapore, which is an important milestone in the history of our bilateral cooperation, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
Over the past three decades, our countries have strengthened relations based on close political contacts, mutually beneficial economic cooperation and friendly ties between the peoples of Kazakhstan and Singapore.
The political dialogue at the highest level is the basis of stable friendly relations between the two countries. The visit of Singapore's First Prime Minister, Senior Minister Lee Kuan Yew in September 1991 laid the foundation for political dialogue and set priorities for bilateral cooperation.
It has been repeatedly noted that Kazakhstan considers Singapore as an important political and economic partner in Southeast Asia.
The signing in 2003 of the Agreement on Trade and Economic Cooperation between the ministries of industry and trade of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Republic of Singapore marked the beginning of the formation of a legal framework between the two countries.
Kazakhstan and Singapore adhere to the same or similar positions on key global and regional issues. The parties pursue a multidirectional, balanced foreign policy based on the promotion of national interests while maintaining strategic relations with key world powers and ensuring a peaceful external belt for sustainable internal development.
Visits by representatives of government agencies from Kazakhstan and Singapore to exchange experiences, pursue professional development, and participate in internships have become a tradition. Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy of the National University of Singapore is a strategic partner of the Graduate School of Public Policy of the Nazarbayev University.
Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan in Singapore regularly conducts cultural and humanitarian events. Among the largest of them is an international exhibition dedicated to the national culture of Kazakhstan, held in the world-famous "Gardens by the Bay" from October 7 to November 14, 2021 under the auspices of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.
Singapore is one of Kazakhstan's important trading partners in ASEAN. In 2022, the volume of mutual trade amounted to 1.9 billion US dollars. The gross inflow of direct investments from Singapore to Kazakhstan last year amounted to 310 million US dollars, and for the period from 2005 to 2022 amounted to 1.4 billion US dollars. There are around 119 enterprises with the participation of Singapore companies operating in Kazakhstan.
Surbana Jurong Singapore engineering company in partnership with domestic investors, continues to participate in the implementation of the large-scale project "G4 City" for the construction of four new satellite cities in the Almaty region.
Over 30 years of successful cooperation between Kazakhstan and Singapore, the relations between the two countries have become an example of an effective and mutually beneficial partnership established for the benefit of the peoples and for the prosperity of the two countries.
31.03.2023, 14:08 20531
Kazakhstan to join SCO agreement on cooperation in tourism
The agreement was signed in the city of Samarkand on September 16, 2022
Kazakhstan is planning to join the Agreement between the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) on the development of cooperation in tourism, Kazinform correspondent reports.
The Government of Kazakhstan decreed to join the cooperation agreement concluded between the SCO member states.
The agreement was signed in the city of Samarkand on September 16, 2022.
The decree becomes effective upon the day of signing.
Almaty runs the chance to become the SCO cultural and tourist capital in 2023-2024.
In addition, Kazakhstan will chair the SCO starting from July 2023 till July 2024.
30.03.2023, 15:18 24251
Ambassador of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan presents copies of credentials
The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia on his appointment and noted that this would further strengthen the high-level relationship
Images | primeminister.kz
Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kanat Tumysh received the copies of credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Kazakhstan Faisal Al-Kahtani, Kazinform has learned from the press service of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry.
The Deputy Minister congratulated the Ambassador of Saudi Arabia on his appointment and noted that this would further strengthen the high-level relationship.
Ambassador Al-Kahtani said that he intends to make every effort for the comprehensive development of bilateral cooperation.
During the conversation, the diplomats discussed a number of important issues on the agenda and prospects of Kazakh-Saudi cooperation.
The parties agreed to mutually actively support cooperation in a bilateral and multilateral format.
29.03.2023, 14:09 25571
Political consultations btw Kazakh and German Foreign Ministries set course for continued strengthening of bilateral partnership
Images | gov.kz
Images | gov.kz
Kazakhstan’s Deputy Foreign Minister Roman Vassilenko and the German Federal Foreign Ministry’s Director for Eastern Europe, Caucasus and Central Asia Matthias Lüttenberg have co-chaired political consultations aimed at strengthening interaction and coordinating positions on priority bilateral, regional and international agenda issues, Kazinfrom cites the press service of the Kazakh MFA.
Kazakhstan’s Ambassador to Germany Nurlan Onzhanov and diplomats from the two countries’ foreign ministries also participated in the talks.
Significant focus of the consultations was placed on key aspects of Kazakhstan’s comprehensive domestic political and socio-economic modernization process. In his remarks, Deputy Minister Vassilenko gave his German colleagues a detailed overview of the results of reform packages initiated by Kazakhstan’s President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and also briefed them on the outcomes of the March 19 parliamentary and local elections. "The results of the parliamentary elections reflect the changes in society and a desire for further modernization of the country's political system," stated the diplomat.
For his part, Director Lüttenberg noted international observers’ assessment of the elections and positively remarked about our country’s socio-political transformation, referring to Kazakhstan as "an exemplary champion of human rights" and "driver of democratic change" in the wider region.
Moreover, the parties agreed to continue to make joint efforts to support the positive dynamics of Kazakh-German cooperation in the fields of education and culture, and welcomed the rapid growth of trade and investment indicators.
According to German statistics, as of the end of last year Kazakhstan for the first time joined the ranks of Germany’s 50 leading trade partners, occupying 43rd place with a trade turnover of 10.5 billion US dollars. According to Kazakh data, trade with Germany in 2022 amounted to 2.8 billion US dollars, which is 26.7% more than in 2021. There are currently 600 enterprises with German capital in our country, including SVEVIND and Goldbeck Solar, which are planning or are already implementing large-scale green hydrogen production and renewable energy projects in Kazakhstan’s regions.
In addition, during his stay in the German capital Deputy Minister Vassilenko met with the Chair of the German Bundestag’s "Germany-Central Asia" parliamentary group Eugen Schmidt, as well as MPs Peter Bystron, Manfred Grund and Christian Gorke, with whom he discussed the results of the March 19 parliamentary elections and priorities for cooperation between the two countries’ parliamentary corps.
Vassilenko’s program also included a briefing for German media and a discussion on Kazakh-German partnership in the global and regional contexts with the Administrative Director of the Center for Eastern European and International Studies (ZOiS) Dr. Christian Schаich, ZOiS researcher Dr. Beate Eschment, as well as other political scientists from the Centre.
24.03.2023, 11:59 33971
Kazakhstan appoints ambassadors to Romania and Slovenia
The Head of State appointed ambassadors of Kazakhstan to Romania and Slovenia, Kazinform learnt from the Akorda press service.
Yerlik Ali is named as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania and is relieved of his duties as the national coordinator of Kazakhstan for SCO.
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Austria, Permanent Representative of Kazakhstan to the international organizations in Vienna Alibek Bakayev is appointed as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Slovenia concurrently.
Nurbakh Rustemov is relieved of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Romania.
Altai Abibullayev is relieved of his duties as the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Croatia, Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Bosnia and Herzegovina, and Montenegro concurrently.
24.03.2023, 10:49 33951
First charter flight carrying Iranian tourists lands in Aktau
Iran Airtour’s first charter plane carrying 137 tourists from Tehran, Iran, landed in Kazakhstan’s Aktau city
Iran Airtour’s first charter plane carrying 137 tourists from Tehran, Iran, landed in Kazakhstan’s Aktau city, Kazinform learned from the Ministry of Culture and Sport.
According to Chairman of the Industry and Tourism Committee Dastan Ryspekov, Aktau is a highly popular destination among Iranian guests.
Now we are working on increasing the number of tourists. Negotiations with potential partners are underway," he said.
The second flight with Iranian tourists is to arrive in Aktau at the weekend.
Last year Kazakhstan introduced 14-day non-visa regime for the nationals of Iran, China and India.
